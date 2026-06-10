It has been over nine months since I established A New Human Unity Movement, initially envisioned as a non-profit organization that works to unify people from among the vast moral majority. The goal of the movement is to spark revolutionary change (sweeping but non-violent) and turn us back from the brink of disaster that we are currently teetering over. We ultimately seek a world where peace, prosperity, liberty, equality, and justice prevail—a world where we thrive together instead of survive despite one another—a world where cooperation is valued well above and beyond competition.

This is the world that nearly everyone wants, and one that we are perfectly capable of obtaining. It just takes a bit of common sense, practicality, normal functioning empathy, and rationality to get there, but there is a major stumbling block in the way. We might be tempted to say that “they” are in the way, and while there is a lot of truth to that (leaving aside who “they” are for the moment, but most people would also identify the generally referring to), the real stumbling block lies within ourselves. It is our own psychology, particularly that aspect of ourselves that tends to be the very lens through which we perceive the world—the ego (or as I like to refer to it, the “little me”).

The ego is the fragile, false sense of self that seeks an identity through temporal, mutable, and/or relatively inconsequential aspects of our existence, such as beliefs and places of origin. Especially when the ego identifies with polarizing beliefs and constructs, the inevitable result is division, separation, and conflict.

But we just have to take a step back and not only observe the faulty lens that we’ve been looking through, but to really realize who we are. We are not what we do, and we are not what we believe—we are much, much more than that. This should be a no-brainer for the majority of people (roughly 8 out of 10) who believe in an eternal soul. Identity labels based on temporary, mutable aspects of a mere lifetime are essentially meaningless in the context of an eternal backdrop. The problem is, for most people “eternity” is just a word that is thrown around, and they have hardly taken even a moment to contemplate what it actually means and the tremendous amount of weight that it carries. But even for those who do not believe in an eternal soul, there is boundless evidence that we humans are constantly redefining ourselves, and the only real “identity” that we seem to have is that of amazing potential.

Yet the purpose of this article is not to rehash our foundational tenets, which actually go quite a bit deeper in a way that is both spiritual and skeptical—meaningful yet non-dogmatic. The overall basis for this movement, which is unique, comprehensive, and quite deep, does give us a sort of “edge” to do what other, similar organizations have been unable to do so far: create a mass movement capable of creating meaningful, lasting change to our dire circumstances. But those other organizations, some of whom we’ve already partnered with, all have something valuable to contribute. We just have a different approach.

Status Update



So how is this working out so far? Let me preface the answer to that by saying that I am not discouraged, and neither should you be, and the work will definitely continue. That being said, the results so far in growing this movement have been dismal. Here are a few relevant pieces of data that effectively illustrate this:

Total number of individuals on our mailing list: 12

Number of monetary donations: 1 ($5)

Number of followers on our Facebook page: 31

Number of members of our dedicated Facebook group: 15

Other subscriptions/memberships (Substack/Telegram/Reddit): 16

Number of organizational partnerships: 4

Number of volunteers: 0

There are both surprising and unsurprising aspects to this. Of the latter, the work so far has exclusively been online through social media. And depending on one’s “digital footprint” and messaging, social media can range from a gold-paved highway to fame to a suppressive black hole of obscurity. The latter is where they (read: the algorithms) always seem to toss me and my work, but the suppressive efforts against this movement are apparently on another level of aggression. Let me give you a couple of brief examples. For one, I posted the news of my launching of this organization on my personal Facebook account, and I was met with crickets. To the one sardonic person who’s usually in the room: no, I was not expecting nor looking for a pat on the back. The point is that I don’t think that anybody saw my posts, and keep in mind (as I and I think most Facebook users have also experienced), big personal news items / life-changing events of friends and family tend to show up in news feeds. And correct me if I’m wrong, but launching an NPO seems like… at least a medium-sized deal? But more importantly, this is an announcement for something that particularly depends on engagement and visibility to be viable—really to exist. I cannot help but to feel that such an effort—to grow or even introduce a unity and peace movement in an official capacity—is rigged via social media algorithms to be completly squashed from the get-go.

A second example pointing to this concerns the dedicated group I made for the movement, and I got lucky with the available name: World Unity and Peace. Despite the obvious relevance of that simple, direct name to a pair of highly popular topics (and thinking both in terms of search results and algorithmic pairings of similar content), and despite the fact that my other Facebook group has experienced relatively healthy, organic growth and currently sits at 5.1k members, the World Unity and Peace Facebook group has been frozen at 15 members for months and months, and I didn’t hardly do anything differently than I did with the other group. In fact, I even used the first group to help advertise the second group on more than one occasion, but to no avail. I believe this comparison is highly illustrative.

The Path Forward



First of all, I want to reiterate a message that I frequently voice: on social media, it’s more important that ever to directly monitor our connections—actually go to the home feeds of personal and professional pages and groups that we have elected to friend/follow/be a part of, and also diversify those connections across platforms—the more the better in terms of fighting suppression and powerful algorithmic manipulation. Because rest assured, those are rampant right now on the predominantly billionaire-owned (and, like most crucial societal structures, dark money and dark interest backed and influenced) social media landscape. It’s best to think of the algorithm in such nefarious places as Facebook and X not so much as “feeding” you as it is slowly poisoning you. This “poison” of propaganda and manipulation also works through omission—in this case it would be the omission of a “potential cure.”

Secondly, we are launching a physical flyer campaign that will begin soon in our hometown of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and will definitely reach Chicago to some extent in September, if not sooner. The call of action is ongoing, but this aspect of it has a very clear and specific instruction: if you wish to volunteer to pin up flyers on bulletin boards around your city/town (think co-ops, coffee shops, other local hang-out spots, etc.), then please let me know we will arrange to get some to you in the mail.

Thirdly, I am creating a single repository of all of the memes and infographics relating to this movement that have been produced thus far. Currently, this article will serve that purpose (see below), and I will update this article when our website also contains these digital resources. So I encourage all of you potential volunteers to do all or any of the following: download and share the images directly (with some tag or link to us, of course), share our original posts for them (links below), and/or share/include any of the other related links to this movement: our website, our socials, and/or even this article.

Resources



Links:

(Triple-click to copy links if on desktop)

Primary website: https://newhumanunity.wixsite.com/movement

Socials:

(Facebook): https://www.facebook.com/ANewHumanUnityMovement https://www.facebook.com/groups/worldunityandpeace (Reddit): https://www.reddit.com/r/PeaceandProsperity/?rdt=47417 (Telegram): https://t.me/newhumanunity (Mastodon): https://mastodon.social/@newhumanunity

Images / Infographics + Links:

Original posts:

(Facebook; triple-click to copy links if on desktop): https://www.facebook.com/share/p/1BWpVBZdoU/ (Substack note): https://substack.com/@maatdemeritt/note/c-269632217?r=2i0z01 (Reddit): https://www.reddit.com/r/PeaceandProsperity/comments/1tvacxp/unity_is_a_priority/

Original Article:

(Substack): https://maatdemeritt.substack.com/p/unidentify-for-unity-565 Original Posts:

(Facebook): https://www.facebook.com/share/p/1ERtC4rY4z/ (Reddit): https://www.reddit.com/r/PeaceandProsperity/comments/1tnkdew/unidentify_for_unity_a_campaign_for_conscious/

Original Post: https://www.facebook.com/share/p/1Cr4BPSDQK/

Original posts:

(Facebook): https://www.facebook.com/share/p/1LsCTpVgcc/ (Reddit): https://www.reddit.com/r/PeaceandProsperity/comments/1q47hk9/its_time_to_get_inspired_again_burn_away_the/

Original Post:

(Facebook): https://www.facebook.com/share/p/1JCLTLbtY7/



Original Post:

(Facebook): https://www.facebook.com/share/p/196dMnjUqh/

Original Posts:

(Facebook): https://www.facebook.com/share/p/1CbAvBMQGw/ (Reddit): https://www.reddit.com/r/PeaceandProsperity/comments/1pbtugu/in_an_age_of_lies_truth_is_a_revolutionary_act/ (Mastodon): https://mastodon.social/@newhumanunity/115646557509829516

Original post:

(Facebook): https://www.facebook.com/share/p/1GDdP2XFwD/ (Reddit): https://www.reddit.com/r/PeaceandProsperity/comments/1pl5kw4/we_are_one/ (Mastodon): https://mastodon.social/@newhumanunity/115708974952894265

Original post:

(Facebook): https://www.facebook.com/share/p/1HkAiTHv6f/

Download our Foundational Text: