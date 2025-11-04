Fire Up Your Inspiration and Inner Revolutionary with This Song

(Scroll down to read along with the full lyrics).

The Revolutionary Anthem is foremost a song about unity and peace. While one might think that a revolution is necessarily violent and divisive, since we live in a society where war and division rule the day, unity and peace are revolutionary concepts. As one key lyrical passage proclaims: “I knew this day would come; we’re standing naked, face to face with Armageddon ‘til together we become… as one,” During that passage, the backup vocals declare, “It’s time to unite as one.” Shortly thereafter, the clarification comes that this unity of the “ninety-nine” is for the purpose of “non-violent revolution.” Finally, to sum up the message of unity, the song ends with the line, “With love, as one, for peace.”

Allow me to add a bit of clarification. Violence begets violence, and currently the state and its tangled and knotted ties to power hold most of the cards with regard to the weapons of war and the overall means to commit violence. I would thus never advocate directly for violence, and I generally detest it anyway. I am, however, not a pacifist. I believe strongly in justice (though not an “eye for an eye”) and in self-defense.

The Revolutionary Anthem marks yet another significant work of mine that shows the prior impetus for my newly launched unity and peace movement. I had written and recorded it almost two years ago, which was well before the movement (currently a pre-launch project for an eventual non-profit organization) had even been conceived. At that time, I had yet to write The Flower of Life Revealed, which is a critical aspect of the movement’s spiritually unifying foundations. Now, I am proposing that this song essentially function as the movement’s theme song. Funny how I had so many pieces already in place before I even knew what I was doing with them. It’s like I’ve said before: it feels as though I have been steered in this direction by a hidden hand.

Let me clarify what my role is in this, or at least how I perceive it. I am not here to lead; I am only here to inform and inspire. I desperately want to get out of the way of this work, and I invite volunteers and collaborators into the fold. There is plenty of work to be done. Eventually, I will also need board members and other roles to be filled for the non-profit. Furthermore, I have already partnered with two additional unity and peace organizations, which you can read about here. I very much loathe self-promotion, which is unfortunately a necessary evil in this day and age of social media suppression and heavy-handed algorithmic control. Self-promotion is a very unsavory and unenviable position to be in, especially as someone like me who is admittedly on the introverted side of the scale.

Like all of my music published thus far, The Revolutionary Anthem departs from the standard Western 12-tone equal temperament. It is written exclusively in 7-limit just intonation, and thus uses intervals like 7:6 and 6:5. As this is a full production with drums, bass, piano, strings, and vocals, and since I am the sole individual behind all of these instruments as well as the mixing and mastering process of the song, I was spread pretty thin (this has been the story of my life for the past several years). As such, and also due to my lack of experience, there is a notable gap between where this song is at and what you are probably used to in terms of a professional studio recording. Also like all of my work so far, the project was completed with a $0 budget—just created from my own blood, sweat, tears, and passion. All things considered, I’d like to humbly ask that you please support my overall work (and I don’t necessarily even mean financially—word of mouth, volunteering, reviews, beating back the brutal algorithms with reactions, comments, shares, etc.) as I’m trying to scrape together an existence and am currently barely able to do so. Thank you my friends.

The Revolutionary Anthem

Can you hear it now?

The Doomsday Clock

Tick-tock, tick-tocking on the wall

Of our own little blue human home.

We must choose between two extremes:

Annihilation

Or Awakening.

Hey, you can’t run away,

Can’t even look away;

You’re the hero we need to save us...

The ego: cede it to the spirit,

Embrace the fear and say:

I claim: my rights, my sacred space,

To create, in my truth,

In my light, a life:

That won’t be ruled by vipers

Hiding in plain sight!



I knew this day would come;

We’re standing naked,

Face to face with Armageddon

‘til together we become…



(It’s time to unite...)

As one,

Aligned, divine,

Heartbeats synchronized:

The ninety-nine

In non-violent revolution



I can’t pronounce your name...

So perhaps you can...

Just hold my hand

As we slam on the gas!

In the din of the rolling, roaring

Oceans of infinity

Are we innocent in this graphic, tragic,

Spirit-3D comedy?



And on and on

In paradox we reel!

(Whirling spiral fractal fire!)

Does any of it matter, really,

But laughter and the rapture of experiencing?



We will always be free!

They will never control me!

Life, Liberty, and whatever makes you happy,

With Love, as One, for Peace.

Words and music by Maat DeMeritt