Read Part I of this series here.

Read Part II of this series here.

In the first two articles of this series, we have seen and examined evidence spanning millennia for the preeminence of sacred floral symbolism among many cultures around the world, but our journey is not yet complete. Now that we have a firm basis for comparison, one task that remains is to hold our new understanding of the fleur-de-lis up to the information that serves as the de facto framing narrative for this topic. It comes from a source that commands the default perspective on any given topic, given its staggering dominance over its competitors with regard to online traffic. It receives roughly 100 times more traffic than its closest competitor, which is partly due to the special privileges it is given by search engines. For example, it is the only result that Google places above its “People also ask” section, often making it the only result visible on a desktop monitor without scrolling. DuckDuckGo shows it twice—both in the actual search results and as a special, enclosed box at the top with a picture. It may alternately appear in either engine as a special result at the top of the right-hand margin. As you may have already guessed, I am referring to Wikipedia.

The Wikipedia Controversy



I was already quite dumbfounded early on in this investigation when I read what the Wikipedia article on the fleur-de-lis had to say, but after having researched and written the previous two articles, I am ready to declare the makings of a full-blown controversy.

It has long been known by anyone with eyes wide open and an ear to the ground—anyone with a penchant for truth-seeking and digging deeper—that Wikipedia is a terrible source for a wide array of controversial topics and quite a few seemingly uncontroversial ones as well. For everything else, it does a fairly decent job. Its collaborative editing model theoretically solves the problem of gatekeeping, but in reality, a disproportionate amount of editing is being undertaken by a relatively small number of accounts. Their top “editors”—opaque user accounts that could actually be teams of paid agents—average hundreds of edits a day, putting in at times what can only be described as an inhuman amount of work. Certain openly biased and agenda-driven accounts, such as that for “Philip Cross,” ran rampant for years, even having a five-year stretch of editing every hour of every day (including weekends and holidays). But this is no surprise: the general populace around the world has long been victim to an information warfare campaign, and in the U.S. especially, where Wikipedia is headquartered, we are subjected to massive propaganda. Major sources of information have been bought up and controlled since at least the 1920s, and the agenda is certainly not to tell the truth.

What I want to highlight here may or may not be related to this wider, general trend of propaganda and disinformation, which theoretically traces to a loose network of deeply entrenched, powerful interests. The evidence we will look at establishes a pattern that suggests deliberate obfuscation by those with an agenda, and it seemingly revolves around what I describe as a spiritual warfare campaign. The assertion that this is a pattern rests considerably on the above-established connections between the fleur-de-lis and the Flower of Life. For the latter form, I documented its flagrantly improper treatment in Wikipedia in my aforementioned book on the subject.

To summarize, Wikipedia editors removed the page for the Flower of Life a little over a decade ago, after some time of back and forth. Oblivious to the fact that this form had arrived in the modern age in the West with no historical name attached to it, despite being deeply interwoven in human history and culture for over three and a half millennia, the page was removed on the partial basis of its name—the most culturally relevant, widely known, and historically fitting name for the form. In effect, they just advanced the evidently long-standing agenda to have the Flower of Life stricken from the record—a destructive denaming current that can be likened to historical book burning. During the course of the discussions surrounding this, a highly pertinent source—Marko Manninen’s definitive historical work on the ancient form that both employs the term “Flower of Life” throughout, as well as makes a case for its use—was put forward and subsequently ignored.

As it now stands, the topic of the Flower of Life is split into separate pages. The greater part of its historical import—that is, in the limited terms of what Wikipedia has to offer—is contained in a page titled using the archaic term “hexafoil.” The most popular term for this base form of the Flower of Life among scholars is “six-petal rosette,” whereas among the general public it would probably be “Seed of Life.” What’s more, archaeologist Matt Champion describes “hexafoil” as “slightly pejorative” in explaining why he tends not to use that term. In my estimation, this has to do with the particular definition of the word “hex” that means “curse” having a possible etymological ties to another, sometimes demonstrably pejorative term for this base geometric form of the Flower of Life: “witch’s mark.” So not only does the process of splitting up this subject serve to dilute its historical meaning and import, it is done so using terms that have an obfuscating effect.

The other term serving as a page title under which the Flower of Life appears is “overlapping circles grid.” This strikes me as being especially ignorant, as above all else, the Flower of Life has been historically defined by its oftentimes paramount spiritual significance among many different cultures. Imagine, for a moment, how Christians would feel if Wikipedia lumped the Christian cross together with the asterisk, the sun cross, and various other n-rayed forms under the page heading “Radial line configuration” or “N-rayed figure.” It would be a mess of a controversy, and make no mistake, there are millions of people today who revere the Flower of Life as a sacred spiritual symbol. Besides all of the above, which outlines the real crux of the matter, I will additionally note that there are a significant number of glaring mistakes, omissions, and unqualified, unsubstantiated assumptions contained in these Wikipedia articles.

For the topic of the fleur-de-lis, while it is contained in a single, appropriately titled Wikipedia page, there is a glaring and befuddling incongruency that we find almost right away. Directly under the “Origin” section heading, editors dumped abnormally long quotes with nothing but fragmentary introductions—no explanation, no framing, no meaningful synthesis. Both quotes narrowly argue that the fleur-de-lis is moreso related to the iris than the lily, and their context is only with respect to the Frankish and later French adoption of the symbol. While there is some weight to these arguments, and I don’t entirely disagree with them, their placement here is highly problematic.

In light of the surrounding context, consider how these quotes expose the contradictory, self-sabotaging nature of the article. Prior to “Origin,” the opening sections state twice, matter-of-factly, that the fleur-de-lis is a stylized lily. While this could certainly benefit from more qualified, nuanced language, the lily connection is well-attested and largely non-controversial among historians. In fact, the lily, iris, and even lotus connections need not contradict each other at all. Yet despite all this, and despite the fact that forms of the word “lily” appear over twice as often as that of “iris” in the article, we get these long, dumped quotes arguing for the latter almost to the exclusion of the former, which receives no counterbalancing argument. Further undermining their balance and neutrality, the editors include two images supporting the iris connection, while there are zero pictures of the lily. It seems like they are merely paying lip service to the lily connection.

Come to think of it, the sense I really get from reading this article is that there are different voices at odds. There is the scholarly consensus that has long given primacy to the lily connection—that gets the framing voice of the article. Then there are one or more editors seemingly trying to torpedo the lily history, or who are hell-bent on elevating a marginal theory. But it gets even more problematic.

By essentially framing this narrow lily-iris debate as the centerpiece of the fleur-de-lis’s origin, despite having very little to do with it, they effectively bury what should be the focus: the form’s complete history. By that I mean not only the obvious—the chronology of the form starting from its earliest known instances (as per the primary definition of “origin”)—but also, more importantly, the fundamental meaning of the form that fueled its rise and proliferation. An encyclopedic entry for “Origin” should not only explain the when and where something originated, but also the why and how. The Wikipedia entry fails on all counts.

A stark example can be found at the bottom of “Origin” in a tiny subsection called “Ancient usages.” There, the entire history of the fleur-de-lis prior to Clovis I is condensed into a mere six sentences and a small handful of examples: a Scythian helmet along with mentions of Gaulish, Yehud, and Hasmonean coins (a few Mayan depictions are cited here as well, but their dates fall between 550 and 950 CE). This “history” is not even half the length of the aforementioned quotes in the main body of this section, giving the impression that it is regarded as little more than a footnote. No mention at all is made in the article of the sizable number of fleur-de-lis precursors from the civilizations of Mesopotamia, Egypt, Minoa, and Mycenaea.

But the most damning aspect of the article is its treatment—or lack thereof—of the fundamental spiritual thread that runs through the fleur-de-lis’s history. This thread can be traced across cultures and millennia, and is not only extremely well attested, it is an obviously fundamental explanation for the use and proliferation of the form. The fact is, humans have long attached potent spiritual meaning to floral symbology, with a prime example being the fleur-de-lis. In its most basic sense, this attached meaning simply points to a connection to the divine. This is the reason why kings and rulers across epochs and continents employed the symbol on their crowns, staves, dress, and banners—it was understood to lend them legitimacy, not the other way around.

Yet consider how the Wikipedia article treats what people throughout history have understood to be the most fundamental and significant aspect of this form. They fail to mention it in the introduction and “Origin” section, and only after they discuss the political and military uses of the fleur-de-lis does a section called “Religion and art” appear. Yet that framing is itself extremely problematic. Not only is the subject of spiritual meaning diluted by being paired with art, which appears here despite having its own later section, “Art and entertainment,” but it is also occluded by an extremely narrow religious framing that almost exclusively focuses on Marian symbology. To casual readers, it might appear that they covered their bases by having a section with the word “religion” in it, but this only masks the glaring omission. Imagine if an encyclopedia entry on the human body contained no mention of the heart and circulatory system that connects and animates every organ and appendage, but instead only included a section called “Circulation and rhythm” that merely detailed the femoral arteries.

To what should we attribute this egregious historical omission? While we cannot fairly say anything for certain, I believe it is fitting to speculate. It does seem, at first glance, to be some combination of Eurocentric and secular biases at work, but that suggests a more passive mindset rather than deliberate action. I suspect the latter is in play, while also being fueled by biases and perhaps other factors as well. One thing that makes me lean towards this being a targeted agenda is what I would describe as a certain overexuberance or lack of subtlety that might be mistaken for sloppy scholarship. In other words, it seems like people went a little too far out of their way to ensure that a crucial part of the history of this form was either buried or grossly distorted. Those long quotes come to mind, which also seem like something someone would hide behind when they have an agenda and don’t want to show their hand.

There is a bizarre and unsettling subject to address here, but I will only be brief, as its relation to these two Wikipedia articles is speculative. This will, however, provide some important overall context. What is at issue is a cultish group who specifically target and attack the Flower of Life with propaganda on social media. The belief system of this group is opaque as well as nauseating in both content and complexity, and I do not pretend to understand it. I have unfortunately spent some time studying and documenting them from the outside, as well as a group from which I believe they are an offshoot. The latter, smaller group openly conforms to a nefarious belief system known as “esoteric Nazism,” while the larger, offshoot group merely seems to couch this in their overcomplicated belief system. Neither group clearly identifies themselves, so I have come to refer to the larger group as the “Kathara cult” (originally I referred to them as the “Krist cult”) after one of their oft-used terms. They often exude the sense that they are a sleek, well-funded entity, and leave behind a remarkably extensive digital footprint across the internet. All things considered, I would not be surprised if their fingerprints were all over the obfuscating and ahistorical treatment of the Flower of Life on Wikipedia, and with our newfound understanding of how closely linked the Flower of Life is with the fleur-de-lis, the same might be said for its article as well.

On a final note, I want to point out a demonstrable consequence of Wikipedia’s shoddy scholarship on the fleur-de-lis, and also explain why confronting this matters. If you go to Wikipedia’s article for the iris, you will find a subsection called “Fleur-de-lis and associated heraldry” (located in the section “In culture”). There it matter-of-factly defines the fleur-de-lis as “a stylized iris,” despite linking to the main article just a few lines prior, where it is repeatedly defined as “stylized (...) lily...” They also mistakenly refer to the iris as “the Virgin’s flower,” which is a clear reference to the Madonna lily or Lilium candidum, and include several pictures of the fleur-de-lis in their gallery section. By contrast, if you go to Wikipedia’s page for the lily (Lilium), there is no such mention of the fleur-de-lis in its respective heraldry section, and neither does it appear in any pictures on the page.

Figure 1: The Virgin of the Lilies by William-Adolphe Bouguereau (1899), which clearly shows the species Lilium candidum . Image is in the public domain.

Could it be that Wikipedia, with its massive global reach (the #7 most visited website globally) and approximately 4.3 billion monthly visits, has already set the gears in motion for the permanent erasure of history and the supplanting of an agenda-driven narrative (or at least a factually inaccurate, negligent “scholarship”)? This is why it is so important to confront this—it is already snowballing and it could easily snowball even further if we don’t do something. While I have to recuse myself from acting directly, having lost my neutral standing, I will remind you that anyone can freely—and almost immediately—become a Wikipedia editor.

What Is the Fleur-de-lis



Ultimately, defining the fleur-de-lis really depends on the time period in question, yet across the ages, its identity as a floral symbol is almost certain. I have found no evidence to suggest that it was ever widely interpreted as some sort of bird or a spear tip, as some outlier theories have proposed. Besides the floral association, another constant throughout the ages has been the fleur-de-lis’s spiritual meaning. Even today, despite its mostly secular interpretation as a heraldic emblem tied to nations and dynasties, it retains an enduring attachment to its spiritual origins. Its appearance in Catholic and other religious contexts—such as in extant art, stained glass, and architectural flourishes—helps retain that meaning. Even a seemingly secular example, such as its aforementioned use by the New Orleans Saints of the U.S. National Football League (NFL), helps retain the spiritual meaning through the team’s name and founding date (November 1st, 1966, which is All Saints’ Day). But for most of its history, the fleur-de-lis was symbolically laden with profound spiritual meaning.

When it comes to the specific type of flower that the fleur-de-lis represents, it has been shown that, true to its name, the lily gets to the heart of the symbol’s origins. From here, however, I would like to briefly discuss some of its other floral and plant associations. With regard to the iris, the hypothesis is that the name “fleur-de-lis” (spelled “fleur de lys” in French) might derive from the river Lys in northern France and northwestern Belgium, which is known to have long had a prodigious number of yellow irises growing along its banks. In addition, this river is within the territory where Clovis I is known to have reigned. One version of the myth surrounding this Frankish king mentions these particular flowers as being instrumental in his victory, due to them marking the shallow part of the river where his army could cross. But the way the etymological river connection is ordinarily presented is, in my estimation, likely backwards, as it seems the river’s name (originally Legia, from a Celtic root word meaning “sediment”) developed into “Lys” due to its association with these flowers and the heraldic fleur-de-“lys.” However, this only makes sense once we recognize that the French word “iris” (meaning “iris”) is not attested in the French language until the 13th century, prior to which lily and iris flowers may have both been called “lys.”

There is a parallel we can draw here with regard to a localized interpretation supplanting or taking over a prior interpretation with historical roots. That is, in 1999, the Canadian province of Quebec changed its provincial flower to a blue iris (Iris versicolor), commonly called the blue flag, where it was previously the white lily (Lilium candidum) or Madonna lily. The latter, pairing with the four white fleurs-de-lis on Quebec’s flag, was chosen by the province as its official flower in 1963 under the premiership of Jean Lesage. Despite being known for secularizing Quebec institutions, Lesage was a Catholic whose early education included a private boarding school and a seminary, run by Catholic nuns and priests, respectively. He is also known to have excelled in his religious courses. The point is, he would have likely been familiar with the centuries-old link between the white lily and the fleur-de-lis, due to their mutual association with the Virgin Mary. It is also pertinent to note here that the white lily, Lilium candidum, is native to the Middle East and is believed by many scholars to be the basis for the “lily” (Hebrew: shoshannah) of in the Bible—the aforementioned floral pattern adorning the capitals of the pillars of Boaz and Jachin, as well as forming the rim of the bronze font, or Molten Sea (1 Kings 7:26).

Figure 2: Left: Blue flag ( Iris versicolor ), photographed in Quebec, Canada (Forillon National Park), where it is the official provincial flower (see image credit []). Right: Madonna lily ( Lilium candidum ), photographed in Budapest, Hungary (see image credit []).

Figure 3: Left: Provincial flag for Quebec. Right: Jean Lesage, premier of Quebec from 1960 to 1966. Both images are in the public domain.

Another example where localized flora help to dictate the interpretation of the fleur-de-lis—this time as a lily—includes Bosnia and Herzegovina. This is where the golden lily (Lilium bosniacum), also known as the Bosnian lily, natively grows. The fleur-de-lis appeared on the coat of arms of the Kingdom of Bosnia from 1377 to 1463, and again for the Republic of Bosnia from 1992 to 1998. The latter was the result of an expert group appointed to determine new state symbols for the Republic, who expressly recommended that the fleur-de-lis symbol be based on the Lilium bosniacum.

Figure 4: Lilium bosniacum , photographed at the Velebit Botanical Garden in northern Velebit National Park, Croatia. Note that the extreme petal recurvature shown here occurs a few days after blooming, whereas the flowers start off with relatively straight petals (or tepals, technically).

Also up for discussion here are the many examples of fleur-de-lis or fleur-de-lis-like forms in Mesoamerica. Some of these are clearly meant as depictions of maize, specifically a central ear of corn surrounded by two curved husk leaves. Do such examples undermine the already somewhat tenuous theory that a link exists between Old World floral/fleur-de-lis iconography and some of these similarly appearing Mesoamerican forms? It is interesting to note that corn is actually the result of pollinated female flowers, hundreds of which form what becomes a mature seed head or ear of corn. This is hardly a claim that Mesoamericans understood such botanical truths, but at the same time, it is not out of the question that they understood the link at some level. The main point here seems to support that possibility: the general tripartite form seen in Mesoamerican contexts is often given as a flower symbol—it is encoded into the 260-day calendrical systems (tonalpohualli in the Aztec Nahuatl language) common to the Aztecs and Mixtecs. Specifically, it is the 20th and final day sign, Xochitl, and is also associated with the direction of south and the goddess Xochiquetzal (for a good visual overview of Mesoamerican calendrical iconography, see this University of Oregon reference). When we take in the bigger picture, the symbology in question seems to reflect more of a flexible, multivalent quality, yet it may still retain a central meaning. As hypothesized earlier, that meaning has to do with a sort of “spiritually sourced cyclicity,” but I would expand this in our current Mesoamerican context to include the ideas of life-force energy and fertility.

Figure 5: A basic depiction of Mesoamerican floral iconography for the 20th day sign, Xochitl, likely distilled from a large number of visual references. See “Nahua Day Signs” from this University of Oregon resource (linked above). Note that variations of the Xochitl icon exist, a fairly common variety of which has four petals (two central petals surrounded by two outer, curved petals).

As to the question posed above (previous paragraph, in italics), note that the answer either way is extremely interesting. If there was cultural contact at some point in prehistory between the Old World and the New World that explains the similar form in similar contexts (as previously discussed: the fleur-de-lis on crowns, headdresses, and staves, which is to encode political and religious authority, as well as on a tripartite, tree-like or cross-like structure, as pertaining to a central religious symbol/motif), then we are being pointed in the direction of a potentially groundbreaking historical revelation: significant pre-Columbian transoceanic contact or even a connecting lost civilization. If no such link exists, then we are being pointed in the direction of a spiritual archetype that our ancestors around the world were somehow all naturally and simultaneously attuning to, although to be fair, this could also be interpreted as pointing to a monumental coincidence. In any regard, the Mesoamerican aspect of this investigation is fascinating and leaves the most compelling area for further exploration.

As far as the Egyptians were concerned, the localized species attached to their tripartite, fleur-de-lis-like form were the blue and white water lilies of the Nymphaea genus, which are better known as lotuses. Significantly, the lotus features prominently in Egyptian creation myths, whereby it emerged from primordial waters and gave birth to a prominent deity, specifically Ra or Atum. This closely mirrors the Hindu creation myth, whereby Vishnu floated upon the primordial waters and the sacred lotus sprouted from his navel, giving birth to Brahma. In both cases, the lotus, like the fleur-de-lis’s widespread, enduring association with the “most high” (tops of pillars and heads), here embodies the “most ancient”—the generative source of creation itself.

The Final Analysis



This brings us to the revelation of the ultimate meaning of the fleur-de-lis, which will finally shed light on the double mystery mentioned at the outset. Let me first say that I do not desire nor intend to impose any specific meaning on the symbol—I rather wish to reveal what I have found to be its most distilled and essential truth, gathered from across the millennia. Ultimately, we must understand that the fleur-de-lis is not just a symbol for a flower—one that could be picked from the slopes of Mount Carmel in Israel, or from the shallow banks of the Nile river, or from the marshes of northern France—it is a symbol for a cosmic, primordial archetype.

The essential blueprint for this archetype takes the form of toroidal geometry, which can be variously understood as a discrete, static shape and an emergent, dynamic flow within a given medium. In the latter sense, it has a definite generative aspect, which is why I have come to hypothesize that it may have had a role in cosmological genesis—or Genesis, if you will. Toroidal geometry is self-emergent, self-sustaining, and, perhaps most crucially of all for a spiritual perspective, it provides a geometrical framework for understanding—and perhaps even formulating—the self-reflective nature of consciousness.

As if that weren’t enough, this paradoxically simple yet profound shape embodies the idea of cyclicity. This is a core aspect of the life experience and even, perhaps, the soul experience, or at least according to many religious doctrines. In that regard, the cycle corresponds to that of birth, death, resurrection, and rebirth. For the life experience—at the level of consciousness—we have the cycle of experience, inspiration, and expression. From a physical standpoint, we have the cycle of germination, growth, death, and decay/fertilization. While all of these can be modelled by the torus conceptually, the cycle of seed, plant, flower, and fruit can also be modelled by torus more directly—in terms of visual, geometric structure.

That, of course, brings us back to the fleur-de-lis and the Flower of Life, and note that flowers sit right in the middle of the cycle if we complete its loop back to seed—seed, plant, flower, fruit, and seed again. Blossoming flowers generally correspond to the negative space formed by the upper vortex of a torus, whereas for fruit, the correspondence is to the entire positive shape of the torus. Trees and plants, with their trunks/stems and branching canopies and roots, generally correspond to the negative space formed by the entire vortex. The typical iconography of the Celtic Tree of Life, known as the Crann Bethadh, goes a step further—wholly conforming to the toroidal framework (as it is contained within a circular shape, see this page on irelandwide.com for many image examples). This brings up the subject of sacred trees or world trees, which are common among the mythological cosmologies of many religions and world cultures. Other examples include the Norse Tree of Life, or Yggdrasil, the Bodhi Tree of Buddhism, and the aforementioned Kabbalistic Tree of Life, among others. Notice something else: unlike a sphere, a torus has a definite axis of symmetry. This very much aligns with the near-universal concept of the axis mundi, which is the archetypal concept behind all of the world tree mythologies and directly ties back to our aforementioned discussion of verticality. What is more, imagine a toroidal “tire” spinning on the axis mundi “axle:” this is not only a model for a real aspect of physical transportation (cars/chariots), but understand that its motion would also trace a sine wave. Sine waves are pure, fundamental waveforms that appear often in physics and can describe, through Fourier analysis, any of the complex waveforms that together form the very fabric of our reality. Everything connects via the unifying framework of toroidal geometry.

To say that the above is an esoteric understanding of the fleur-de-lis would perhaps be an understatement. What I have described may be more akin to the “forbidden fruit” of the Tree of Knowledge described in the book of Genesis, although that would be just a step removed metaphorically. Let me put it this way: in my many adventures into esoteric literature from the past, I have never once encountered any mention of toroidal geometry. It simply isn’t there. However, it is starting to be discussed with more and more frequency in various contemporary New Age materials, just not to the extent, nor along the lines, that it has been discussed in my work. None of this diminishes or invalidates what I have put forth; rather, it helps explain the mystery as to why the meaning of the fleur-de-lis became so diluted and obscure. Remember: “esoteric” literally means “hidden,” particularly among a small group of initiates. In times past, it was believed that advanced knowledge should be gatekept in such a way—keeping secrets from the “ignorant” masses who were given obscure allegories instead. On top of that, there is a certain, almost “taboo” undercurrent to this. That is, while the flower has often been understood as a symbol of purity and, particularly in the case of Marian symbolism, virginity, this meaning both precedes and stands in contrast to what naturally comes afterwards—sexuality and reproduction—both of which relate to the torus in identifiable ways.

Digging further into this mystery, I’d like to explore the possibility of a suppressive agenda. This shifts the frame of motivation from protection and preservation, as is generally the case for esoteric gatekeeping, to something sinister: narrative control and power. There is something fundamentally empowering and unifying about truth, the singular nature of which we might call enlightenment itself. Yet this has long stood in contrast to the darkness, division, and conquering mentality of a bloodthirsty few—those who, lacking the moral restraints and functioning empathy that tether the rest of us, have not hesitated to seize any and every available advantage to get ahead and gain a chokehold on society. However, their age-old, tried-and-true agenda of divide and conquer is not without significant responsibility on the part of those affected; it is largely our own psychological tendencies that are exploited to make it work, and sometimes these tendencies do the job on their own. In any regard, the profoundly unifying foundation underlying many religions and cultures—that which is revealed by the enormous amount of evidence surrounding both the fleur-de-lis and the Flower of Life—has a strong potential to be targeted and compromised. This couples with the fact that religious differences are well understood to be a profound, and perhaps even the greatest, source of war and division in all of society and throughout history. War and division, in turn, are some of “their” greatest sources of extracting money and power.

To reframe the mystery at hand: why has the fleur-de-lis been transformed over the centuries from an extremely popular, spiritually potent, and deeply meaningful symbol to one that is banal and largely secular? The answer has everything to do with the meaning of the fleur-de-lis—one mystery, it appears, resolves another. Among the biggest revelations about the meaning of the fleur-de-lis is that it is historically intertwined with that of the Flower of Life. And when you understand that the Flower of Life has, to this day, been denied a name, subjected to systematic bias and obfuscation, and targeted with a smear campaign, then it is little mystery why the fleur-de-lis has similarly suffered obfuscation and the steady stripping of its spiritual meaning and import.

We have come a long way to get here, and that was with purposeful intent. I do not intend to let this investigation sit as some obscure historical footnote. We can sit with a fair amount of confidence in the meaning of the fleur-de-lis: a timeless, universal symbol for the connection between humanity and the divine. We need not allow trends and agendas to fully erode one of the greatest symbols of this connection the world has ever known.

Let revelations lead to resurrections. My intent is to utilize this symbology for its profound unifying potential, a step I have already taken with the Flower of Life—hoisting it up as the centerpiece logo (Figure _) for a revolutionary new movement for unity and peace. Do not let your guard down for a second, as there will be those hell-bent on thwarting such efforts. Spiritual unity is the ultimate foundation for peace and prosperity, and if there ever were a way to wind back the Doomsday Clock from seconds to midnight, this is it.

Figure 6: Logo for A New Human Unity Movement featuring the peace sign derived from the geometry of the Flower of Life.

Dear guest: my work will remain freely available to all. However, I do not want this to create the impression that this work is without value; my intent is rather to provide something that is invaluable to humanity. And while I believe it is my duty and Life’s Work to be in service—a task I am happy to undertake to the best of my ability, despite what is often immense strain and sacrifice—it is impossible to continue the level of production I have had over the last few years without your help. If you cannot afford a regular subscription, then please consider making a one-time donation, either to me directly at buymeacoffee.com/maat, or to the fundraising campaign for my new unity and peace movement: donorbox.org/a-new-human-unity-movement-pre-launch-fundraising-campaign. Most of all, please consider sharing this work, as it would be the greatest help of all. Thank you ever so kindly for your consideration.

Namaste,

Maat

