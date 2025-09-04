Faced with an ongoing genocide almost two years in the making, Palestinians need every voice that will speak out for them. We all have something different to contribute, and for me, I recently chose to express my solidarity with the Palestinian cause through music. Not only is this where my training and passion lie, but as we are all keenly aware, music has an unparalleled ability to capture and convey emotion. I knew I could create something that touches hearts in a way that a post, an article, a meme, or a news reel cannot, and the idea to compose a song and create a music video took shape. I thought that this would be a unique and thus impactful way to raise awareness and inspire change for the Palestinian cause. After all, how many music videos have been released that specifically raise awareness for the immense Palestinian struggle? I can think of none, and I've basically been immersed in pro-Palestine content since the genocide began about two years ago. I also want to stress that the degree to which the music industry in the US and elsewhere is so tightly controlled and manipulated is almost certainly not unrelated to the great influence musicians and music in general can have on the populace.

The song, “Do Not Look Away,” and its music video make a huge statement for the Palestinian cause (watch here). Combining original, emotion-laden instrumental music, numerous impactful and thought-provoking memes, infographics, and headlines, dozens of jaw-dropping quotes from Israeli officials and Palestinian activists, and a multitude of profound and gut-wrenching images and video clips, it really has a profound impact. Like a picture is worth a thousand words, I would say that this music video is worth a thousand social media posts. In fact, in a potent span of less than 20 seconds in the video, I used a total of 450 infographics from one organization—the grassroots advocacy group Track AIPAC (which show the blood money bribes paid by AIPAC to a great majority of the current body of US politicians). I will also note that while capturing a great deal of the anguish and despair of the ongoing genocide, the video also lets in the light of hope and inspiration. Given the name of the song, one must see the irony in the fact that, after days of focused, breathless promotion on X (formerly Twitter), a total of only three people liked the video, two reposted it, and hundreds looked away.

The project began about three months ago, although I say it was a "month of work" as a rough, conservative estimate for how long it would have taken were it condensed into a single time frame. I know that at least the two to three weeks leading up to the release of the song and music video were solidly focused on the overall project. The work was at times painstaking and tedious, but as always, I poured every ounce of my passion into it. That's about all I can say objectively, besides which I can only let the song and video speak for themselves.

During a four-day span starting on Friday morning, August 29th, and continuing until late Monday evening, September 30th, I was engaged in promoting the video on X. What started out as a couple of simple posts turned into something more akin to a publicity campaign, yet every effort I made fell completely flat. I knew from the outset that as what X calls an "unverified" account, I would, at the very least, face an extremely steep climb in promoting the video. What I soon realized, however, was that I was up against a nearly impenetrable algorithmic brick wall. When I kept pushing beyond this realization, I knew that I was only gathering evidence for this eventual article—and a damning indictment of X.

Let me walk that back a little bit and say this: there is no way of knowing exactly what happened, and where this falls on the scale from suppression to some sort of aversion and/or bias within the pro-Palestinian community on X. Let me be absolutely clear though: the very last thing I want to do is disgrace anyone within this community, and I will give the benefit of the doubt to these people leaps and bounds above the odious X. After all, X is a company whose former CEO of over two years, Linda Yaccarino, once infamously celebrated Israel's horrific terrorist attack against Lebanon that killed and maimed numerous victims, including children.

By the Numbers

Like most social media platforms, X allows you to reach out beyond your follower base by using hashtags, directly tagging or “mentioning” other users' accounts, and commenting on other users' posts. As a general indictment of all social media platforms these days, including X, hashtags are completely useless for certain users. This is definitely the case for those who speak out against these platforms themselves and those who go against certain long-standing establishment agendas, and I certainly check both of those boxes. Still, I kept up with the charade just so there wouldn't be any doubt that I “dotted all my i's and crossed all my t's.” I used all of the most relevant and popular hashtags in the numerous posts I made promoting the video.

I knew I needed help promoting the video. I have long ago banished any illusions of a level playing field, where anyone can go viral at any time without conforming to some form of establishment agenda. I also say this despite the fact that a significant percentage of my own follower base (170 followers, as it currently stands) is made up of people who are pro-Palestinian. After engaging in several pro-Palestinian "follow trains" some time ago, netting dozens and dozens of such followers, I rarely, if ever, heard from any of them ever again. They, like I surely did for them, seemed to have disappeared into an algorithmic black hole.

My plan was thus to tag—meaning directly mention—as many influential pro-Palestinian accounts as I could think of and ask for help. I am still somewhat under the impression that this is a rather more bold and direct means of engagement that can actually yield results. For example, Caitlin Johnstone (@caitoz), who is a highly popular and influential dissident voice on X, refers somewhat regularly to what she is seeing in her “mentions,” certain posts from which she will occasionally directly respond to. So I ended up tagging/mentioning just over three dozen separate accounts, including @caitoz, and accounting for repeated tags on separate posts, I counted some 90 attempts in total. Yet not one of these pleas for help yielded any response whatsoever.

One of the more bizarre and likely telling aspects of this was the fact that I tagged—on four separate occasions—those whose work actually appears in the video. In my scholarly career, I have never once experienced someone who was not appreciative of their own work being recognized and forwarded in the same cause they are passionately engaged in. In a very real way, they would be continuing their OWN WORK by simply taking less than a second to like or repost the video. I even followed up in the comments of a couple of these accounts' later posts, cordially asking whether or not they had received proper notification that they had been tagged due to their work being featured in a music video. Again, nothing. It's like I'm trying to talk to ghosts.

Suspicious Bugginess and Unprecedented Behavior

At this point, and bear in mind it had been about four days of posting and tagging in support of the video, I became highly suspicious that X was blocking my mentions and perhaps even my comments from being seen by their intended recipients. Crucially, by then I had only received a single like and a single repost of my video, and even then my lone repost later disappeared. Curious, as the person behind the account who reposted it was the one who liked it, I wrote a post to cordially ask them if they had indeed taken it down, and if so, I inquired as to the reason why. This is when X started acting bizarrely. The post seemed to have completely disappeared, so I wrote it again, posted it, and again, it was nowhere to be found. I decided to use the search function on my profile, and lo and behold, both posts showed up. Shortly thereafter, the second post did materialize on my profile, but to this day, the first post is “there but not there.” You can run the search and see for yourself (use the search term “reposted”). Is this bugginess evidence some underlying manipulation? Perhaps unsurprisingly, the owner of that account—which is not a huge account by any means—never responded to my inquiry.

I would like to bring in something unprecedented that occurred when promoting the video on Facebook. Note that this is not necessarily unrelated to my experiences on X. As I have explained in much more detail elsewhere, large corporations and even entire separate industries are ever more noticeably moving in lock step, which is a natural consequence of the recent extreme wealth accumulation that has exponentially increased the wealth gap, especially in the last five years. And it's not that these ultra-wealthy all sit in the same boardroom, smoking cigars and plotting world domination—rather, it's the simple fact that since our system is set up to facilitate the most depraved, backstabbing, and sociopathic individuals rising to the top, the result is a generalized form of tyranny that looks basically the same from a lot of different angles. But back to the point, I posted my video to Jeff Kurtz's Facebook group "Human Reform Politics" of about 15K members, and after pending approval for some period of time, as is almost always the case for posts made to groups, the video just... disappeared—not pending, not declined, not removed, just... gone. I can say, after having made probably hundreds of group posts over the years, that this is an absolute first for me. Note that on the mobile version of the app, you can see all of your posts by clicking on your profile picture within the group's page and, next to the section "Group posts," clicking on "Manage posts." There you will see the four categories: pending, published, declined, and removed. The video should have gone from pending to one of the other three categories, but it didn't. Again, it just disappeared in an unprecedented manner. I ended up contacting Jeff Kurtz, who, while not knowing what happened to the post, did offer to personally share it with the group, which I graciously accepted.

Speaking of disappearing posts, a couple of years ago almost to this day, I made a post containing some soft criticism of Elon Musk, who became the owner of X/Twitter about a year prior. The exact post, shown below, is in good taste, breaks no rules, and constitutes a more than legitimate question in my humble opinion. Apparently, this free speech was “too free” for Mr. Musk’s new “free speech” platform, or I guess a certain someone can’t handle even the mildest of criticism. As a result, the post was removed from my profile without warning nor explanation. The post does still exist, but it was removed from the chronological timeline of posts on my profile and probably rendered invisible by the algorithms. Maybe this is another reason why it has always been like pulling teeth trying to get any traction at all on this platform—I may have been shadowbanned from that point forward.

Comments - A Last Resort

My next course of action was to promote my video in the comments sections of posts made by many of the accounts I had previously tagged, along with several others. In hindsight, I realize this was probably a mistake, but at that point I really had no other recourse—I was basically defeated by the suppressive algorithm and I didn't know it yet (or didn't want to admit it), so I kept fighting. The end result merely netted an additional pair of likes and reposts, but the ratio between the likes and the view count (not that I really trust the numbers that X shows) was extremely low. This is somewhat understandable, as many people show reluctance or even antagonism towards those who are stuck promoting their own work, even if it is for a selfless cause. People all too often expect content and creators to come already vetted by thousands of people before them, which is a dangerous heuristic that can be, and almost surely is, taken advantage of by tyrannical establishment that is always drooling for control over the reigning narratives and the overall information ecosphere.

UPDATE: X FLAGS MY ACCOUNT FOR “INAUTHENTIC BEHAVIOR”

As I am putting the finishing touches on this article, I just received notification that X has “added a temporary label to [my] account which may impact its reach.” So in my effort to combat X’s suppression, they respond by doubling down on their suppression!? Here is the full notification:

Note that they do not inform you what the “offending action” specifically was (nor how long this label will be in effect, nor how to tell if it is even still there or not). I will, on the contrary, be completely transparent as to what my actions were that might have triggered this. The first thing to come to mind is that I copy/pasted the following into the comment threads of 12 different posts made by accounts who I had previously tagged asking for help. In all cases, my comment was generally relevant, and my reason for making the comment is made clear (“this video has been so heavily suppressed so far;” “Please help”):

Yet that was 48 hours ago. What happened about an hour or so prior to getting this “label” was one simple comment I made, shown below, five minutes after which X locked me out of my account. Again, they failed to be transparent about why this happened, but they referred to some “issue” and insinuated that I had broke some rule, which I clearly did not.

That one little comment, “I tried,” which was in response to Palestinian activist Jimmy J’s (@JimmyJ4thewin) statement, “We must be Hind Rajab’s voice. Speak up,” was subtly intended to invite people to take a closer look at what I meant. If they had, they would have seen that my video does indeed speak for Hind Rajab, the 6-year old girl who was tragically killed along with her family members when their Kia was attacked by a tank. It occurs at the most emotionally intense part of the song and video. They would have also seen how the whole video promotion saga when down—posts and tags everywhere, an occasional lamentation that the video was going nowhere and being suppressed, and the dismal result—a mere pair of likes and a pair of retweets. In short, they would have seen that the video was being suppressed—that Hind’s voice was being suppressed—and that’s going to end up get some more people pissed off at X. My blood’s already boiling.

Suppression by Default

I'm no stranger to being suppressed, as another recent article can attest to and evidence, so I have been looking into the motives and methodology behind it. My working theory is that newer accounts are now suppressed by default on multiple platforms, the clamping down of which really began to take effect at the height of Russiagate during Trump's first term. Previously established voices with large accounts can be bought off or compromised (if they aren't already), attacked into submission using lawfare (think Alex Jones), or simply allowed to persist. Newer voices, if they are not already specially curated, are freed from their suppression cells and allowed to partake in the arena if they are deemed to help further the establishment disorder in some way. This is all largely maintained by algorithmic and AI control now, the machinations of which have been slowly, incrementally put into place (and the screws on our digital gulag only continue to tighten). I stress that highly partisan voices on either side of the political spectrum are welcomed, as divisiveness only fuels establishment disorder. The establishment—the powers-that-be—are generally not partisan in one way or another (not inwardly, at least), but rather exist at the tyrannical extremes where both sides meet. Their antithesis, by the way, are those who see that a healthy balance between the two ideologies—not necessarily in society so much as within ourselves—is not only possible, but is a key ideological cornerstone for the establishment of lasting peace and prosperity. While that is a worthy and necessary discussion to expand on, it will have to wait for another time.

By design, established accounts of content creators and dissident voices don't see the suppression (at least not until the next big wave of suppression and censorship hits, which will likely be brought on by another false flag or orchestrated event). In fact, with the narrowing of the field due to the normal influx of new voices being tapered off, many of them are likely seeing an exponential growth to their following. Meanwhile, the largest group of social media users, those who don't regularly create content or speak out but rather provide an audience for those who do, also don't see the suppression. Targeting only newer, smaller accounts of content creators and dissident voices for suppression is a devious and pernicious tactic that flies almost completely under the radar.

In light of this, we need to face a dangerous potential: this could be the last wave of authentic dissident voices. Imagine a future where all we had were people like Ian Carroll. At that point, the world would probably already be a dystopian nightmare, so there would no longer be a need for the establishment to curate fake, sheepherding dissidents. In any regard, we need to take some decisive steps to arrest this disturbing phenomenon, namely:

Help nurture and raise up the next generation of dissident voices.

Don't judge accounts and posts by their numbers, but by the quality of their content.

Build and populate new social media platforms —those that are transparent and decentralized .

Leave the suppressive and manipulative billionare-owned social media platforms.

The first two points we should begin to do immediately, while the latter two will obviously take some time. In the meantime, we should diversify our social media presence as much as possible—Mastodon, Substack, Telegram, Bitchute, and other platforms (please comment if you know of any other ones). As for the first point, it occured to me shortly prior to this incident to make a vow: if my work ever breaks through the Great Wall of algorithmic suppression, I see it as my duty and responsibility to extend my hand to smaller, newer accounts to help lift them up. Otherwise, the powers-that-be will continually shore up more and more control of the information ecosystem as the shrinking field of pre-established dissident voices is slowly but surely compromised, bought off, bombarded into submission with lawfare, incrementally suppressed, targeted with smear campaigns, or otherwise just waited out until they eventually retire or pass away.

As for the second point, I would like to additionally state, as I have strongly emphasized elsewhere, that the habit of judging people and things based on popularity, whereby "popular=good," is not only ill advised, but in many cases now, the reverse heuristic is often closer to the truth: popular=bad. These don't necessarily cancel each other out to render popularity and heuristics as useless information and tactics for navigating the digital landscape. However, we desperately need to ramp up our discernment of things based on their individual qualities. To restate the point: don't judge accounts and posts by their numbers, but by the quality of their content.

Conclusion

X has essentially locked me in an echochamber of pro-Palestinian accounts and posts, which has the illusory effect of making me feel like I'm part of a community. Yet when I raise my voice to contribute to this chorus I hear around me, it's like I can feel the air getting sucked out of the room. It's both shocking and dismal to have had such an absolute nothingburger of a response in light of this, as well as in light of the fact that this project, which took countless hours of painstaking work over the course of weeks and weeks, makes such a profound and concentrated statement. But far, far worse than the largely wasted personal expense and effort is the wasted potential for raising awareness and inspiring change for the Palestinian cause, were this video to have gone viral or at least gained any traction at all. Furthermore, many of these accounts and individuals that I tagged for help, I have ardently and relentlessly supported them for years. Personally, I would certainly want to know if a loyal supporter tagged me, especially if it's just to ask for help to further a cause which I already wholeheartedly support. What kind of nasty, unfeeling algorithm would make us completely invisible to one another?

We need to build communities, form connections, and lift each other up—not let social media drive us apart and isolate us. Those who see hundreds and thousands of hearts and likes for nearly every post might tend to forget that behind each and every one of them is an actual beating heart of a human being. We all have enormous potential, especially when we come together, and millions and millions of us are here ready and willing to help. The worst thing we can do is to trust X or Facebook or any other massive corporate platform to facilitate our—the people's—rise to power. To create and claim lasting peace and prosperity, we need to take decisive steps. Diversify your social media until we can build the next town square that is fairly and equally open to everyone. And for love of whatever shred of goodness is left in this damned world—can we not come together to end a fucking genocide? If they can divide us on that—which it looks like they have—I don't know if there's any hope left for us. I can say that, in the coming weeks, I will be releasing a condensed version of my work that lays out a monumental foundation for achieving unity and peace—it is altogether simple and, I truly do hope, effective. Thank you for reading!

P.S. Earlier this evening, there was a breakthrough when Frances Leader, a geo-political writer here on Substack who has roughly 17K followers, shared the video. In just hours, that one act snowballed to generate many times more reach and reactions than my almost week-long efforts on X and Facebook combined. Understand that this is compounded by the fact that Substack is many times smaller than those other platforms in terms of such statistics as daily and monthly active users. For Substack, the latter is estimated to be in the tens of millions, while Facebook and X have, respectively, about 3 billion and 500 million active monthly users. This is perhaps the most compelling evidence yet for suppression!

A big, heartfelt thank you to Frances and everyone else who shared, commented, and otherwise showed support and appreciation for the project and its respective Palestinian cause.