We are excited to announce that our organization has a new official name!

Formerly known as A New Human Unity Movement, we are now the Global Organization for Unity and Peace. Our slogan, derived from the acronym for our new name, is GO UP Humanity.

Together, our new name and slogan reflect our mission and call to action. We are here to actively foster unity and peace—to create a better world for all of humanity.

By “global,” we do not wish to overstate our current size as a small, start-up organization. A worldwide scope is simply the logical endgame, as unity is not true to its meaning if it is exclusionary, and peace will not be lasting if it is defined by borders. And while our vision is ultimately global, we will work from within local spheres—creating strong community circles wherever our ideas take root.

We seek to unite with those among the vast moral majority of humanity—everyday people with normal, functioning empathy. In other words, this is not some idealistic, all-encompassing unity that we seek, but rather the unity that should be readily obtainable through appeals to anyone with any degree of common sense, rationality, practicality, and just plain self-preservation.

As the saying goes: united we stand, divided we fall.

Why We’re Different

Our foundational research is uniquely unifying. It uncovers a profound, shared thread running throughout humanity’s spiritual history that connects us all, and it does so in a way that doesn’t require anyone to abandon their current beliefs. It even invites those who hold a non-spiritual mindset, because it ultimately relies on empirical facts and offers itself as a theoretical framework, not as a dogmatic claim on reality.

Another thing that distinguishes this organization and movement is our focus on the causes of disunity. This broaches some topics that may be uncomfortable for some, but we will not shy away from truth in these most desperate of times. The cause of peace—and really our very survival—are far more important than one’s short-term peace of mind. This covers psychological aspects, such as egoic belief identification, epistemological aspects, such as the balanced approach to truth-seeking and knowledge claims, and sociological aspects, such as the general phenomenon of a small minority that dominates the power structures of society in a manner that can often best be described as cutthroat, reckless, and psychopathic.

We are further distinguished by our focus on actionable solutions. While we respect and appreciate unity and peace organizations who attempt to facilitate change through prayers, meditations, and affirmations, we believe it is time for far more concrete actions. And while we also tip our hats in utmost respect to those individuals and organizations who shed the rare light of truth on the problems in our society, we are here to take the next step.

Our work begins with education—people are invited and encouraged to study our foundational materials, which are not only available in written form, but will be presented in workshops, speaking events, lectures, interviews, video presentations, and more. Our actions are also political. We will organize and take part in protests, campaigns of non-compliance, boycotts, strikes, and even a new kind of political movement that is soon to be revealed.

Finally, we wish to distinguish ourselves not as a “be-all, end-all” organization for unity and peace, but merely as one from among many such organizations. We actively seek unity among similar organizations, and even political organizations that are not already corrupted. We are far, far stronger together. We have already forged healthy alliances with Manuel Herranz Martin’s Human Unity Movement and with Steve O’Connell and his work with Human Unity. Their respective philosophical and pragmatic focuses are invaluable to the overall causes of unity and peace.

If there is one thing we wish to impress upon people, it is the dire need for unity. It is the only pathway to peace, and it is the only way to reverse the Doomsday Clock that is ticking just seconds away from midnight. The cause of unity far supercedes the path to unity, and there are many paths. It is not a requirement to walk the particular path that we are highlighting to be a part of this movement. This movement, we hope, grows to be far, far greater than us.

How the Name Change Came About

While a subscriber mailing list was always planned for this organization, it wasn’t going to be implemented until later. Yet it had to be implemented early as a means to bypass social media, which is where we were focusing all of our initial efforts in connecting with people and getting the word out about our movement — and hitting an absolute brick wall instead. But long story short, we started the subscriber mailing list (of which this is the first featured article), and this required securing a custom domain: gounitypeace.org. This stands for our full name: Global Organization for Unity and Peace.

We Are Seeking Volunteers

We are looking for individuals who would like to volunteer in any capacity. The most important thing we would ask is to spread the word—digitally or, most of all, by word of mouth. But we also need volunteers for such work as hanging up fliers and eventually hosting local chapters. We would also like to direct people digitally to the local group network of HUM, or Human Unity Movement (our partner, we are proud to say again), which is still looking for people to become administrators of city-based local group pages on Facebook and/or WhatsApp. This network has already grown to an impressive extent.

We are also requesting your help in participating in the group channels we have specifically created for sharing, feedback, and discussion. We created a Facebook group, World Unity and Peace, and a subreddit, r/PeaceandProsperity, but both seem to be heavily suppressed by the algorithms. This is despite their relevant names and despite the organic growth that such groups usually experience, especially on Facebook. So perhaps together we can force the algorithms to start turning in our direction.

This is a call to action.

If you are human, regardless of race, creed, sex, caste, or anything else, we count you as one with us. Only those few who are entirely focused on selfish gain—those who actively work towards division—are unwelcome. We hope that our efforts not only inspire hope in you, but will soon grant you confidence that is grounded in concrete action and tangible, measurable results. Let’s do this. Let’s go. Let’s GO UP, Humanity!