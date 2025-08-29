Do Not Look Away

WARNING: Video Contains Graphic and Disturbing Content

I regret not doing something like this sooner, but having cried my way through hours of video footage, I can understand my initial reluctance. For anyone with functioning empathy, i.e. a normal human being, living through nearly two years of an active genocide is a traumatic and gut-wrenching experience, and there is a strong tendency to look away. But the Palestinians cannot look away—they are face-to-face with catastrophic horror and debilitating sadness every day of their ever more wretched lives, and it is the least of our duties as fellow human beings to bear witness to their torment.

What they see with their eyes, only a tiny fraction of which has made it through to the world at large (and we see less and less still, as brave Palestinian journalists are targeted and killed every other day), is horrific enough. But we should also take into account that they cannot turn away their other senses either, like their sense of smell from the thousands of rotting corpses under the rubble, and from the sewage that they live with as a result of Israel destroying that critical infrastructure. They also cannot turn their ears away from the jarring and relentless bombing, machine-gun fire, tank blasts, and cries of anguish from their fellow compatriots. And given that some 80% of all the structures in the Gaza strip have been bombed into oblivion, they can hardly turn away from the sensations of extreme heat and cold, or from whatever the weather may bring. One of the worst things many Palestinians, including children, have had to feel is the unimaginable pain of amputations and surgery without anesthesia. And growing ever more dire lately, they cannot turn away from the gnawing feelings of hunger and thirst that torment their bodies, along with their related sensations of pain, dizziness, and exhaustion. Finally, from the effects of preventable diseases caused by withheld medical supplies and deliberately destroyed water infrastructure, they have been forced to feel various other effects of ill health like vomiting, diarrhea, and many others. War is hell, but this war on an essentially imprisoned and largely helpless population is an even more sick and twisted version of hell.

Whether we witness this genocidal atrocity or not, we are all deeply affected by it. We are connected, and I believe that not as mere superficial platitude, but as an underlying reality that affects us on a subconscious or psychic level. This is not the place to get into it, but there is considerable evidence to back up this belief. So while it’s incomparable to what the Palestinians are enduring, the rest of us are being traumatized by what’s going on as well—by our seemingly utter powerlessness to stop it—and that may actually be part of the motive. Again, I won’t get into that here, but let me get to the point. We need to confront this atrocity of atrocities—head on. Only then can we have the awareness necessary to work to cease the torture and slaughter of hundreds of thousands of innocents, and then, perhaps, to heal the world of its collective trauma. The latter is likely decades away, while the former is already two years too late.

On a more tangible and disturbing level, this time the genocide is essentially televised. For those willing to look, it has been in our faces for nearly two years—much unlike such prior human atrocities. What that means for the future is dire, for it’s quite clear now that our world is not safe from that which we had naively thought was relegated to our barbaric past. Unless we rise up to stop this, we are welcoming the potential that our sons and daughters, our grandchildren, or even ourselves may be the next victims of genocide. Even those who ostensibly support the Israeli regime are ignoring this obivous and practical consideration: we are essentially giving a green light to the most brutal and heinous of human acts.

Awareness is only the first step, albeit a crucial one, in righting this historical, monumental wrong, and on the long road to what we hope is an eventual lasting peace. On that note, I want to highlight what has dawned on me as the profound potential of my collective work. Amazingly, and quite unbeknownst to me while involved in these seemingly disparate projects—The 60 Pattern documentary, my book, The Flower of Life Revealed, and my articles A Balanced Mindset and Truth-Seeking in a Post-Truth World—my work coalesces into a recipe for human unity on deep religious/spiritual and psychological levels. It is such to lay a strong foundation for a broad-based peace and unity movement. And thus, my work is laid out for me. In the meantime, I encourage you to familiarize yourself with its foundational elements just linked to above.

Top left: an infographic created to express the visual component of a deeper, underlying concept of spiritual unity explored in The Flower of Life Revealed . Top right: this infographic speaks for itself, and accompanies the above-linked article. Bottom: a slide from The 60 Pattern documentary that lays out a significant part of the research track. Note: these should not be analyzed too thoroughly outside of their surrounding context.

The music in the video is a solo acoustic piano piece written in 7-limit just intonation. Particularly, it’s the tuning devised by La Monte Young for his famous work, The Well-Tuned Piano, which I also used for the composition of another recent work titled True of Heart: Gravity, Zen, Resolve. This song is considerably darker, faster, and is quite tellingly influenced by my love for heavy metal. It makes significant use of the 64:63 and 8:7 intervals, which are entirely absent from the reigning Western system of 12-EDO (equal division of the octave, which is also known as twelve-tone equal temperament or 12-TET). “Do Not Look Away” can be purchased here on Bandcamp.

Special Thanks & Credits

I would like to now credit and thank those responsible for the source content used in this production. First and foremost, my deepest, most heartfelt respect, gratitude, and admiration goes out to the immensely courageous Palestinian journalists—many now martyred—whose gut-wrenching photographic and videographic work appears in droves. Also appearing prolifically is the consciousness-shifting work of Jeff Kurtz of Human Reform Politics on Facebook, whose work was recently and blatantly suppressed as I pointed out here. Also featured very prominently in this video is the indispensible work of Track AIPAC, whose profile is highly active on X, and from whose resourseful website I downloaded and used over 450 graphics for this video.

Much of the source video footage was compiled by the Investigation Committee for Crimes Against Humanity in the Occupied Palestinian Territories (ICCAHOPT) of the BRICS+ Human Rights Observatory (see their profile on X), whose three-part documentary of over seven total hours can be accessed here on archive.org. Special thanks also to the archived video footage maintained by Israel Exposed (@xIsraelExposedx), which can be accessed at their website, watermeloncrimes.com. Footage also appears by the ever brilliant and vivacious Syrian girl (@Partisangirl), as well as the amazing investigative body Forensic Architecture. The work of the International Federation of Journalists appears in the video as well. My deepest thanks and appreciation goes out to all of the above, as well as everyone else not mentioned whose work appears in the video as well.