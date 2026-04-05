Figure 1: An artistic reconstruction of the First Temple of Jerusalem. The pillars of Jachin and Boaz with their “lily-work” are shown in the center in gold.

For this second article of a three-part series, we will be exploring the meaning of the fleur-de-lis. By this I do not mean the contemporary meaning, which largely relates to heraldry and French culture, but the deeper historical meaning that preceded and gave rise to that. The intent here is not to reinvent the wheel—this deeper meaning of the fleur-de-lis aligns with a general spiritual-floral archetype that was fleshed out in my work on the Flower of Life.

To begin, I would like to introduce the following list of contexts to which both the fleur-de-lis and the Flower of Life relate, some of which we have, to varying extents, already been covered in the introductory article. This list is not exhaustive, and some overlap definitely exists between some of these points. The contexts include:

The tops of pillars in both ancient architecture and Biblical reference (Kings 7:22)

The tops of heads with respect to crowns (both literal and figurative) and halos

Christian iconography, especially the cross

Baptismal rites of initiation

Mortuary practices

Jewish iconography

Apotropaic (protective) symbolism

How the Flower of Life relates to the second point is far less direct and explicit than what we saw with regard to the fleur-de-lis, but the relationship is nonetheless quite robust. It depends on such connective links as solar, halo, and chariot-wheel iconography, along with their related spiritual meanings among a number of different cultures and traditions. There is quite a bit of the aforementioned overlap with regard to this point, as well as a significant amount of religious syncretism to account for, such as that regarding Egyptian, Indian, Greek, Roman, and Christian beliefs and iconography. I will bring up a couple of facts in support of this overall connection here, but this is where reference to the broader work is definitely recommended.

Many researchers interpret the Flower of Life as a solar symbol, and while this is certainly a highly limited interpretation, it is not without significant evidentiary backing. The solar connection to the Flower of Life is retained in the very name of the form itself, in both the Italian and Lithuanian languages (as sole delle Alpi, “sun of the Alps,” and saulute “little sun,” respectively). In ancient Egypt, where the Flower of Life was definitely known,* there are countless examples of the sun disc being depicted directly above the heads of deities, and this tradition may well be interpreted as a precursor to the halo. We can thus draw an indirect connection here by pointing out that the aforementioned blue lotus was held sacred by the Egyptians because, at least in part, its diurnal cycle that saw it opening up to the rising sun.

Figure 2 : This circular cosmetic box, dated to 1492–1473 BCE and possibly used to hold fragrant flower petals, is an excellent example of the Egyptian use of the Flower of Life motif. Public domain courtesy of the MET (see here for more info).

Figure 3 : Left: Ra with sun-disc. See image credit [ 1 ]. Right: Sekhmet with sun-disc, currently housed in Museo Egizio, Turin, Italy (public domain).

More generally in cultures around the world, we find a connection between sacredness and circularity, and especially rayed circularity. This can refer to both “centroradial” forms (like chariot wheels) and “circumradial” forms (like certain varieties of crowns, halos, and flowers). Note from the examples that “rayed” does not necessarily mean literal straight lines, (although that is often what we see in ancient symbolism and iconography), but can" refer to the radial arrangement of forms like flower petals. In that case and others, straight lines are nonetheless implied, and note the connection to the prior article’s discussion about verticality.

A context where this all comes together is in Christian iconography. Understand that one of the most well-known and documented solar symbols throughout history has been the sun cross, which consists of an equilateral cross circumscribed by a circle. In a related yet alternate understanding, it is the four-spoke chariot wheel. This symbol may also be termed a ringed cross, of which the Celtic cross is perhaps the most well-known variety. In Christian iconography, this ringed cross often appears behind the head of Jesus Christ, often stylized like a halo. Notably, the intersection of the horizontal and vertical components of the cross is usually where the head of Jesus appears against the cross of crucifixion. Esoteric traditions place a flower at this exact point, usually a rose, which is literally the meaning of the word “Rosicrucian” (rosy cross). The single-circle Flower of Life fits in here in a number of ways. Not only is it a solar symbol (especially as its geometric parallel, the six-spoke wheel), but it is also as a historical alternative to the cross. The latter is primarily evident in medieval churches on the British isles with regard to both cross slabs and consecration crosses.

Figure 4 : Left: Celtic cross. Center: Sun cross. Right: Rosy cross.

Figure 5 : Crucifix painting by Segna di Bonaventura, dated to between 1310 and 1315 CE. Note the halo in the form of a solar cross behind the head of Jesus, which is a common motif in Christianity. Currently housed at the National Museum in London. Image is in the public domain.

Figure 6 : Screenshot from Matthew Champion, " Which Marks? Those marks... The case for Ritual Protection in Medieval Graffiti " (2021), showing several examples of cross slabs with the six-petal Flower of Life substituted for, or present with, the cross. Image used for educational commentary under Fair Use. See image credit [ 2 ].

Both the fleur-de-lis and the Flower of Life have been historically blended with Christianity’s most preeminent and revered symbol—the cross. For the fleur-de-lis, it is usually incorporated into the ends of the arms and stems of the cross, but it also appears in the same place that crosses are also found, such as at the highest point on a crown. And again, the Flower of Life served as a replacement for the cross in certain medieval contexts, which is really just the tip of the iceberg with regard to its overall connection to Christianity.

Figure 7 : Crucifix (1420–1430 CE) featuring a single fleur-de-lis above the head of Jesus, atop the vertical post. Carved alabaster, attributed to an anonymous sculptor (referred to by art historians as the Master of the Rimini Crucifixion). Courtesy of the MET in New York (public domain).

There is also a reflection of this overall schema in the chakra system, which derives from ancient Indian tradition. While the chakra system, especially via Western influence, has undergone significant transformation from its original yogic teaching, what I want to highlight here are core aspects that have essentially remained unchanged. The term “chakra” derives from Sanskrit and literally means “wheel,” and chakras are both visualized and depicted as being essentially disc-shaped. They are thought to be psychic energy centers corresponding to locations on the human body that are arranged vertically down our center, and usually number between six and seven. Of particular note is the fact that there is a definite floral connection that has been made to the chakras, as they all tend to be depicted at their extremities as having varying numbers of petals. It is also pertinent that the most spiritually significant chakra is located at the top of the head. Called the Sahasrara or crown chakra, it is often described as a lotus with 1,000 petals and is associated with pure consciousness and divine connection.

Figure 8 : Two different yet closely related chakra systems. Left: Diagram illustrating the subtle system of Sahaja Yoga, included here for the prominent floral motif on the top of the head. For the full context including the diagram key/legend, see here . Right: The fairly standardized modern chakra system with color associations. Both images are in the public domain.

The top of the head is also significant to the related rituals of anointment and baptism, as it is where oil and water (respectively) are usually poured for various rites including healing, consecration, ordination, and initiation. While baptism is almost exlusively a Christian tradition, anointment has deeper roots in the whole of the Abrahamic tradition and beyond. Where both the fleur-de-lis and the Flower of Life come in here is with regard to the vessels used to contain the fluids used in these rites, both ampulla and baptismal fonts. The latter are large basins of water on stands that in medieval times were usually carved from a single block of stone. It is from the aforementioned medieval Christian tradition of the British isles that we find numerous examples of the six-petal Flower of Life carved into the sides of such baptismal fonts (a collection of nine such examples can be found here). The fleur-de-lis can also be seen in this context, in both medieval (see Figures 9 and 10 below) and modern (Figure 11, below) examples. Additionally, there are a plethora of examples of the fleur-de-lis appearing on ampullae, which are glass vials containing holy water or fragrant liquids used for baptism and consecration (see Figures 12 and 13, below).

Figure 9 : Baptismal font from St Andrew the Apostle church, which was established in the 11th century in Holt, Norfolk, in the UK. See image credit [ 3 ].

Figure 10 : A baptismal font from St Mary, St Peter & St Paul church, Westbury-on-Severn, Gloucestershire, England. The font, which was lost for many years and eventually discovered in a parishioner's garden, bears the coat of arms of Elizabeth I and a prominent fleur-de-lis. See image credit [ 4 ].

Figure 11 : Modern baptismal font crafted by Little John Woodworks for the St. Mary Catholic Church in Hagerstown, MD. Original image available here .

Figure 12 : Medieval lead alloy ampulla with fleur-de-lis from England, dated to 1350–1530 CE. See image credit [ 5 ].

Figure 13 : Medieval lead ampulla with fleur-de-lis from England, dated to 1200–1400 CE. See image credit [ 6 ].

Where the fleur-de-lis also connects to baptism is by virtue of its history, particularly its mythological adoption by the Frankish king Clovis I (466 – 511 CE). Clovis I was the first king to unite the disparate Frankish kingdoms under a single rule, and is considered the founder of the Merovingian dynasty. His legacy would later become closely tied to French history. Accounts of his adoption of the fleur-de-lis is the stuff of myth and legend, and vary considerably. However, one highly common motif contained in these accounts involves Clovis’s baptism. A general recounting of the myth is that some sort of divine intervention was involved in the receipt by Clovis of the traditional heraldic banner or shield bearing three fleur-de-lis upon a blue background, after which he goes on to win a significant military victory. In one version, he is “immediately baptised” upon returning to Reims. The close context of baptism is also evidenced by a version of the legend of the Sainte Ampoule (Holy Ampulla) that also claims divine intervention in the receipt by the Bishop of Reims (Saint Remigius) of the ampulla containing the oil he used to baptize Clovis. Some bearing may also be placed on the fact that historical accounts attest to the two vials discovered in the tomb of Saint Remigius in the 12th century, one of which may have been used to baptize Clovis I, as being filled with highly fragrant, perfumed oil. This is suggestive of yet another floral connection.

Another context that we historically find both the fleur-de-lis and the Flower of Life is that of mortuary practices. This is especially true of the Flower of Life, of which there are countless examples carved on tombstones even up to colonial times in North America. This tradition was highly prevelant in Roman culture, and was also quite common with regards to Jewish ossuary boxes. Nowadays, it is not uncommon to find the fleur-de-lis on tombstones, but usually that signifies a person’s connection to French ancestory, the scouting movement, or perhaps even the state of Louisiana. It is certainly not in dispute here that the meaning of these two symbols has all but completely diverged in the modern era. But going back a few centuries, we find the two symbols literally side-by-side with each other in a context that people attach an extreme degree of spiritual meaning and reverence—the death and putative afterlife of their family and loved ones.

Telling examples of this can be found in medieval churches in Wales, a country in the United Kingdom located on the western side of mainland Britian. There we find many examples of grave markers that are usually set into the floors (and sometimes the walls) of churches, called ledger stones or cross slabs, that prominently feature the fleur-de-lis. In one remarkable seventeenth century example located in a church in Clodock, Herefordshire (Figure 14, below, left), we find the fleur-de-lis depicted as a replacement for the cross in a highly similar manner as the aforementioned cross slabs that similarly feature the Flower of Life (Figure 6, above). Another example (Figure 14, below, right) from the same site and time period features the fleur-de-lis along with two six-spoke gear-like objects that may or may not be related to the Flower of Life.

Figure 14 : Images from Madeleine Gray’s Welsh Tomb Carvings blog (see image credit [ 7 ]). Left: A remarkable example of the fleur-de-lis acting as a substitute for the cross on the tomb slab for William Simonds (d. 1661). Right: A fleur-de-lis and heart at the top of the slab for Lewis Philip (d. 1676), with six-spoke gear shapes at the bottom.

Another telling example that combines a couple of our contexts is this ledger stone from the Church of St. Cadoc located in Llangattock-Vibon-Avel parish in Monmouthshire. Dated to 1706, this example (Figure 15, below) features two fleur-de-lis at the upper extremity of the slab, which are flanking a star-like design with sixfold symmetry that, upon close inspection, may well be interpreted as a form of Flower of Life. Note that the overall placement of this form—directly above and touching the head of the figure likely representing the decedent—can readily be interpreted as a form of halo.

Figure 15 : Image from Madeleine Gray’s Welsh Tomb Carvings blog (see image credit [ 8 ]). This slab, for Alice (surname unreadable), who passed in 1706.

These other pertinent examples can be found in the Church of St. Telio, located in the parish of Llantilio Crossenny in Monmouthshire, Wales. There we find this ledger stone for Charles Herbert, who died in 1655 (Figure 16, left; Figure 17). It features an amazing, geometrically accurate Flower of Life (Class 2, complete), with its central circle replaced by Herbert’s coat of arms. The site also contains numerous slabs with floriated crosses in the style of the fleur-de-lis, as well as outright fleur-de-lis designs like we see in Figure 16 (right).

Figure 16 : Images from Madeleine Gray’s Welsh Tomb Carvings blog (see image credit [ 9 ]). Left: Tomb slab for Charles Herbert, who died in 1655. Right: Tomb slab for Maria Watkins, who passed in 1704.

Figure 17 : Detail of Figure 18 (left) above, showing a strange symbol that appears to be a hybrid of a cross and a vegetative, fleur-de-lis-like form. Image from Madeleine Gray’s Welsh Tomb Carvings blog (see image credit [ 10 ]).

While Wales has many historical ties to France, which may, to some extent, account for these seemingly isolated examples, we must bear in mind the greater context that is being developed here. In that regard, these Welsh grave markers are an excellent addition to the overall evidence. What is more, these are not actually isolated examples, as will be seen when we move on to our next context of discussion. Bear in mind as well, as it is now becoming quite apparent, the historical meaning of the fleur-de-lis transcends any single nation or religion. Its floral symbology holds a deep spiritual significance that many of our ancestors seemed to have intuitively grasped.

Within the context of Jewish iconography, we find significant overlap between the fleur-de-lis and the Flower of Life. Continuing in the vein of mortuary practices, we can turn to the aforementioned Jewish ossuary tradition for examples. Ossuaries are boxes that in antiquity were made from carved stone, and were used for storing the bones of the deceased. This tradition roughly spans the second half of the first millennium BCE, or what is known as the Second Temple period. One of the most consistent motifs adorning the sides of these ossuary boxes consisted of two side-by-side Flower of Life designs. Figure 18 not only demonstrates this common motif, but given the clearly depicted lily design (there is a second one partially obscured by the numbered tag as well), it also perfectly demonstrates the mutual context we are now examining.

Figure 18 : Photograph by Debbie Hill for UPI (United Press International) taken at the Rockefeller Museum in Jerusalem showing ossuaries from the Second Temple Period that were seized from smugglers by authorities in 2014. See image credit [ 11 ].

Figure 19 : Top (left and right): Ossuaries from the Dominus Flevit church on the Mount of Olives in East Jerusalem, first century CE. Bottom-left: First-century CE Jewish ossuary held in the Kulturhistorisk museum, University of Oslo. Bottom-right: Ossuaries from the Hecht museum in Haifa, Israel. See image credit [ 12 ].

This is not surprising, given that the lily was symbolic of Jerusalem and Judea, as evidenced by numerous minted coins from that region. Coins spanning several centuries and reflecting periods of Persian, Hasmonean, and Roman rule, all with varying side-view depictions of the lily, are collected in Figure 20. Such coinage constitutes a superb historical source: due to appreciating value, not only are the coins themselves well cared for and preserved, but so is their attached history. We thus have a well-established lineage of the use of the lily symbol over several centuries, and one of the notable takeaways from this is that we can observe the shift from a more anatomical to an increasingly stylized form of lily, i.e., the fleur-de-lis.

Figure 20 : Composite of four Second Temple period coins (top to bottom): Achaemenid Province, Yehud (anonymous, no ruler named), 375–332 BCE; Judaea, Hasmonean Kingdom under John Hyrcanus, 135–104 BCE; Judaea, Hasmonean Kingdom under Alexander Jannaeus (Hebrew: Yehonatan), 103–76 BCE; and Judaea, Roman Praefecti under Valerius Gratus, 15–26 CE. See image credit [ 13 ].

As an important tangent (we will return to the Judaic context immediately hereafter), let us consider a specific case of cross-cultural influence on the potential development of the fleur-de-lis symbol. This concerns coins from a region in north-western India sometimes referred to as Ariaca, which was ruled by a group of Indo-Scythians known as the Western Kshatrapas between the first and fifth centuries CE. Coins from the early part of this polity contain what I would describe as a mirrored fleur-de-lis symbol on the obverse, the most common variety of which are silver drachms that feature the ruler Nahapana on the front (Figure 21). These coins are known to have been minted in massive quantities—so much so that even today they are still quite common and can be purchased for only about $35 USD. The region also contained a major seaport and trading hub known at the time as Barigaza (present-day Bharuch), which was used extensively by Greek and Roman merchants. All of this serves to establish that the modern-day fleur-de-lis, with its sort of mirrored lower portion that is a problematic fit for floral anatomy (especially of lilies), may have been influenced to some degree by these mirrored depictions on the silver Nahapana drachm. But this loops back around, as the basic lily design was possibly influenced in the first place by western cultural contact, especially the persistent lily iconography already brought to light here with regard to Persian, Hasmonean, and Roman coinage. Based on the abundantly clear visual similarities, I would say that this is all highly likely.

Figure 21 : Silver drachm of the Western Kshatrapa ruler Nahapana (circa 1st century CE). See image credit [ 14 ].

Back to the Jewish context, we must remember that to the Jews, the lily—or at least the symbology of the lily—was literally paramount. It topped the pillars of Boaz and Jachin in Jews’ most sacred space—the First Temple in Jerusalem. This is not to suggest that Jews or anyone else “worshipped flowers;” that is not at all what I am suggesting. It is, however, understandable that one might reach for that, as the depth of the historical meaning of such flower symbology has yet to be fully explored and revealed.

The Jewish tradition not only left numerous artifacts with geometrically accurate, painstakingly crafted Flower of Life forms, they also made clear reference to lilies in their sacred texts. If the connection is not clear enough already, note that the most iconic and representative symbol of Jews and Judaism—the Magen David (hexagram or six-pointed star)—maps with absolute, geometric precision to the Flower of Life. Not only that, but the Tree of Life of the Jewish mystical tradition of Kabbalah does as well, and even the Jewish menorah can be mapped with some precision onto the Flower of Life. And not to neglect an important point for fear of stating the obvious: the Flower of Life maps extremely well to top-down perspectives of many varieties of lilies and other six-petal flowers, the former usually displaying strikingly clear—almost rigid—sixfold geometry. What is more, we must remember that the lily—in its side-view perspective resembling the fleur-de-lis—became symbolic of the entire region of Judea during the Second Temple period and beyond.

Figure 22 : The geometric framework of the Flower of Life corresponds to core elements of Jewish iconography. For its correspondence to other spiritual symbols—including the yin-yang, caduceus, torus, and ichthys—see here .

Figure 23 : Comparison of lily with Flower of Life—a remarkable geometric correspondence.

Before moving on to yet another mutual context, let us ground this one with more tangible historical evidence. It stands to reason that symbols within the mortuary context tend to indicate what people lend ultimate significance to, and both the Flower of Life and the fleur-de-lis (or vegetative forms with threefold symmetry that are highly reminiscent thereof) have been embedded in the Jewish mortuary tradition for many centuries. An excellent resource I have found in this regard has been the blog Vanished World by Christian Herrmann, who documents Jewish cemetaries throughout Europe and their often unfortunate states of disrepair. Herrmann does not date any of the cemetaries nor individual grave markers, some of which would pose significant difficulties in doing so. I estimate that most of them fall between the eighteenth and twentieth centuries, with the bulk of them probably in the nineteenth. A sampling of visual evidence for this is contained in Figures 24 and 25 below.

Figure 24 : Jewish tombstone iconography. Clockwise from top-left: Flower of Life with two flanking trefoil designs; highly eroded but still distinguishable lily carvings; the Three Hares motif (found in cultures across the world) forms a Reuleaux triangle, a shape indicative of the Flower of Life by virtue of shared geometry (note also three-petal floral carvings); Flower of Life on the tombstone on the right. See image credit [ 15 ].

Figure 25 : Trefoil/fleur-de-lis carvings on Jewish headstones. See image credit [ 16 ].

Apotropaism is a word you don’t hear everyday, but it simply means the use of symbols, rituals, objects, and gestures to induce good luck, ward off evil, and/or gain spiritual favor and protection. In a limited interpretation, yet in-and-of-itself likely accurate, the Flower of Life is considered an apotropaic symbol. This concerns the form’s countless appearances in domestic settings, such as on or around windows, doors, hearths, and crossbeams of homes, sometime following the post-medieval period up until about the nineteenth century. This was especially prevalent in Europe, but has been evidenced in North American and Australia as well. Archaeologist and historian Timothy Easton did some pioneering work in the study of this cultural practice, and may have been the first to put forth the interpretation that the Flower of Life served an apotropaic function. The symbol is, at least in this limited context and interpretation, what several archaeologists refer to as a “ritual protection mark.” Note, however, that this is an interpretation of the symbol’s function, not its meaning. The Christian cross is well known to function in many contexts as an apotropaic symbol, but this is derived from the deep spiritual meaning that people associate with it. Just as the practice of crossing one’s fingers for good luck has nearly lost its original association with the Christian cross in the modern day, so had the Flower of Life’s use as a protective mark all but lost its original associated meaning by that time period, or so the evidence suggests.

The fleur-de-lis fits in here due to its connection with what may be history’s most preeminent apotropaic object and symbol—the shield. The word “apotropaic” comes from the Greek apotrepein (ἀποτρέπειν), meaning “to turn away, avert,” so we first see that a shield is quite literally an apotropaic object in the physical sense. Historically, shields were believed by many cultures to also provide spiritual protection, both symbolically and as a physical objects, although this was largely derived from what was depicted on the shields. Thus we find that one of the most common historical appearances of the fleur-de-lis is on shields, both physical shields and those featured in art and heraldry. This also fits with the mythological adoption of the fleur-de-lis by Clovis I, which was closely tied to a military victory.

Figure 26 : Effigy of Robert II of Artois (d. 1302), grandson of King Louis VIII of France, in the Basilica of St Denis, showing a shield semy of fleurs-de-lis, the arms of France Ancient. See image credit [ 17 ].

As for the Flower of Life, it also has a documented history of appearing on shields. Most notably, it is known to have adorned Etruscan shields, as evidenced by a sandstone funerary stele for a warrior named Avele Feluske, dating to sometime between the sixth and seventh centuries BCE (Figure 27). Another shield featuring the Flower of Life is of apparent Illyrian origin, and is located in the National Archaeological Museum in Tirana, Albania. Unfortunately, its exact origin, date, and overall authenticity cannot be verified at this time. What can be verified, however, is a shield motif common to both the Illyrians and Etructans that features a central circular design that is surrounded by six outer circles (see Figure 29; see also here and here). This points both to the inherent sixness of circular geometry (the kissing number is six in two dimensions), and to the basic geometric framework of the Flower of Life. Finally, the Christian Chi-Rho monogram, known to have been emblazoned on the shields of Constantine’s army, has a close geometric relationship with both the six-spoke wheel and the Flower of Life. As I argue in The Flower of Life Revealed, the adoption of this and the Iota-Chi monograms are examples highly suggestive of a deep religious syncretism.

Figure 27 : Illustration of the Stele of Avele Feluske (public domain). The actual artifact, which can be seen here , once marked the tomb of a warrior of that name, and is currently housed in the Museo Civico Archeologico “Isidoro Falchi” (MuVet) in Vetulonia, Italy.

Figure 28 : Illyrian shield and leg guards from the National Archaeological Museum, Tirana, Albania. See image credit [ 18 ].

Figure 29 : Close-up of a bronze Etruscan shield on display in the Etruscan Gallery, Altes Museum, Berlin, Germany (full shield can be viewed here ). One of two main “six around one” shield motifs noted in the text above.

Figure 30 : Shield with Chi-Rho monogram from the famous apse mosaic in Basilica of San Vitale, a Byzantine church located in Ravenna, Italy. This mosaic was completed between 546 and 556 AD. See image credit [ 19 ].

Having worked our way through all of these mutual contexts, it is fairly obvious that the fleur-de-lis and the Flower of Life are linked. The next step, however, will take us much further. The two symbols will essentially be equated. In form, of course, they will always differ: the Flower of Life is a geometric lattice of overlapping circles that creates a six-lens form closely resembling a lily flower from a top-down perspective, whereas the fleur-de-lis is a symbolic and highly stylized representation of a flower (lily, iris, and/or lotus) from a side-view that has evolved over time. In meaning, however, they both invoke a powerful spiritual message clothed in flower symbology, but the exact nature of this still eludes us. Why flowers? What is it about them that invokes such a powerful spiritual message that our ancestors so deeply resonated with?

Those that speak to such questions will often mention the beauty and purity of flowers, and while those concepts do match up with most people’s conception of the divine, they do not seem to adequately capture the depth and thoroughness required of such a profound subject. However, if we add the concept of renewal, as in the cyclic nature of life, death, and rebirth, then we do come considerably closer. For many regions, flowers mark the annual return of spring and the growing seasons, bringing new life and sustenance. To the ancients, their reappearance every year after the harshness and barrenness of winter, with conditions that can prove to be quite deadly for humans, must have seemed miraculous. Flowers came to be symbolized with spiritual rebirth and with hope—hope in the face of death and the anxiety—ever lingering on the periphery of our consciousness—over what happens after death.

There is more though: in a way that likely also seemed miraculous to the ancients, flowers invisibly communicate their beautiful essences—their scents—some distance away. This can be taken as a metaphor (or in their minds, perhaps as evidence) for what many believe is the invisible soul’s journey away from the body after death. This is another point that could lead back to the mortuary context we explored earlier, helping to explain it in terms of these deeper meanings and associations as potentially perceived by our ancestors. Even in our modern day, and in most cultures around the world, flowers are traditionally brought to funerals and placed at gravesites. While this tradition likely evolved from what was once a practical practice relating to the smell of decomposition, the evidence strongly suggests that there were deeper spiritual motivations behind its development as well.

Figure 31 : A graveyard in Venice, Italy with flowers at most gravesites (public domain).

Digging even deeper, there was a certain aha moment during the course of research for this article when viewing various types of lily flowers. These include: Lilium chalcedonicum (scarlet martagon lily), Lilium ciliatum, Lilium martagon (martagon lily), Lilium michiganense (Michigan lily), Lilium lancifolium, and Lilium henryi (tiger lily). As you can see, there are quite a few examples, and this is hardly an exhaustive list. What is distinctive about these species is that their petals are highly recurved (curved backwards), to such an extent that the petal tips tend to meet at or below the receptacle (base of the flower), and may even start to curl back upwards (approaching a full 360-degree rotation). The overall form of these flowers seems to strongly suggest a shape that is not only highly significant to the topic of sacred geometry, but is also ubiquitous in nature and serves a crucial role across many branches of science. That shape, suggested by the negative space enclosed by the petals in these various species, is the torus.

Figure 32 : Three different species of lilies (genus Lilium ) exhibiting a high degree of petal recurvature. Left to right: Lilium ciliatum , Turk’s cap lily ( Lilium martagon ), and Lilium chalcedonicum . See image credit [ 20 ].

Figure 33 : Tiger lily ( Lilium lancifolium ) exhibiting petal recurvature. Photograph by Andrey Korzun, 2012. See image credit [ 21 ].

Figure 34 : “A contiuous tangential vector field on the surface of a [ring] torus.” See image credit [ 22 ].

While these lily species are especially indicative of the toroidal connection, there is a more general case that can be made. Flowers and plants usually have radial symmetry, and their overall forms tend to follow the shape of the negative space within and around a torus. In this regard, stems and trunks correspond to the central shaft, whereas canopies, flowers, and roots correspond to the flared openings of the torus. In a fractal manner, smaller parts of plants, especially fruits, can display much more explicit toroidal forms. With regard to fruit in particular, we are now talking about positive, rather than negative, space. There is even a literal connection here, as the thickened part of the stem at the base of flowers, which supports or envelops the ovary and usually swells into the bulk of fruits, is called the receptacle or torus.

Figure 35 : “A torus is a surface obtained by revolving a circle about a coplanar axis in three dimensional space. As the distance from the circle's center to the axis of revolution approaches zero, the torus will resemble a sphere” - Lucas Vieira. (Gif image is in the public domain).

The potential significance of this cannot be overstated. As I hypothesize in great detail in my documentary The 60 Pattern, the torus may be central to our cosmological origin, and it simultaneously suggests a form of primordial consciousness (God, if you will). As I later discovered, I was missing a crucial piece of the puzzle—the Flower of Life. It embeds toroidal geometry in multiple ways, and historically appears in numerous spiritual contexts, many of which we have considered here. In The Flower of Life Revealed, I discuss the noticable trend of the form being associated with supreme deities, either directly or via a relatively close intermediary association. Having now just discussed the paramount placement of floral symbology on pillars, crowns, and headdresses, we have yet another seemingly well-fitting piece of the puzzle, and it is becoming difficult not to get a sense of the bigger picture that is forming.

Figure 36 : A ring torus—the basic shape of many varieties of fruit—within the 2D Flower of Life. Image by author.

If we go ahead and hypothetically place some sort of originating toroidal form—conceived here moreso as a conscious energy field than a physical object—at the top of a spiritual hierarchy of some prehistorical (perhaps Indo-European) culture, then we can really see a lot of these other pieces we have been looking at fit into place. For example, the spoked wheel was a profound spiritual symbol long before the invention of the spoked chariot wheel, as evidenced by several artifacts originating from Indus Valley civilizations (like Figure 37, for example). While a torus is usually thought of as a doughnut shape in our modern age, note that it also resembles a tire shape, or in a looser interpretation, a wheel. Wheels rotate, and that circular motion corresponds to both the fundamentally cyclical and wavelike natures of reality. But consider that a torus shape may represent two basic kinds of rotating motion. One is like a spinning wheel around a central axis, whereby the entire torus spins but is internally rigid (toroidal motion), and another is an internal, inside-out/outside-in rotation around a circular “axis” (poloidal motion). Combined, they create a helical motion—a spiraling flow that brings to mind whirlpools, tornadoes, and wormholes. These can be thought of as passageways or portals that can relate to the idea or traversing, as can the idea of rotating wheels. Directly relating to this is a core meaning that I identified with the Flower of Life, one which I more generally describe in terms of connection.

Figure 37 : The Mehrgarh wheel amulet, a rougly 6,000 year-old artifact made in the shape of a six-spoke wheel. This and the oldest-known artifact made using the “lost-wax casting” technique. See image credit [ 23 ].

Turning to this idea of connection, while keeping the toroidal archetype in mind, we find that it is a glue that binds together several aspects of this investigation. If we think of floral symbology as representing a connection between the mortal and spiritual realms, then the halo and mortuary contexts suddenly make a lot more sense. The Flower of Life on grave markers can thus represent a sort of portal leading the soul to the spiritual realm, and what is perhaps telling in this regard is that it is sometimes depicted directly alongside—or in the same context of—spiraling forms like we see in Figure 38, which may have been intended as an alternate version of the Flower of Life in a spinning, vorticular motion. Similarly, halos may be interpreted as portals through which divine light and inspiration pour forth from the spiritual realm. What is telling in this regard is that halos are often depicted as rings—literally torus shapes—and they almost always exist in close proximity with the top of the head where the crown chakra (whose meaning, again, is literally “wheel,” in addition to being associated with flowers and conceived of as a whirling energy center) is posited to exist in Indian and broader spiritual traditions.

Figure 38 : Top: Mozarabic roll corbels (modillions) on the exterior cornice of the Church of Santa María de Lebeña (see image credit [ 24 ]).. Notice how they alternate between Flower of Life and vortex forms. Bottom: Ossuary from same set pictured above (Figure 18, above), photographed by Debbie Hill for UPI (United Press International) at the Rockefeller Museum in Jerusalem (see image credit [ 25 ]).

There is still much more to the idea of connection with regard to the Flower of Life, such as its fairly robust association with a number of liminal deities (those who act as messangers and/or traverse between realms) as well as the idea of elemental juxtaposition, but I will leave that for you, dear reader, to explore on your own. What I want to consider now is a current trend regarding the fleur-de-lis that recently piqued my curiousity. During a short walk in my neighborhood, I began to notice an unexpectedly large number of letterboxes with the fleur-de-lis as a sole, central design element—probably one out of every ten houses has one (see Figure 39, below). Some are applied cast metal, some are separate plastic pieces that are attached with screws. My own letterbox is of the latter type, although when I bought it nearly a decade ago, I never actually attached the fleur-de-lis emblem. Being unsure what it meant at the time, I didn’t want to send any false messages. So anyway, I got to thinking, is this a local trend? I live in Indiana, which has a relatively faint connection to French history, and I know that a lot of people probably bought their letterboxes from a large home improvement retailer like I did, so I’m thinking that it’s probably not a local thing. At the same time, my instincts were telling me that it might have something to do with this idea of connection, as I had long suspected that the fleur-de-lis was related to the Flower of Life. At the time, I didn’t know how right I was about the latter, and as far as the relationship to the idea of connection goes, for mailboxes this is quite robust. They physically embody the idea, as they are endpoints on a vast, worldwide network of connection. They represent the threshold between the outside world and inside the home, and through it you can communicate with almost everyone in the world.

Figure 39 : Letterboxes pictured around the Hamilton neighborhood in Fort Wayne, Indiana showing the fleur-de-lis. Center image: the fleur-de-lis emblem that originally came with my letterbox that I bought over a decade ago, which I never attached (I didn’t want to showcase a symbol that I didn’t know the meaning of).

There is an important caveat to cover here. It is not at all my suggestion that there was much, if any, conscious awareness among our ancestors and ourselves of some of these deeper meanings and interwoven associations, assuming for the moment that they are there for the grasping. It is rather my supposition that much of this was carried on undercurrents, such as within the subconscious mind and in other imperceptible ways. However, there are not only crests and ripples that breach the surface of consciousness from time to time (if we know where to look), but there are also great whales of meaning and import that basically lie beached right in front of us, yet it seems that all too often, we care not to notice (or our gazes are deliberately diverted). I’m referring, for example, to several aspects about human morphology that I highlight in The 60 Pattern, but this is not the place to rehash that.

In regards to some of the smaller ripples that surface, I want to share a working idea of mine that relates to this, one that draws partly upon my limited yet fond knowledge of linguistics. The idea, simply stated, is that language is the crystallization of meaning. Now what do I mean by that? I’m going to share a list of words with the commonality that they all have the consonants r and t either clustered together or separated by a single vowel sound. I group them by the order in which these two consonants appear, but you will notice several common themes shared among both groups of words. For most of them, they relate strongly or even directly to topics that we have just dealt with, while others relate in ways that may not be apparent, but are discussed in some of my previously cited work.

To help explain how such notable threads of meaning seem to weave between these groups of words, know that in linguistics, one of the most common mechanisms of language change is called metathesis, which means the reordering of sounds. Now, I am not claiming that there are any specific examples of metathesis here, but rather using its well-established effect to help explain how words with reciprocal sound pairings might be seen as conceptually linked. There’s more though: stepping off of the linguistic track, there’s a long-standing tradition in esoteric thought whereby letters and sounds carry meaning in-and-of-themselves. Even this notion seems to be crystallized in the language, for we “spell” words and speak of magic “spells” being cast. For the words above, while there are some that are believed to be etymologically linked, there are many that are not. So my argument here is that there may be another influence at play in language change, perhaps subconscious. If so, English, which is a melting pot of influences, would seem to be ideal for this hypothesized “crystallization” process to take effect. In any regard, I seem to gain great clarity when ruminating on these words and their associations, which seem to revolve around the Vedic concept of rta, meaning cosmic order and linked in close context with the spoked wheel in Vedic texts.

A rather definitive aspect of many varieties of fleur-de-lis—a ring-like form near its base—potentially constitutes what I metaphorically described earlier as a ripple of underlying meaning breaching the surface. For many of the more modern variations, the ring appears to be separate from the floral component of the icon. It looks as if it is meant to depict a sort of tie or clasp for a bundled arrangement of plants, such as wheat or a floral bouquet. However, there is no known evidence to suggest that the fleur-de-lis was ever interpreted as anything other than a single flower. A more likely explanation is that the overall ringed fleur-de-lis form is a combination of heraldic elements—the fleur-de-lis and the annulet. Annulets are ring-shaped charges common in heraldry that are sometimes defined as a hollowed-out roundel, another heraldic charge having the shape of a solid circle. Perhaps quite tellingly, there is a known heraldic motif featuring three interlaced annulets, which calls to mind both the triquetra and the Reuleaux triangle from the underlying geometry of the Flower of Life, although the correspondence is not exact (see Figure 40, below, center).

Figure 40 : Left: the fleur-de-lis is often stylized with a central ring, which may be inspired by or related to the annulet. Center: three interlaced annulets in a formation that closely corresponds to the triquetra. Right: three annulets on an azure background.

Figure 41 : A clip from a digitized version of Gerard Legh’s The Accedence of Armorie, originally published in 1563, discussing the annulet charge of heraldry. Full text available here .

Even more interesting is an interpretation of the ringed fleur-de-lis that readily presents itself. Rings often symbolize a sacred bond, usually with respect to the rite of marriage, but it can apply more generally as well. Here it may represent a sacred bond between the monarchy and divine will, with the latter’s eternal nature being aptly symbolized by the circular ring. The ring may also symbolize boundary, restraint, and temperance, serving as a crucial counterbalance to unchecked monarchic power. In the simplest sense, a bond is merely a connection, and a ring can literally be a link in a chain. In this way, we are once again pointed back to the Flower of Life, as the idea of connection—particularly human-divine connection as also exemplified in this case—likely represents this sacred geometrical form’s most comprehensive interpretation, based on extensive research. Above all, and you may have already sensed that I was working up to this point, a ring closely corresponds to the shape of a torus. The most readily identifiable form of torus is called a ring torus. So following a different path, we have arrived at the same destination I led us to earlier—that of the torus-divinity connection.



Stay tuned for Part III of this article in this series—the final article—coming soon!