After a Month of Work and Dozens of Pleas, Why Was My Palestine Project Ignored by the Very Cause It Supports?
Was X Suppression the Likely Culprit?
Sep 4
•
Maat DeMeritt
August 2025
Do Not Look Away
New Song and Music Video in Support of Palestine
Aug 29
•
Maat DeMeritt
59
26
6:10
Facing Aggressive Suppression
Revealing Evidence of Suppression on Multiple Platforms
Aug 21
•
Maat DeMeritt
1
3D Flower of Life Animation
The Isotropic Vector Matrix (IVM) Form
Aug 7
•
Maat DeMeritt
0:52
July 2025
A Balanced Mindset
The Foremost Means to Realize the Truth that Will Set Us Free
Jul 23
•
Maat DeMeritt
1
The AIgenda: Is the Spiritual Community Being Targeted?
The rampant presence of AI that has been taking over the world is more than just a little troubling—it may be a crisis in the making.
Jul 12
•
Maat DeMeritt
2
June 2025
Three Eye-Opening Revelations from My New Book, The Flower of Life Revealed
It has been a little over two months since the publication of my book, The Flower of Life Revealed: Ancient Meanings, Modern Dimensions, and I feel I…
Jun 23
•
Maat DeMeritt
1
April 2024
The Great Pyramid–Speed of Light Correlation: Coincidence or Design?
A popular meme recently caught my eye, one that calls attention to the curious numerical correlation between the Giza pyramid complex and the speed of…
Apr 6, 2024
•
Maat DeMeritt
2
February 2024
The 60 Pattern
Watch Here for Free: The 60 Pattern Documentary
Feb 11, 2024
•
Maat DeMeritt
The 60 Pattern: A New Documentary Premieres Tomorrow
Some Reflections Prior to Its Official Release
Feb 9, 2024
•
Maat DeMeritt
August 2023
A Balanced Approach to Truth-Seeking in a Post-Truth World
A Psychological-Sociological Framework for Pursuing Truth and Understanding Why Truth is Public Enemy No. 1
Aug 27, 2023
•
Maat DeMeritt
June 2023
Taxpayer-Funded Study Pushes False Narrative about Amish and Mennonite Excess Deaths During COVID-19
An interesting challenge was posed recently by Steve Kirsch, an entrepreneur and founder of the COVID-19 Early Treatment Fund and the Vaccine Safety…
Jun 15, 2023
•
Maat DeMeritt
2
4
