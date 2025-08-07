3D Flower of Life Animation

This is my favorite form of 3D Flower of Life: the IVM (isotropic vector matrix) form. I chose to present it here in its 19-sphere octahedral form, but that was a bit arbitrary. Know that it can extend infinitely in all directions, and can be presented in any number of different ways. However, the isotropic vector matrix upon which it is based is a precise tetrahedral-octahedral framework, and this captures the octahedral aspect of that.

An artistic look at the IVM form of 3D Flower of Life with its intersecting planar slices, taken from my Instagram account.

The greenish-blue planes going in every which direction represent slices that correspond precisely to 2D Flower of Life forms. There are twelve such planar slices that do this for the octahedral IVM form, and I just chose to animate the central, horizontal plane due to its ability to create a complete six-petal Flower of Life.

Note that this is not the same form described by Nassim Haramein. Here, the spheres are centered on the vertices of Buckminster Fuller's isotropic vector matrix. As I explain elsewhere, Haramein was incorrect to claim that the sphere-circumscribed 64-tetrahedron grid projects the Flower of Life. The IVM form of 3D Flower of Life also cannot accurately project the Flower of Life. It can only represent it via planar slices, and lots of them!

For more information, please reference my book, The Flower of Life Revealed: Ancient Meanings, Modern Dimensions.

The music is a clip from a new solo piano composition, yet to be named. It's tuned in 7-limit just intonation.

~Maat