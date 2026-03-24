The fleur-de-lis is another example of a symbol that has permeated human culture for millennia, up to the present day, yet its meaning is now largely diluted and obscure. This introduces a double mystery: not only the mystery of the original and historically prevalent meaning of the symbol, which is predominantly spiritual in nature, but also the mystery as to how and why this meaning has not endured into modern consciousness. The revelation of these mysteries, soon to be told, fully and compellingly ties into a larger body of work whose potential implications for humanity are nothing short of profound. In other words, this is not just a dusty excursion into the attic of history, and I am tremendously excited to share these findings and their broader context.

Figure 1: This is the key figure in this article series. Composite image. Numbers in brackets refer to the numbered credits below. Top row (left to right): public domain, public domain, [1], [2]. Bottom row (left to right): [3], public domain, [4], [5].

Let us lay some groundwork here then, by establishing some of the modern uses and interpretations of the symbol as well as describing its basic form. A more critical examination of the latter is forthcoming, as it is important (albeit not entirely crucial) to determine what kind of flower (or other object) it is meant to represent, but let us begin with a more cursory description. The most prominent feature of the bilaterally symmetric fleur-de-lis is its three large petal- or leaf-shaped forms. These are more or less centrally connected by some horizontally oriented structure, often appearing like a bar or ring, below which they appear to flare out again to a lesser extent. The prominent central petal shape can best be described geometrically as a vertically oriented biconvex lens, thus having a pointed tip, and the two surrounding petal shapes are similar, but with the obvious exception being that they are significantly curved or curled inward, such that their tips are usually pointing towards the base of the overall form. The base of the form often nearly mirrors the top portion, with the exception of being smaller in scale. The numerical essence that the symbol conveys is usually thought to be “threeness,” but there are interpretations of four-, five-, and “sixness” that can be considered as well.

In modern usage and interpretation, the fleur-de-lis primarily signifies a connection to French culture, due to its heraldic use by French royalty dating back over 1,500 years. One of the most prominent appearances of the symbol today includes its use as the logo for the New Orleans Saints, an American football team who plays in the National Football League (NFL). New Orleans, along with its home state of Louisiana, have deep-seated historical ties to French colonialism. Another renowned use of the fleur-de-lis is on various flags. For example, the predominantly French-speaking Canadian province of Quebec prominently features four fleur-de-lis on its flag. The national flag for Spain also contains the fleur-de-lis, using its traditional French depiction of three yellow or gold-colored fleur-de-lis on a navy-blue background, but you have to look very carefully at the center of the coat of arms to see it. There are countless other uses of the symbol, including on family coats of arms, regional and municipal flags, sports team and university logos, and as a building and architectural motif. Notably, the fleur-de-lis also serves as the emblem for the World Organization of the Scout Movement, and has come to symbolize scouting in general. Another fairly widespread appearance of the fleur-de-lis today is on mailboxes. On a short walk near my home in Indiana, in the United States, I saw and photographed dozens of examples of this, and I will be talking more about this particular example in a later article in this series.

Figure 2: Official state flags for the country of Spain, the Canadian province of Quebec, and the city of New Orleans, Louisiana, in the United States.

The fleur-de-lis is perhaps the most ubiquitous symbol ever used by humanity, which goes quite a ways in explaining why its originally intended meaning (that is, what we can interpret based on the evidence) has become so diluted as to be virtually unknown. But I highly suspect that the ubiquity of the fleur-de-lis is not the whole story behind its mysterious meaning, as the symbol shares a pattern of seemingly deliberate obfuscation and ignorance shared by a similar symbol—the Flower of Life. In fact, the hypothesis is hereby put forth that historically, these two symbols shared the same essential meaning and origins.

Figure 3 : A metal fleur-de-lis embedded in granite on the ground at the Place d’Armes public square in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. See image credit [ 6 ].

The name “fleur-de-lis” comes from French (correctly spelled in that language as “fleur de lys”) and literally means “flower of lily” or “lily flower.” The association to that particular type of flower is an important, although highly nuanced, consideration. Today, the word “lily” is used to refer to at least several hundred different species of flowering plant, the majority of which actually fall out of the genus Lilium (sometimes called the “true lilies”), which contains roughly 100 different species. We must bear in mind, however, that plant taxonomy is not what it was a few hundred years ago, much less a couple thousand. Fortunately, there is one foothold we can use, and that has to do with the sixfold morphological-geometrical connection.

For the genus Lilium, a defining morphological characteristic of all of its plant species is that they produce six-petal flowers. Technically, however, some of them are called tepals, as botanists cannot easily classify between petals and sepals with regard to the three outer structures of the flower. But the fact that there is a characteristic pattern of three and three is significant, as this numerical pattern is often exhibited in fleur-de-lis varieties with regard to their three upper and three lower petal-like structures. However, the tepals of Lilium species tend to all stand up or curl downward together, whereas there is another flower genus with sixfold morphology that loosely resembles this particular “3 up, 3 down” characteristic of the fleur-de-lis—the Iris genus.

Figure 4: Left: lilies are seldom pictured from a side view, and even more seldomly from an angle that shows threefold symmetry. Right: asiatic lilies in a garden. See image credits [ 7 ] and [ 8 ].

But there again, there are complications. The upward- and downward-pointing petals of the Iris genus, called standards and falls, respectively, are rarely so clearly defined as the lens-shaped geometry of the upper petals of the fleur-de-lis. They tend to be much more rounded, and for many iris species, the edges of their petals can be highly ruffled and billowing. In addition, the vast majority of iris species have three additional petal-like structures called style arms that are below the standards and prominently project upward at a slight angle. Not only do these also not have a clearly defined lens shape, but they tend to completely throw off any resemblance of the iris to the fleur-de-lis. The iris is a very complex flower, whereas the fleur-de-lis is a relatively simple design.

Figure 5: Left, right: yellow iris ( Iris pseudacorus ) pictured in the wild. See image credits [ 9 ] and [ 10 ].

Rather than making a definitive identification, I contend that it is far more accurate to consider the modern fleur-de-lis as representing a sort of “hybrid” flower species derived from its long and complex history. So far, however, we have yet to make any historical considerations to back that up (but we will), having only considered the relevant plant morphology. Once we take in the bigger historical picture of the fleur-de-lis, a couple of important points arise. One is that, generally speaking, the lily connection is much stronger than the iris connection (or the lotus connection, which is another matter entirely), which is exactly as one might expect given the name of the symbol (which is itself a telling piece of evidence helping to make that case). Secondly, while there is a lot of relevance to the general type of flower—the lily—there is, hypothetically speaking, a broader, core meaning behind behind this underlying spiritual flower symbolism we can ultimately come to grasp via prior research that, in part, highlights certain general aspects of flower function and morphology. In other words, the specific type of flower matters to an extent, but ultimately, it is the floral archetype in which people have truly lent significance.

As with my research into the history of the Flower of Life, I encountered a key piece of scholarship regarding the fleur-de-lis that really blew the doors wide open for me. In the former case, it was Marko Manninen’s book, Creative Power of the Flower of Life, while in the latter case, it was an article on the Italian webzine Altro Giornale by an author who is published under the pseudonym “Littleflower” (I later learned this to be Carl de Borhegyi). In both cases, the jaw-dropping historical import, lineage, and worldwide ubiquity of the respective forms are conveyed in large part through readily verifiable pictoral means that can be sourced directly to museums, libraries, and archeological sites. Of course, these two sources were not singularly relied upon in my research. My pointing them out here is to highlight their value and impact, especially with regard to providing such a stark initial contrast to the prevailing historical narratives, which are incomplete at best. At worst, the prevailing narratives are deliberately misleading. In that regard, while more discussion is forthcoming, I will say for now that these sources were not at all difficult to find.

Early on in the Altro Giornale article, titled Simboli misteriosi: Fleur de lis (Mysterious Symbols: Fleur de Lis), the author explains that while the fleur-de-lis garnered fame through its connection to heraldry, particularly that of the French Merovingian dynasty, “we can find it in many places, long before the heraldic times, already from ancient Mesopotamia.” Shortly thereafter, the author presents the following quote from Traité d’héraldique (Treatise of Heraldry) by Michel Pastoureau:

The use of the stylized flower usually called “fleur de lis” is common to all eras and all civilizations. It is an essentially graphic theme found on Mesopotamian cylinders, Egyptian bas-reliefs, Mycenaean ceramics, Sassanid fabrics, Gallic coins and mamluks, Indonesian clothes, Japanese emblems, and even on Dogon totems.

What is perhaps the most remarkable example of the fleur-de-lis is not mentioned in that quote—its appearance in Mesoamerican civilizations. In particular, and I cannot emphasise this enough, it is found in the pre-colonial iconography of such civilizations, including the Maya, the Zapotecs, and the Olmecs.

Figure 6: Composite image of Mesoamerican artifacts featuring trefoil/fleur-de-lis motifs. Left: Maya stucco relief. Center top: Zapotec urn. Right top: Olmec figure. Center bottom: Coba Stela 20 (Maya). Right bottom: Nahua (Aztec) artifact. Image courtesy of Carl de Borhegyi; see image credit [ 11 ].

Let us turn to a crucial point made by the Altro Giornale author with regard to the the appearance of the fleur-de-lis “in the art of Mesopotamia at the same time in history with the presence of the ancient Olmecs” (referring here to the time period roughly from the Late Bronze Age to Classical Antiquity, or from 1200–500 BCE). The author goes on state, “It is surprising how the emblem of the fleur de lis in Olmec art and iconography carries the same symbolism of divinity that we have in the Old World...” [emphasis mine]. Indeed, and there we have our first insight into the potential historical meaning of the symbol, but before we get to that discussion, let us take a few moments to consider these supposed earlier forms of the fleur-de-lis and ask some pertinent questions.

There are countless stylistic variations of this ancient form, some much more pronounced than others. Almost without exception, the early examples of the fleur-de-lis appear without the base of the form that we see in most of the later versions. Again, and especially with modern versions of the form, the base usually appears like a mirror image of the top half, but with the exception of being smaller in scale. Another notable variation, seen somewhat more commonly among the Mesoamerican examples, features a central “petal” shape with a significantly rounded end, whereas the two shapes flanking it are depicted with the typical pointed ends. While I have, thus far, given the benefit of the doubt to prior researchers and authors who definitively label these early examples as fleurs-de-lis, it is time now to ask, in light of these differences, whether or not we can consider it the same form. For the Mesoamerican examples in particular, this is also in light of the scarcity of evidence (not a total absence, mind you) for pre-Columbian transoceanic contact. In any regard, we will likely never rule out the possibility that these examples point not to a cultural connection, but rather to the independent convergence on a simple way to depict flowers and plants from a side view.

Having said that, let us now consider the counter perspective, which I find to be more compelling. The most crucial evidence in this regard concerns a common placement of the form, and what can readily be interpreted from that in terms of likely meaning. That is, from Mesopotamia to France to the Yucatán Peninsula, we find the three-petal form adorning the tops of crowns, helmets, and headdresses of especially rulers—but also prophets, shamans, and other revered figures—who have been carved in stone or depicted in codices (see Figure 1). This uppermost placement almost surely represents a connection to the divine, which points us to the closely related motif referred to in the namesake of this article—the “lily work” adorning the tops of the pillars of Boaz and Jachin in the Temple of Solomon, as described in the Bible. The idea behind rulers with apparent fleur-de-lis on their headwear seems to be to express a divine mandate—a symbol of authority by divine appointment (or anointment). Another common appearance of the fleur-de-lis is on sceptres—or variously wands, staves, or medicine sticks—which are similarly used to represent power and authority of a divine origin (see Figure 7, below).

Figure 7: Left: the Great Eleusinian Relief showing the goddess Demeter (Roman 27 BCE–14 CE). Right: Allegory of Europe from The Four Continents , drawn by Marcus Gheeraerts (published 1590–1600). Both images are in the public domain.

This opens up into the concept of verticality, which is extremely widespread and deeply ingrained in human culture. It is also an extremely broad concept, embedded in myriad ways in both religious thought and the human condition in general. I will refer you to a website dedicated solely to this concept, called On Verticality, which contains extensive research by Christopher James Botham. As it pertains to the topic at hand, know that verticality is a central, underlying concept that unifies much of this historical evidence—both the physical forms and the deeper spiritual meanings I hypothesize they represent.

As floral motifs are the central focus here, let us first recognize that a crucial part of floral anatomy is the stem. Notably, relevant families of flowers such as the iris and the lily tend to have significantly straight stems. More generally, vegetation is known to exhibit verticality, especially when considering the trunks of trees. Thus, we also find tree symbology intertwined here. For example, in the Codex Laud, one of five Mesoamerican religious codices known collectively as the Borgia Group, the image in Figure 8 contains a representation of the “World Tree” or Tree of Life depicted as the snake deity Quetzalcoatl. Three fleur-de-lis symbols branch out from its top in a somewhat fractal manner, and in a way that is highly reminiscent of certain later depictions of the Christian cross. It is also noteworthy to point out here that fleur-de-lis are commonly depicted in groups of threes, another example of which includes the French royal arms from 1376 until the French Revolution of 1792. The Tree of Life, a definitive symbol from the Jewish mystical tradition called Kabbalah, features three vertical “pillars,” the central one of which is the most prominent. This symbol maps geometrically to the Flower of Life, whose connection to the fleur-de-lis, as will later be detailed, is crucial to this investigation. Other definitive religious symbols with prominent vertical components include the Christian cross, the Egyptian ankh, and the caduceus. It cannot be forgotten in this context that in contrast to the entirety of the animal kingdom, the human form is uniquely vertical. And for the Judeo-Christian tradition in particular, the human form is explicitly connected to the divine in the book of Genesis, where it is stated, “God created mankind in his own image...” (Genesis 1:27).

Figure 8: Frame from “The Codex Laud” (MS. Laud Misc. 678; p. 006D). Public domain image via Wikimedia Commons.

Figure 9 : Cross (specifically a cross fleury or floriated cross), Caduceus, and Egyptian Ankh.

Figure 10 : The Kabbalistic Tree of Life with its Sephiroth connected to nodes on the Flower of Life.

Let us not yet leave this concept of verticality without a fuller understanding of why it bears such an unspoken influence on human consciousness. There are three aspects to this that I would like to make light of: morality, order, and the supernatural. The concept of morality is implicit in the oft-used English expression, “[to walk] the straight and narrow.” It also relates to the old adage, “the shortest distance between two points is a straight line,” whereas deviations are not just distractions or inefficiencies, but rather represent a failure to meet the goal, or at least to pass every required checkpoint along the way. Perhaps a better way of looking at it is as the purest signal being the most direct, whereas every reproduction has the potential to introduce distortions and inaccuracies. Many of us learned this as early as preschool when we played the game called “telephone:” after being whispered ear-to-ear a dozen or so times, the original message that the teacher gave us was usually quite different than what the last child spoke! As for the idea of order, it is implicit in the oft-used English idiom, “[to get one’s] ducks in a row.” As it relates to gravity, a key component of the natural order, note that it seems to pull things down in a straight line. Yet from the same perspective of the natural, physical world, we now well know that straight lines do not exist—nature neither draws nor follows straight lines. That puts straight lines (and to some extent, the related concept of verticality) “squarely” in the realm of the supernatural, or rather, perhaps, the spiritual.

Given the above considerations, we may very well consider straight lines as an element of Sacred Geometry, even though they aren’t normally contained within that framework. I mainly point that out to serve as a segue into the next area of consideration, which involves the connection between the fleur-de-lis and the Flower of Life. The latter, as many will likely recognize, is perhaps the most prominent symbol of Sacred Geometry, and it has been the focus of my work for the last couple of years. In its most basic form, the Flower of Life features seven overlapping circles, central to which appears a form closely resembling a six-petal flower from a top-down perspective. Not only does this match the basic form of a lily, but evidence suggests that it was historically identified as such. The Hebrew word for “lily,” which is used in the Bible to describe the adornments on the tops of the pillars of Boaz and Jachin, is שושן, which can be transliterated as “shoshan.” Interestingly, the Hebrew word for the number six is very similar: שש (shesh). Going a step further using Hebrew gematria, wherein letters are assigned a number value, we find that the total value of these two consonants is 600, as ש, Shin, is equal to 300. The word “lily,” whose original etymology is unknown, has a similar pattern if we are to equate its repeated consonant with the Hebrew equivalent, ל, Lamed, which is equal to 30. Thus, the two together equal 60, which, like 600, points to the concept of “sixness.”

While I put little weight on the above, given that much or all of it could all be a coincidence, the same cannot be said of extant historical examples of the Flower of Life actually carved into the tops of pillars. A pertinent example can be seen in Figure 11 below, which shows the carved tops of two pillars from the 6th century monastary, San Millán de Suso, located in La Rioja, Spain. The monastary is a remarkable structure, having been partially built into some preexisting caves at its cliffside location, and is designated as a UNESCO World Heritage site. A Flower of Life pattern can be clearly seen to be carved into the captial of the pillar on the left. Far from a mere arbitrary design element, this form not only appears in spiritual contexts in the same region and time period, such on the 7th century Visigothic church located near Burgos, Spain (Figure 12), but has a millennia-long history of being what I would deem the world’s most preeminent spiritual symbol.

Figure 11: Carved capitals of pillars featuring a Flower of Life design (left capital) inside the 6th century monastary, San Millán de Suso , located in La Rioja, Spain. See image credit [ 12 ].

Figure 12: Hermitage of Santa María de Lara, a 7th century Visigothic church located in Quintanilla de las Viñas in Burgos, Spain. Bottom: Detail of outer carvings (see image credit [ 13 ]). Notice too the fleur-de-lis shapes inbetween the circular design elements.

One of the most remarkable and pertinent examples of “lily work” on the capitals (tops) of pillars that can be found inside the church of Nuestra Señora de la Asunción (Our Lady of the Assumption), located in Pisón de Castrejón in the province of Palencia, Spain (see Figure 13, below). This church roughly dates to the early part of the 13th century. As you can see from the following web page (scroll down to the section Los capiteles—a little past the halfway point), capital designs feature both the fleur-de-lis and the Flower of Life. Given their close proximity and identical context, I find this to be an extremely telling example of how the two forms are related.

Figure 13: Church of Nuestra Señora de la Asunción, located in the village of Pisón de Castrejón in Palencia, Spain, dated to around the 13th c. The pillar capitals inside this church feature several examples of fluer-de-lis and Flower of Life carvings. See image credit [ 14 ].

Such examples are not limited to Spain, however. Figure 14 below shows a clear example from the Hazara Rama temple, located at the Hampi site in India, which dates to the early part of the 15th century. We can also look to ancient Egypt, where the motif of floral and vegitative designs on the capitals of pillars seems to have originated. There are countless extant examples of this, the most common of which features what is known as a palmette motif, which is an often ambiguous form that could be a palm plant, some type of palm flower, or a composite form consisting of a palm leaf and a lotus and/or papyrus flower. Notably, the overall form resembles the fleur-de-lis in that both are essentially bisymmetrical, having two curved, leaf- or petal-like structures surrounding a larger, central structure.

Figure 14: Hazara Rama temple, located at the Hampi site in India. Top: Outside the temple, the pillar on the right also has a Flower of Life (Class 2) motif; see image credit [ 14 ]. Bottom (left and right): Detail of the carved Flower of Life motif and respective pillar within the temple.

A form much more closely resembling the fleur-de-lis can be seen atop a granite pillar located in the Temple of Amun-Ra at the Karnak Temple complex in Luxor, Egypt. This form (Figure 15, right), symbolizing Upper Egypt, is thought be a depiction of the Egyptian water lily (Nymphaea nouchali var. caerulea), which is also known as the blue lotus. However, there is definitely some ambiguity here, as the form also resembles a reed plant and is sometimes identified as such. It could be that the style of the form was influenced to some extent by Mesopotamian depictions, which themselves may have been based on some variety of lily or iris. We know well that the civilizations of these two relatively close regions had millennia of cultural contact, both through peaceful commerce and contentious conflict.

Figure 15: The heraldic pillars, dating to 1458–1425 BCE under Thutmose III, are located in Karnak Temple in Luxor, Egypt. Left: The closer pillar features an inverted bell-shaped papyrus plant representing Lower Egypt, while the further pillar features a stylized lotus representing Upper Egypt. Right: Close-up of the lotus pillar (see image credit [ 15 ]).

We can go further in this line of reasoning by considering the context within which these two vegetative symbols—the lily and the inverted bell shape that is thought to depict the papyrus plant—appear, which is the unification of Upper and Lower Egypt. In light of this, consider that ambiguous symbolism tends to communicate more widely across the lands, serving as a “big tent” for unification purposes. For more context, we can look to the well-known Egyptian motif called Sema Tawy, meaning “the union of the Two Lands,” which is represented in a well-preserved bas-relief carving located in the Luxor Temple (Figure 16). The motif centrally features the water lily and papyrus plants intertwined around a human trachea. What is especially intriguing and pertinent about this motif concerns the crowns or headdresses perched atop the heads of the two pharaonic figures. With respect to the one with three upward-pointing fleur-de-lis forms, we have yet another example of revered figures crowned with the fleur-de-lis—joining similar traditions in Mesopotamia, Mesoamerica, and France (see Figure 1). A message surely desired to be conveyed by the leaders of these civilizations with this symbolism—however it was intended by them, as well as understood by the populace, on the spectrum from implicit to explicit—was one of power and divine authority. But what is it specifically about flowers that would seem to convey this?

Figure 16 : Sema Tawy relief, located in the Luxor Temple in Egypt (see image credit [ 16 ]).

What can be strongly speculated at this point is that there is something here—some underlying meaning—that is being translated not only across widely dispersed cultures, but also across millennia and into the present day. That doesn’t happen without great and profound depth, and I can almost assure you that that is present here; I have plumbed these depths before in my work. That is part of the broader context I referred to at the outset of this article, which is crucial to the overall understanding of this deeper meaning. While I will do my best to make this a stand-alone article series, I obviously cannot do this prior work justice in such a limited format as this. Thus, especially with regard to the next article where further connections are drawn to the Flower of Life, I will make open reference to my book, The Flower of Life Revealed: Ancient Meanings, Modern Dimensions. All that being said, rest assured that you will come away from this series with a much more in-depth understanding of the fleur-de-lis than all known extant sources provide.

Continue to Part II of the series —>