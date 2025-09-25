If you haven’t read the recent announcement, I just launched a project whose initial goal is the establishment of a non-profit organization dedicated to inspiring and facilitating worldwide unity and peace. I mentioned in this announcement that the above-pictured book, The Flower of Life Revealed, would soon be freely available, as it is part of the foundational materials of this new unity and peace movement. Here below, I will let you know exactly how you can get a free digital copy of this book.

It’s simple: you must follow (or subscribe, join, etc.) two out of the following five pages or channels (or groups, newsletters, etc.) for this project, provisionally titled A New Human Unity Movement, on the following social media platforms. After that, just send a couple of screenshots as proof to this email address: newunitymvt@proton.me, and I or someone from our team will email you back a link where you can download the book. Before you get started, however, there is a slight catch, which I’ll explain below.

At least one of your two choices must be among the first three social media platforms: Mastodon, Substack, or Telegram. The reason for this is because these platforms are far less suppressive, or to put it another way, far more supportive of free speech. On Mastodon, however, it’s a little more complicated than that. While its fundamentally decentralized nature limits the ability to apply targeted suppression across the entire platform, the individual Mastodon server you choose may itself be extremely suppressive and censorious. So while your speech on such a server could be censored, it is my understanding that (though correct me if I’m wrong, Mastodon experts) your access to speech that is not censored on a separate server cannot be cut off. Please let me know if there are any other platforms you would like to be included here, and I will consider it. I am currently not supporting X due to their nefarious, heavy-handed suppression of my recent video project. For Substack, I decided to just use my own profile/newsletter, as most of my work is related to this movement. As the movement grows, however, I may see fit to create a separate, dedicated newsletter.

Why two platforms? I have been encouraging people for quite some time to diversify their social media footprint, as unbeknownst to many, targeted suppression is now rampant. Unless you are producing content from a newer, smaller account, you won’t see the suppression. If such an account produces content that does not check certain boxes for establishment agendas, such as distraction and divisiveness, then the suppression is even more pronounced. If the account produces content that specifically exposes and criticizes the establishment, then the suppression is severe. This is all automated by AI now. For the most part, larger, established accounts are given a pass, as they not only have the ability to draw attention to their suppression (even in absentia), but their presence helps contribute to a fake sense of legitimacy for their host platforms. Know, however, that such accounts and their respective owners are targeted by other, more traditional means of exacting control. I recently evidenced all of the suppression I have been facing in this article, although I could probably write another one after all of the recent shenanigans.

Here are the links to all of the pages/channels for the new unity and peace movement, whose current status is a community-building and fundraising project:

(Choose at least one from this group:)

Again, once you are following the movement on two of these platforms, just send an email with screenshots as proof to the following email address: newhumanunity@proton.me.

Most of all, this movement needs you to engage with the foundational material, contribute to the discussion with your ideas and perspectives, and help spread the word (ideally by word-of-mouth or by dropping our name in the comments of your favorite show/podcast that does interviews). This movement will seek to network and partner not just with other similar organizations, but with religious institutions, human rights organizations, and truth-tellers the world over. Part of what sets this movement apart from other similar movements is that it supports the open discussion of the causes of war and disunity, and so alignments will be sought with a great variety of truth-tellers, including James Corbett, Jimmy Dore, Caitlin Johnstone, David Icke, Ryan Cristián, and many others.

I sincerely hope you enjoy the book, and to understand why the Flower of Life is a crucial element to the new unity and peace movement, I first recommend that you read this article: The Foundations of Unity. In addition, the following infographic goes a long way in showing you its unifying basis:

Thank you for your interest and involvement in this movement. As I stated in a recent post:

I sincerely believe that this could be paradigm shifting. It’s an entirely new—even revolutionary—basis for peace and unity, and we OWE it to ourselves and to future generations to at least give it a try. The basics can be understood in as little as a single afternoon, and it’s very simple. It does require a small but not unsubstantial amount of inner work and reflection, but that’s it. How long have we been praying for peace? How long have we been meditating for peace? And how is that working out? It’s now seconds to midnight on the Doomsday Clock, and it’s way past time that we tried something different. It’s time we realize Who We Are and Why We’re Here—something the ancients clearly seemed to understand. It’s time for a spiritual, empirical, and psychological basis for unity that will usher in a new age of peace and prosperity for a thousand years.

—Maat