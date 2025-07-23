I firmly and sincerely believe that the foremost way that we can achieve the world of peace and prosperity that most of us deserve and have long dreamed of is by understanding and applying the concepts presented here. To put it another way, the main thing standing in the way of that world we want is listed at the bottom of the infographic below—particularly egoic identification. Our main problem is thus a psychological one, yet despite how relatively simple and straightforward it is to explain and understand, it will remain a formidable barrier for us to overcome. Due to its crucial importance, I am revisiting this conceptual framework, along with an newly created, sharable meme/infographic, after initially writing about it in an August, 2023 article titled “A Balanced Approach to Truth-Seeking in a Post-Truth World.”

Figure 1: A Balanced Mindset infographic.

The best way to proceed is actually to work backwards with respect to the infographic, so we're going to begin with an explanation of egoic identification. Perhaps it sounds complicated, but we all know it very well. It occurs when we define ourselves in some part by our beliefs and by various personal and societal identification constructs. This can range from an offhand statement, like a loosely held opinion, all the way to one's racial makeup. We all know how most people detest being "wrong"—either fooled or mistaken. Countless arguments and fights have broken out over the even most meaningless and irrelevant differences of opinion, and when it comes to the differences of race and religion, one shutters to think how many people have actually died throughout history. Such is the fragility of the ego—and we can at least pause a moment to reflect upon its traumatic evolutionary roots of tribalism and daily self-preservation, but that is not the point here. Understand that the ego—to this day—all too often sees even the slightest differences of opinion as almost a life-or-death struggle. There's a certain logic to it when you think about it. When one identifies with something, our very English language itself calls for that thing to be personified—to be fused with our personage. One does not merely believe in something, one becomes a "something-ist" or a "something-ian." One does not merely have a job somewhere, but again becomes a "something-er" or some similar indentity-fused construct. And what happens to that "personage" if the beliefs turn out to be wrong, or the job ends under any certain circumstances? To the ego, that can be a gut-wrenching thought. As Eckhart Tolle famously explained it in The Power of Now, and I'm paraphrasing here, being "wrong" is like death to the ego. This helps explain why the mind will completely sidetrack rational thought in what is known as congnitive dissonance; being often subordinate to the ego, the mind helps it to escape its emotional distress.

The two opposing mindsets at either end of the spectrum in the attached infographic do loosely reflect the general dualistic tendancy of human thinking to gravitate either towards the left or right hemispheres of the brain. On the extreme left, we have the "cynical rationalist," whose mind can be likened to a sword—slashing and slicing anything in its path. On the extreme right, we have the "gullible artist," whose mind can be likened to a cup—almost literally anything and everything that gets poured in gets gulped down with accepting glee. These are the human archetypes of the logical male figure and the emotional female figure, like Spock and Uhura who respectively sit on the upper left and right sides of Captain Kirk on the bridge of the Starship Enterprise (usually, however, Leonard "Bones" McCoy acts as the emotional counterbalance to Spock in the series). Despite this, I have not labeled the two sides on the infographic as "rationalist" and "artist," as "logician" and "aesthetician," or as "scientist" and "spiritualist." That would defeat our purposes here, as the point is to try to get away from such dualistic identifying constructs.

Everyone's mind is capable of expressing both of these counterbalancing archetypes; they are inherent to us all. Rather than general mindsets, the extremes of unbalance should more so be understood as situationally dependent, and especially dependent on one's particular egoic identifications. For example, most people will be overtly skeptical and cynical about almost anything deriving from an opposing political ideology, yet will be overtly open-minded and gullible about nearly everything deriving from the political ideology with which they identify. They become personally invested—with their very "lives" or rather fragile "identities" on the line. And this identification occurs with so many things: people personally identify with their cars, the kind of music they listen to, their clothing, sports teams, various products they buy, random things they like, their nationality, and again, even offhand opinions that are loosely expressed. Rest assured, this concerning psychological facet of the human psyche is taken advantage of by advertisers, propagandists, and manipulators alike.

Figure 2: Suspended Amidst Unknowingness; image taken from The 60 Pattern documentary.

When it comes to the fear of the unknown, what may well be the utmost fear for most people (or at least one of the greatest sources of anxiety), we can blame it for what I refer to as the "certainty bug." This is the tendancy for people to heed to those who speak with certainty, as well as to speak with certainty themselves (on the flip side of this, those who speak with honest reservations are comparatively slighted). More often than not, this certainty is absolute, as well as completely unwarranted. I could perhaps say that it is inherently dishonest, and it often is, but there's something that can be said of the manner in which we usually speak. That is, we often prioritize rapid communication, which means taking shortcuts like dropping words that we would otherwise be saying all of the time. Since there is so much that we are uncertain about (if we're being honest), clarifying and qualifying words that express this uncertainty like "probably" and "possibly" are thus on the chopping block. However, I strongly disfavor and discourage this. We need to speak clearly and honestly about what we do not know, despite the fact that we know very, very little in the grand scheme of things. I describe it as being suspended in "a vast sea of unknowingness:" we know not the immediate future, nor much of the gaping, distant past; we know not the true scope and shape of the cosmos, nor the true nature of reality at the Planck and much of the quantum scale; we know not what happens after death, nor what was before birth, if anything; we know not what goes on beyond the highly limited scope of our sensory perceptions; we know next to nothing of what goes on on this planet of over 8 billion people and almost 200 countries. I could go on, but some of these are the most concerning, existential, and yawning absences of knowledge that we have. To counteract the fear and anxiety that this inevitably brings, the psyche unconsciously grasps at certainty. This leads to an imbalance on either end of the spectrum in the infographic—the blind grasping of certainty in both the positive and negative senses (what is or what isn't true) Note, too, that this has long been the case—history shows that we have all too often been overly confident of what we think we know. When fear of the unknown works in tandem with egoic identification, they make the perfect storm to throw us off the balanced mindset.

Turning now to the balanced mindset itself, which we can already somewhat understand by virtue of what it isn't, I find that its best positive description is that of a balance between open-mindedness and skepticism. In other words, it is the combined act of listening intently, but asking the hard questions. I also like to mention that it is a state of being honest about what one doesn't know, which helps if there is a notable degree of comfort or fearlessness associated with that. What a rare and refreshing thing that is, I might add, in a world that often seems so full of arrogant know-it-alls. Additionally, it's important to describe the balanced mindset as a state of being unidentified with one's beliefs, or at least as much as possible.

The sky is the limit as far as what can be achieved through a balanced mindset. What it provides, in a word, is clarity. Through this clarity, the noble pursuit of truth, that which is unbiased and unencumbered, may be undertaken. Journalistic and scientific pursuits, among others, are ideal with this mindset, and the latter case was demonstrated by the life's work of such prominent figures as Feynman, Einstein, Tesla, da Vinci, and many others. Part of what made them excel in their rational, scientific pursuits was their counterbalance of open-mindedness and profound senses of wonder. These latter aspects help drive one's passion and creativity, and through that: breakthroughs (in addition, a balanced mindset does not have the encumberance of being egoically identified with the "mainstream consensus," which is a killer of innovation and thinking outside the box). A balanced mindset also generally provides a shield against propaganda and manipulation, such as home-grown psyops, which are constantly stoking egoic identification in the age-old stratagem of divide and conquer. Here, in the belly of the beast of the globe-spanning Empire (the US), the legacy media and many "independent" political commentators are pushing almost pure propaganda, perhaps with a side of CIA psyop. We need more truly independent journalists to combat this scourge, and those with balanced mindsets are ideal to do so.

Now to the crux of the matter: how does one obtain and maintain a balanced mindset? This is the tricky part. We have the rational framework of the discussion here to go by initially, and I'm going to add to that in a moment, but that's probably not going to be enough for most people. Also, even talking about taming or bypassing the ego is enough to trigger it for many people, so before I get accused of having a "big spiritual ego," I want to address how I came to obtain a relatively balanced mindset and become its advocate. First of all, I am far from the perfect epitome of this. Second of all, it was not some grand spiritual epiphany that led me here, but rather life-altering humiliation after life-altering humilation. Yes, my ego took it on the chin one too many times, and I will spare us both the retelling of the details, but such embarrassment, while ultimately beneficial, is not something I am advocating for anyone, nor would I ever. I also can't fully advocate the other factor that led me here, due to the wide audience this can potentially reach, as well as the wide variety of legal frameworks represented, and that is psychadelics. This is going back a couple decades, but these set me on a wonderous yet tumultuous path in my life that likely included a rewiring of my brain and psyche. But that aside, there are a couple of considerations that may help to facilitate this mindset in a far less intense way.

The majority of the world's population has some form of spiritual belief, and a majority of those spiritual beliefs have some concept of the afterlife, which is usually conceived of as eternal. Most people don't spend much, if any, time contemplating what this means, but they should. Compared to eternity, any given fixed length of time, such as a lifetime of roughly 75 years, is infinitesimally short. This realization alone should essentially render all identification constructs as meaningless temporal abstractions that pale in the face of eternity. As eternal entities, if we are to identify at all, let it be with beingness itself—what many have come to refer to as the I Am presence.

I would additionally like appeal to you—spiritual and non-spiritual people alike—by asking: do you want to be misled and manipulated? Do you want to be fearful and reactionary, with adrenaline pumping through your veins for every little quibble? Do you want your own psychology to be weaponized against you? Furthermore, do you want a largely hedonistic, corrupt, ultra wealthy, bloodthirsty, cultish handful of individuals to continue to rob and rule our world? Children are literally being starved, assassinated, blown to bits, and buried under rubble as you read this, and an entire population is being wiped out in an active genocide. Even this obvious truth (so tearfully and gut-wrenchingly obvious) is being used as a prop in the illusory, dualistic political theater—a puppet show of sedation and manipulation. So, too, are most of us—we must sever the psychological strings that are attached to their greedy, crooked fingers. Now. Before it's too late.

