We Are Sacred Geometry

March, 2024

We ARE Sacred Geometry. Humans’ golden ratio and toroidal morphology is extensive—far surpassing any other species on Earth. But why is that?



In a word: consciousness. Tori and phi both have self-reflective and self-referential aspects, quite like consciousness, and humans are the most conscious species on Earth (judging by our unparalleled ability for creative expression and empathetic experience, among other things). It all makes perfect sense when you look at it from this angle.



It goes deeper though, and gets much more fascinating. Can we trace this geometric, mathematical “consciousness pattern” all the way back to the Beginning? Watch The 60 Pattern to seek answers to many such intriguing and fundamental questions…

This is the only infographic that is based on The 60 Pattern documentary. While I had another infographic in the works, I ran into a blockage and was unable to complete it. Perhaps I will return to it soon, as I have much more experience with creating such content, and it dealt with perhaps the second most important revelation to derive from this documentary (the four 60 × 10ˣ values). This, however, is probably the most important revelation, and while it does not capture the full context, I find that it presents the human 6:5/pi-to-phi-squared ratio in a relatively succinct and aesthetic way.

There are several important aspects related to the core message represented here that are not captured well, or at all, by this infographic, yet are well represented in the documentary. For example, the center-to-extremity layout that I illustrated in The 60 Pattern using da Vinci’s Vitruvian Man drawing is not so apparent here, but it is potentially a crucial part of the overall understanding (it mimics an aspect of a torus and/or vortex, i.e., its stabilizing outer “phi covering”). The infographic does, however, contain a vital chunk of information, and it should be further noted that this means of conveying information is inherently limited.

Flower of Human Life

October, 2024

What does the Flower of Life have to do with humanity? And why has humanity, from extreme antiquity to the present day, been so captivated with this form? The answers, it seems, are very simple. The Flower of Life matches a basic, fundamental pattern unique to human morphology that relates to consciousness as well.



On the left, I highlight the five fingers on each hand and five toes on each foot. While having five structures at the extremities is a widely observed evolutionary characteristic found among vertebrates—mammals, birds, reptiles, amphibians, and fish—having 24 ribs is quite rare. Humans and orangutans are the only species that I know of to have this exact number of ribs. Humans additionally have 24 unfused vertebrae. While most anatomical structures on humans are organized into binary pairs, the above features are an exception—they stand out for their numerosity. They stand out for other reasons as well.



As I explain in far greater detail in The 60 Pattern documentary, this pattern almost certainly did not occur by chance. It defines the interplay between toroidal geometry, pi (π), and golden ratio (φ) proportions, as well as of central resonance (at the trunk) and external damping (at the extremities). In their own ways, tori (or “toruses”) and the golden ratio relate to consciousness, essentially because they are both self-referential feedback loops. But what does this have to do with the Flower of Life?



The Flower of Life can be thought of as beginning with a point within a circle, and expanding outward with 6 additional circles, followed by added levels of 12, 18, and so fourth. “Sixness,” and by mathematical extension, “threeness,” make up the fundamental numerical identity of the form. Again, by extension (having to do with the concept of octave identity) 12 and 24 relate to the form as well (they are also the number of circles in the third and fifth layers). This basic numerical identity closely aligns with both the nature of circles themselves and of cyclic phenomena like sound and music.



I used to think that it was rather arbitrary that the Flower of Life Class 3 form, pictured [above], is the only version that carries the “official” namesake of “Flower of Life.” Now it makes a lot more sense. We have not one but TWO Fibonacci numbers clearly represented in the Class 3 form, marking aspects of its overall size and thus, by extension, defining its boundaries or extremities. Another Fibonacci number falls between these two, which means that the ratio of 144:55 (≈ 2.618) is a close approximation to the golden ratio squared, which is interestingly just the golden ratio plus 1! Note, too, the “fiveness” inherent here, and know that the golden ratio is fundamentally related to the number 5.



Altogether, we have a clear and apparent pattern match involving fundamental mathematical constants, human life, consciousness, and sacred, archetypal form. While this barely scratches the surface with regard to both the meaning and import of the Flower of Life and The 60 Pattern, it goes very far in illustrating what seems to be a very simple, fundamental truth, and answering the questions set out at the beginning of the post. From here, however, the rabbit hole opens up very wide, and goes extremely, extremely deep.



Much more information to be available soon in an upcoming book about the Flower of Life that will forever alter how we view this sacred form.

In the midst of my year-long research and writing process for my book, The Flower of Life Revealed, this was the only finding that I felt compelled enough to share before the book was published. But it also made sense to share this in the interim because it clearly stems from and expands upon the 6:5/pi-to-phi-squared ratio revealed in The 60 Pattern.

The Sacred Geometry of Metatron’s Jewel

April, 2025

Metatron’s Jewel, unlike Metatron’s Cube, is a framework that supports perfect orthographic projections of all five Platonic solids. This corrects one of the original errors that was made with the reintroduction of the Flower of Life by Drunvalo Melchizedek in the late 1980s. Metatron’s Cube only supports accurate projections of 3/5 Platonic solids. The key is that Metatron’s Jewel has multiple nested golden ratio proportions. There are other errors that have been spread around about the [Flower of Life] that I have and will continue to correct, such as those made by Haramein, Howard, and others, and there’s lots of other knowledge and information I would love to share about this most ancient and mysterious sacred form, including its five defined and classified 3D extrapolations. More to come...

This was a fitting first post subsequent to the publication of The Flower of Life Revealed, given that this sixfold depiction of what I call Metatron’s Jewel graces the cover of the book itself.

At one point, and I could’ve sworn it was in response to this post, I actually got a comment from someone claiming to have been the graphic designer who worked with Melchizedek on his Flower of Life book. He basically acknowledged the error and chalked it up to limitations of the design software he was using during that time period (late 1980s/early 1990s), which is understandable. I actually spent the last 45 minutes searching for the comment on Facebook, as I wanted to include a screenshot of it here, but to no avail. I’m fairly certain I did take a screenshot of it at the time though, so if I find it at a later point I’ll edit it in.

Debunking Nassim Haramein

April, 2025

IT’S TIME TO SET THE RECORD STRAIGHT



There are a quite a few falsehoods that have been spread about the Flower of Life, and some for far too long. If you, like me, believe that this ancient form is significant—that it has profound meaning of a likely spiritual or sacred nature—then the ordinary desire to get simple facts correct about a given phenomenon becomes a compelling demand here.



It’s been well over a decade since Nassim Haramein’s “Black Whole” documentary was released (2011), which is where this idea—detailed in the top part of the infographic below—was first made public. The idea begins with a grid or latticework of 64 tetrahedra, which is based on a form called the isotropic vector matrix as defined by the late, great Buckminster Fuller. When spheres are circumscribed around each tetrahedra, Haramein claims (as you can read for yourself from the quote below) that the form can project or cast a shadow of the 2D Flower of Life. This is clearly and simply not true.



Let’s be real—it does come close. Its circles are about 6% larger than they should be. However, I’m not going to sit here and say that this is not a big deal. For one, again, this mistake has been promulgated for almost 15 years. There needs to be more discernment, more skepticism, and more peer review, even in such realms as sacred geometry. Secondly, the Flower of Life has been, in its long, long history, denamed, degraded, and essentially disappeared. Now, I’m not making any accusations here, but intentional disinformation would fit right in with this trend. In Nassim’s case, I don’t believe that was the motive. However, I also don’t think that this minor detail escaped his attention for so long. In any regard, we need to be extra discerning and vigilant when it comes to this form. I also think we are owed a correction and an explanation by Nassim Haramein.



Once you realize why it doesn’t work out the way that Haramein claims, you will be amazed by how long this has gone uncorrected. I briefly explain this below, but it’s easier to understand if we imagine a tetrahedron inscribed inside the Earth. With one vertex intersecting with the north pole, the remaining three vertices will intersect with the surface at almost precisely 19.47° S, the fact of which is even explicitly discussed in Haramein’s “Black Whole” documentary. Since the Flower of Life aligns with a triangular or hexagonal lattice, these points of contact are crucial, and they don’t occur at the widest part of the Earth—the great circle plane or equator. The planar slice correlating to 19.47° is a smaller circle—by about 6%. So the 64 tetrahedron grid, from certain perspectives, forms a triangular lattice. As this only aligns with the smaller circular part of the spheres at 19.47°, the larger outline of the spheres ends up making the distorted “Flower of Life” image projection that we see below. While it is difficult to see without zooming in, if you look carefully at the yellow tetrahedrons below, particularly at the ones at the outer six vertices, you will notice that they do not appear to intersect with the edges of their corresponding spheres.



I do not want to speculate as to what bearing this has on the rest of Haramein’s work. Perhaps it has little bearing, or perhaps it has significant bearing. In the latter case, I would be thinking in terms of credibility and/or thoroughness. One thing to keep in mind is that Haramein obviously had access to sophisticated 3D software, which was used in his documentary. Additional 3D models, similarly exacting, were made for many subsequent images shared in videos and on social media. On top of that, Haramein seems quite brilliant, perhaps possessing a genius level intelligence. Again I ask, how could this have escaped his attention for so long, or had he known about it?



To contrast with the inaccurate 3D Flower of Life, I have provided images and short descriptions of two accurate versions of 3D Flower of Life—the CL and IVM forms. Respectively, they produce completely accurate projections and planar slices of the 2D Flower of Life. They are two out of the four sphere-packing forms of 3D Flower of Life that I have identified. Both of these forms bear similarities with the inaccurate 64-tetrahedra model, and I discuss them, and all of this, in far more detail in my new book, “The Flower of Life Revealed.”



For my next “setting the record straight” post, I will be addressing the claims made by Terrence Howard with respect to the 3D Flower of Life, which are, compared to Haramein’s, far more inaccurate.

It’s been about eight months since I first posted this, so by now I think it’s safe to say that a correction by Haramein is not forthcoming. I did tag him on several occasions, and it’s likely that he and/or his social media director (if applicable—probably is) likely saw the post and made the decision to ignore it. That is unfortunate; it does not reflect well on his reputation, and at one point early on I had tremendous respect for him as a physicist. Now I just don’t know.

You see, a certain pattern I have picked up on—one that simply cannot be ignored—is that “fringe” figures who rocketed to fame—both within alternative media and spiritual/sacred geometry circles (although here I am highlighting the latter)—tend to lose my respect over time due to flaws and inaccuracies in their work that become evident. In fact, the general theme of disillusionment has been a lifelong trend from my perspective—it has unmasked the disfigured faces of individuals, institutions, and nations alike. While I still mostly give Nassim Haramein the benefit of the doubt, the same cannot be said for figures like Robert Edward Grant.

The fame of these and other individuals has actually grown to be a point of suspicion for me, although for most people I know it unfortunately remains a heuristic means of establishing credibility. I say this not only because of the aforementioned mass disillusionment I have experienced with so many such individuals, including the likes of Terrence Howard, Jain 108, and others, but also because I know firsthand how absolutely, impossibly difficult it is to obtain even the smallest semblance of recognition for one’s work. While my work, for example, champions balance, clarity, accuracy, and honesty, it almost seems like there’s a concerted agenda around me to push a distorted view of reality—truth mixed with falsehoods at every turn. And those kind of views seem to always have the magic key to get past the brutal, brick-wall algorithms. There’s actually much, much more to this discussion, but I’ll leave it at that for now.

3D Flower of Life: Four Sphere-Overlapping Forms

April, 2025

When we think about the Flower of Life in three dimensions, one of the first things that usually comes to mind is a sphere with the Flower of Life covering its surface. Second to that, most people think of the 64-tetrahedron grid, which is still believed by many to be able to accurately project the Flower of Life. However, as I have pointed out in a previously shared infographic (see post, below), and as more thoroughly detailed in my book, the 64-tetrahedron grid with circumscribed spheres can only produce inaccurate Flower of Life projections.



While there is no “the” 3D Flower of Life, there are much, much more than the small handful I would like to draw your attention to here. There are, in fact, a theoretically infinite amount of 3D Flower of Life forms. But what sets the four forms in the image apart from this infinite set is that they are, I suspect, the tightest, most space-filling forms possible. These are of the variety of what I call “sphere-packing forms,” as the form I initially described—the one with essentially a 2D Flower of Life covering a sphere—is in a separate category.



These four bubble- or sphere-packing forms relate to the 2D Flower of Life in two distinct ways. One is via projection, which is like casting a shadow of the form, and the other is via planar slices. The latter are like MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) scans of the forms. In other words, it’s what you see when you slice open the form from different angles/directions.



Another interesting thing to consider about these 3D forms is whether they are entirely space-filling. As indicated in the image, two are, and two are not. Of the two that are not, there are only three distinct shapes of voids or negative space that are produced. That brings up the work of Terrence Howard, who attempted to define the 3D Flower of Life on negative space alone, which is a strange and faulty approach. While two out of the five negative spaces that he illustrates do correlate to negative spaces belonging to the CL and HTL forms, his remaining three forms are fantastical and have no relation to the Flower of Life by projection or planar slices. I will go into this in more detail in a later post.



Another common misconception about the 3D Flower of Life is that tight, non-overlapping sphere-packing arrangements—these include what is suggested by images of the so-called “Egg of Life,” images of microscopic cell clusters, and so on—can produce the 2D Flower of Life via projection. Like the 64-tetrahedron grid, these come close to an accurate projection, but ultimately fall short. Either some amount of overlap is required, or the spheres need to be spaced out to a significant degree.



Right now I’m just getting the facts out there—setting the record straight. This is sacred geometry; it is deserving of our utmost care and respect, especially for getting the basic facts correct. I am also thinking ahead—what new art will we create with these 3D forms (all of which may expand infinitely in all directions by the way), and what other hidden truths and potentials does the Flower of Life hold? Much more to come!

Additional Commentary:

This work represents a breakthrough with regard to our understanding of what constitutes the “3D Flower of Life,” in both form and criteria. Unfortunately, the real story here is ultimately not about the breakthrough itself, but about the response to it—or rather the lack thereof, likely due to suppression. For context, posts about this subject, such as the erroneous image derived from Haramein’s work, pictured in the top-left of previous infographic, tend to be extremely popular and well received. Clear, detailed, and well-balanced infographics like I strived to create here are similarly well received, and generally speaking, people tend to have both deep appreciation and a profound thirst for new insights and information about spiritually related concepts. All of this, along with other documented evidence I have compiled elsewhere, is reason to suspect that this post was heavily suppressed when I shared it to the 1.4 million-member group, Sacred Geometry. Furthermore, based on similar posts within the group, as well as how my posts fare there on average, I would have reasonably and conservatively expected at least around 100 reactions. Much to the contrary, I received a total of only 3.

Debunking Terrence Howard’s “3D Flower of Life”

Original Post:

April, 2025

Terrence Howard’s appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast on May 18, 2024 made waves for a lot of reasons, one of which has to do with his claims surrounding the Flower of Life. While that is the primary focus here, we need to keep the broader context of this man and his work in mind.



Terrence Howard is a Hollywood actor who is perhaps best known for his key supporting role in the blockbuster movie Iron Man (2008), as well as his starring role in the Fox television series Empire (2015 – 2020). The entertainment industry is well known to be rife with propaganda and corruption, which fits well with the fact that Howard’s real-life demeanor can often be described as paranoid and conspiratorial. In his “personal” endeavors, he does not work alone, but rather is surrounded by a team of paid professionals who mostly stay in the background. Cryptically and perhaps tellingly, Howard said on the Rogan podcast and in other interviews that he was “told” or “instructed” what to do with regard to his Flower of Life research. This seems to fit with what people often describe as “handlers” in conspiracy discussions, who are controlling, manipulative power players who work in the shadows, pulling the strings in the lives of famous and influential people. In addition, and while Howard is clearly intelligent, he is also a talented actor, which could disguise the truth behind the misunderstood genius/polymath persona he portrays. In a follow-up interview on the Joe Rogan podcast with Eric Weinstein, Howard was exposed—he often appeared confused, flustered, and unable to eloquently defend his theories in the face of pointed questioning and criticism. In any regard, with hours upon hours of content to delve into, supporters and critics of Howard’s theories both have plenty of fuel for their fires, which has an altogether divisive impact.



There seems to be, in my estimation, multiple agendas going on here. Namely, and this is deserving of its own separate discussion, but this seems to be about building up yet another grandiose, seemingly revolutionizing Theory of Everything (ToE), which all too common nowadays (especially with AI now driving them), only to have it easily broken down upon minimal scrutiny. This feeds the very real and legitimate sense, held by many, many people, that there is such a ToE that still eludes us. For those unwilling to scrutinize, it can artificially satisfy that feeling, thus preventing the desire/attention needed to seek/hear out potentially real, revolutionizing ToEs. For others, the commonality and flimsy nature of most ToEs causes the scales to become unbalanced toward cynical skepticism, leading to new ToEs being immediately met with a wall of disdain and apathy. This works to preserve the balance of power and status quo—controlling the information ecosphere by overloading it and preventing any new, revolutionizing ideas from taking root. Humbly, I submit that this may perhaps include my own ideas as best encapsulated in the documentary film, The 60 Pattern.



Turning now to the infographic, we see that Howard cryptically and bizarrely defines his “3D Flower of Life” only in terms of the ***negative space,*** and never in terms of the positive, defining forms that create that space in the first place. This is likely a deceptive means of hiding his and his team’s lack of understanding about “the” 3D Flower of Life (implied to be singular), which actually comes in multiple—even theoretically unlimited—forms. The two legitimate shapes of negative space pictured in his model, the concave tetrahedron and octahedron, correlate to two distinct, separate 3D Flower of Life forms, one of which has an additional shape of negative space not pictured in his model. The remaining three shapes are fantastical combinations of the first two shapes, and have no connection with either the 2D Flower of Life (FoL) form or any 3D FoL forms. These combination shapes picture “negative space” where spheres would clearly need to be in order to create the adjoining “negative space.” While they are beautiful and captivating shapes by virtue of their overall symmetry and construction, they are, by their very definition, geometric impossibilities—clear and blatant fakeries.



With all of the untrue out of the way, my hope is that we can return to the real, authentic Flower of Life, which has long been revered as a sacred symbol for the human-divine connection across many cultures. Of its deep and multifaceted historical meanings, that of the general idea of ***connection*** still holds true to this day, and for this and many other reasons, the Flower of Life has a profound potential to serve as a symbol of worldwide spiritual unity. But for it to do so, we need to get the basic facts about it right—to come to a simple, unifying truth. This inevitably means we have to unlearn a few things, and also to be wary of the ongoing trend of those making wild, unsubstantiated claims and even lies and distortions about the Flower of Life. As far as I see it, that is where we’re at.

Along with the “Debunking Nassim Haramein” infographic that I attempted to post, this was another one that was “declined” (read: censored, gatekept, suppressed) from the 1.4 million-member Sacred Geometry group on Facebook, despite perfectly conforming to all of its group rules. I am currently sitting on another article about what I refer to as “The Great ‘Germ of Life’ Bot Campaign of 2025” that was run through this group and perhaps even facilitated by one or more of its administrators as evidence suggests.

The Flower of Life: Uniting Religious Iconography

May, 2025

The pictoral alignment of these religious icons with the Flower of Life is not the main idea I want to convey here. While I do find some of these visual congruences to be compelling and evocative, I won’t entirely rule out that some of them could be coincidental. What I more so want to convey (but not most of all—I’ll get to that momentarily) is that all of these religious icons and the belief systems they represent have ties to the Flower of Life in terms of meaning and shared history—some much more than others. However, meaning and form often go hand in hand. In addition, I find that simplicity is a prominent hallmark of truth, and what we have here are all very clear and simple alignments.



The main idea I want to convey here is that—in form and meaning—the Flower of Life is a unifying symbol. It connects to all of the world’s most popular religious traditions and spiritual practices. This includes all of the Abrahamic religions—especially Judaism and Christianity, but also Islam—Eastern religious traditions like Buddhism and Hinduism, and spiritual practices like Omnism, various forms of neo-Paganism, and what is generally called New Age spirituality. In terms of historical religions that are no longer practiced today, the Flower of Life has scores of additional connections.



There are many like myself who, despite allowing leeway for the validity of many individual perspectives, believe in a singular, unifying truth—especially on a broader spiritual level. The idea of a divine creation, purpose, and connection to humanity is shared among all of the relgions and spiritual practices mentioned above, and one of the most well-evidenced historical meanings of the Flower of Life has to do with the general idea of connection between the mortal and spiritual realms—between humans and the divine.



This idea has profound implications sociologically, as the main direction that this work is ultimately leading is towards a unification movement. That will be further developed and discussed in the coming months, but I will preface it here by saying that it is not a proposal for a “world religion” or something that is meant to usurp or cause these religions and spiritual practices to lose their identities. It is simply a recognition of what they all agree on—what we all have in common—as a starting point. It connects heart to heart, and in a way that is more than just figurative. There are other aspects to my work beyond just the Flower of Life that will encourage athiests, agnostics, and even hardcore rationalists to take a closer look. While seemingly simple, this could cause a profound shift in consciousness. The goal is to help foster unity and peace in a world that full of division, war, and deliberate divisiveness. I hope you will all at least hear me out as I continue to make strides in this direction.

This post signaled a profound and fundamental shift in my work, as mentioned in the body of the post. Currently, the unity and peace movement that I mentioned here has already been launched, and I am slowly but surely growing and nurturing it. This infographic’s core idea of spiritual unity, which is backed by an astounding wealth of information, marks a cornerstone of this new unity and peace movement’s foundation.

Naming the Flower of Life

June, 2025

In this infographic, the simple, logical case is made for updating the naming conventions of the Flower of Life. Even though there are deeper layers of reasoning behind this, it's still abundantly obvious on the surface why this needs to happen. I want to dig into some of the deeper reasons momentarily, but first let me be real with you: I have a bit of a background in linguistics, and from this perspective, I would rarely say that a term for something that people understand and can communicate with effectively is "wrong." In other words, this isn't prescriptivism or an attempt at grammar policing. I'm fine with everyone using the terms they know and are comfortable with. However, that doesn't mean I can't push for this change, and not only do I have a book of research to back up my reasoning for it, but I also have the groundwork laid for an organization that will adopt the Flower of Life as its main symbol. I hope, ideally, that this turns into a greater movement, as it is based on promoting unity and peace, and if it does, these naming conventions I propose here will likely take a firm hold.



As for the deeper layer to this, do me a favor: go to Wikipedia and search for "Flower of Life." You will find that it does not have its own dedicated page, but is rather contained within the page for "Overlapping circles grid." Scroll down and look at some of the example images that they give for it. Now search Wikipedia for the word "hexafoil" and click on the article that comes up. There again, you will see the Flower of Life, and scrolling down to the gallery reveals that many of the same images—and more—are used. The point is this: the Flower of Life is extremely historically significant, with hundreds more historical examples than what you just saw. It connects to every major extant religion and many popular religions of the past. Yet when it is split up and compartmentalized like that, its significance is diluted--watered down. The single-circle form is the most important component of the Flower of Life; it IS the Flower of Life in its most basic sense. I describe this separation in my book with the metaphor of the Flower of Life getting "beheaded," which is fitting. The single-circle Flower of Life is also the easiest to create and is thus the most common form in the archaeological record.



Taking this a step further, consider some of the common names for the single-circle Flower of Life: witch's mark, hexafoil (also spelled "hexfoil"), and lately, "Germ of Life" is being strongly pushed. Notice anything? "Witch," "hex," and "germ" are all words that can have negative connotations. They can also have neutral or, in some cases, positive connotations as well, but the point remains that the first two terms are what stuck historically (the academic community has come to refer to it as the "six-petal rosette"). "Witch's mark" was definitely meant as a derogatory term, and while "hexafoil" is derived from French and means "six leaves," the etymology of "hex" as in "curse," while unknown, seems to emerge around the same time period as "hexafoil" (mid to late 1800s if my memory serves me correctly). Combine this with the fact that the Flower of Life was essentially denamed, arriving in the modern day, or at least in the West, with no historical name attached to it. While it has ties to all of the major religions, keep in mind that it was also dropped by them all at some point. Altogether, there was definitely some disdain--some negativity towards the form, which I believe forms a largely unbroken trend with what we see today in terms of the spiritual warfare campaign that frequently targets it. But why?



While that's a much larger discussion that will have to happen another time, I will say this: the Flower of Life has the potential to be a profoundly unifying symbol. Its historical meaning, while multifaceted, mostly boils down to that of CONNECTION, and specifically the connection between humanity and the divine. That's HUMANITY, not *this nation* or *this creed* but EVERYBODY. And that is a threatening thing to a power structure that thrives--and has long thrived--on war and divisiveness. That is quite a chunk of the puzzle right there.



Anyway, if you've made it down this far, thank you for reading! Please be vigilant and discerning along with all your loving and learning.

This is the closest thing I ever had to something going “viral” on social media. When you think of what that means though, you probably think of something that quickly rose to millions of views. By my standards, however, “viral” merely meant 365 shares and 1.3K positive reactions. It was still rather surprising though, as it took off from the much smaller Facebook group called “sacred geometry” (distinguished in name only by the lowercase spelling). I actually think that this post slipped through the cracks, as I have documented abundant evidence to support what I see as the aggressive suppression of my work across most of the social media landscape. In the (capitalized) Sacred Geometry group, for instance (and Facebook in general), I have documented many apparent instances of gatekeeping and censorship.

The reason why I mention the post’s relative popularity is simply to show that people are generally very receptive to the simple, logical naming schema that this infographic lays out. I should also mention that I posted this in the midst of the aforementioned bot campaign that was breathlessly pushing the “Germ of Life” nomenclature, and I suspect that a lot of people just got sick of it and were hungry for some common sense.

Harmonic Ratios in Sacred Geometry

July, 2025

Quite remarkably and quite unexpectedly, the following harmonic ratios have been discovered in the context of 3D sacred geometry—specifically relating to key aspects of the Flower of Life in 3D. I'm going to explain why I think it's so remarkable in a moment, but first I want to offer a bit of preliminary discussion about harmonic ratios.



So what are harmonic ratios? Simply put, they are some of the most basic numerical relationships you can get. In the physical world, they describe a large variety of phenomena. Everything that vibrates and oscillates can and often will exhibit some form of harmonic behavior, but there is one group of phenomena that is foremost on my mind: sound and music. This is because I am a musician and a tuning theorist, so moving forward, we are definitely going to be using this as our lens for examination.



Harmonics naturally occur at integer multiples of a fundamental frequency. For example, imagine plucking a string tuned to 100 Hz (Hz = Hertz, or 1 repeating cycle per second; for a vibrating string starting from in the center position, it will stretch or bow in one direction, then all the way in the opposite direction, then return to the center for a complete cycle). Not only will the string produce the 100 Hz tone, called the fundamental or first harmonic, it will also (ideally, theoretically) produce an infinite series of tones at integer multiples of that fundamental note—200 Hz, 300 Hz, 400 Hz, 500 Hz, 600 Hz, 700 Hz, 800 Hz, 900 Hz, 1000 Hz, and so on, each with subsequently lower amplitude (depending on the instrument). Minus the fundamental, these are also called overtones (in this example, 200 Hz is the first overtone, but the second harmonic).



Between and among these harmonic frequencies are harmonic ratios, which are musical intervals in this context. The numbers essentially describe how their waveforms behave in motion—how they line up and diverge—but I'd like for us to imagine the numbers as partners in a dance. Generally, almost universally in fact, we prefer, or feel more at ease, with the simple dances of the lower numbers: 2:1 or the octave (200 Hz : 100 Hz using our previous example), 3:2 or the perfect fifth, 4:3 or the perfect forth, 5:3 or the major sixth, 5:4 or the major third, and so on. The octave is such a seamless and coordinated dance that we do not even say that 1 and 2 are two different dancers, but rather one and the same (or perhaps identical twins). This is what we call octave identity—the principle that frequencies multiplied or divided by 2^n share identities with one another, which especially involves having the same note name. So what we find is that the very basis for musical harmony arises simply and naturally from the natural physical laws of vibration.



Musical ratios, by the way, are commonly expressed in the form I used here: as two or more numbers separated by colons. In musical terms, the numbers can be understood as multipliers of frequency. Here the numbers correspond to area and volume ratios, so know that there is no direct connection being made to music (besides as a framework of understanding), but it will become quite implicit as we go on. Know, too, that another way of thinking about ratios is as simple division, and the range of crucial consideration is only from 1 (the unison) to 2 (the octave). In between that, we have intervals like the perfect fifth of 3:2 (3 ÷ 2), whose decimal equivalent is 1.5, the major third of 5:4 (5 ÷ 4), which is 1.25, the septimal seventh (7 ÷ 4), which is 1.75, and many, many more. Intervals greater than an octave (decimal equivalents > 2) are usually at least mentally understood in terms of their octave equivalent interval within the octave.



The natural harmonic series is actually exemplified by a vibrating string. When the string is at rest, we can think of it as a one-dimensional system—a line. When plucked, a string will create a beautiful spectrum profile of cascading harmonics, and its form now basically extends into a second dimension. This is where it gets interesting, because the basic shape of a vibrating string—the convex shape known geometrically as a lens—is contained within the 2D Flower of Life. Its most obvious reflection within that sacred form is when considering the "petal" shapes that are strung together in what appears exactly like the alternating nodes and anti-nodes of a vibrating string. The next logical step is to consider what is essentially a two-dimensional instrument when at rest—a membrane. While circular membranes have significantly more complicated modes of vibration, we again have their shape in motion—a sort of flying saucer shape (in its fundamental mode)—represented in the Flower of Life, but this time in its 3D manifestations.



One of those 3D saucer shapes, corresponding the the vesica piscis, along with the areas of four "membranes" arising from the overlap configurations of the tightest, most logical sphere-overlapping 3D Flower of Life forms as yet defined (as well as a fifth “membrane”—the area of great circle plane), make up the majority of harmonic ratios hereby discovered. What I find incredibly remarkable is that this seems to form an unbroken connection through the dimensions—from 3D to 1D—and it does so both visually and mathematically.



The volume ratio involving the sphere and the 3D vesica piscis was quite a shocker. As I was calculating hundreds of area and volume ratios for the research and data collection phase of my book, The Flower of Life Revealed, I mostly came up with ratios that equated to irrational numbers, which is no surprise given that pi and square roots are involved in most of the calculations. This was quite a notable exception, as being the vesica piscis, it was one of the first volume ratios that I calculated. The result is exactly 3.2, which in musical terms would be an octave plus the 8:5 minor sixth interval. As a direct ratio, it would actually be expressed as 16:5, which can be understood harmonically as the interplay between 16th and the 5th harmonics.



The 64-tetrahedron grid is a specific case of the general framework called the isotropic vector matrix by Buckminster Fuller. Nassim Haramein worked with the 64-tetrahedron grid and claimed that when spheres are circumscribed around each of the tetrahedra, it projects the 2D Flower of Life. He was, in fact, mistaken about that, as I have demonstrated elsewhere. However, when spheres are centered upon the vertices of the isotropic vector matrix, it creates the IVM form of Flower of Life, which, while also not being able to accurately project the 2D Flower of Life, has multiple nested planar slices that do correspond to it.



There are a couple more little-known aspects about the 64-tetrahedron grid that add to its intriguing nature. Although it is not immediately obvious, the structure is actually cubic in nature. This is not readily apparent because of the orientation in which it's usually depicted, which corresponds to a cube balanced on one of its vertices rather than resting flat on one of its faces as a cube normally is. If we consider the volume of this circumscribing cube, a couple more harmonic ratios arise. The ratio between the volume of the cube and the volume enclosed by the tetrahedra is exactly 8:5 (22.627417:14.14213563) That ratio of the volume of the cube to the volume of just the tetrahedra is exactly 3:1.



Another little-known aspect of the 64-tetrahedron grid is that it encloses nearly as much volume as the tetrahedra themselves, and that this volume is made up of 14 octahedrons. These are found in 4 out of the 6 layers of the 64-tetrahedron grid (1 + 6 + 6 + 1) as depicted in its common orientation. Furthermore, as shown in the infographic, the ratio between these two volumes is exactly 8:7, corresponding to the septimal whole tone. Another interesting fact is that the total enclosed volume of the 64-tetrahedron grid, when tetrahedra side lengths are set to 1 as they are here, the total volume is exactly 10 √2, or 14.14213562.



The overlap of two spheres or bubbles results in a sort of ring shape between them, which can be further conceptualized as a circle (or as a membrane/drumhead, as previously discussed). The areas of these "circles" form the harmonic ratios 8:6:5:4:2 (an extended major chord) shown at the lower third of the infographic, with the inclusion of the great circle plane of the same sphere size used for all four forms of 3D Flower of Life. It's remarkable that they all exist in essential harmony, as the four 3D forms are quite distinct geometrically, and no one form has all four overlap configurations. It's also a surprise that there are only four overlap configurations, although looking at the ratio I am led to wonder whether there are other overlap configurations from yet undiscovered 3D Flower of Life forms that would correspond to the missing numbers in that harmonic ratio: 1, 3, and 7.



The main takeaway from this, at least as I see it so far, has to do with reinforcing the idea of connection with respect to the Flower of Life. This is a core aspect of its meaning, both from a historical perspective and in ways that we can perceive and interpret right now. The finding of ratios that are harmonic in the context of sound and music is a potent example. First of all, sound is a truly connective medium, as are all forms of wave energy that travel and envelop everything within a given space. It forms the primary basis for our and many other species' communication, and music takes it a step further by allowing us to connect and communicate on an even deeper, emotional level. There are many other aspects of the Flower of Life that point to connection and also to sound to help reinforce this overall context. The idea of dimensional connectivity also comes into play here, for again, the harmonic series is idealized by a vibrating string, which starts off in what can be conceived of as one dimension. And here we are in three dimensions, where such ratios are uncommon and seem to have no meaning outside of their sonic context, yet they seem to mean something.



There's something else I want to add; sort of a theory of mine. It's really a growing suspicion that is on the fringes of forming a belief. It has to do with this idea that I sometimes think of as a mathematical genesis. This is not unheard of in certain circles, and it does not rest solely on mathematics. In fact, I see mathematics as part and parcel to consciousness—perhaps especially the consciousness of Source, if you will. I find mathematics to be such a beautiful language that it seems only fitting that it were some sort of holy language. And with this language, the simpler you get, the closer it seems to Source or to genesis. For example, the concepts of 0, 1, and 2 are crucial to my understanding (as far an "understanding" can ever be expected in such a case) of the creation of the universe. Understand, then, that music is itself a mathematical language, and such intervals like the octave, perfect fourth, and perfect fifth have long been considered in various religious circles to be essentially "pure" and "holy." Again, these have the simplest ratios possible—2:1, 3:2, and 4:3. There's much more to this idea or theory, but this is already quite long-winded, so I just want to end by making the connection between finding these simple ratios and the idea of this being sacred geometry.



Anyway, that's about all I have for now. I'm truly interested in hearing your thoughts and what you think this may mean and where it may be leading. Also, where else can I look for harmonic ratios in sacred geometry, to help get a bigger picture of what we may be seeing here? In any regard, thank you for reading!

I am pleased to present this here with its proper context, which is especially the first post, “We Are Sacred Geometry,” that highlights the 6:5, pi-to-phi-squared ratio. In light of that, I probably should have titled this something along the lines of “Additional Harmonic Ratios in Sacred Geometry.” Regretfully, I even failed to mention the human 6:5 ratio in the body of the post, although I did add a comment as an addendum wherever this got posted.

I’d like to share about an incident occurred in which this post was plagiarized by an individual who goes by the name of Seth Ricord, who ran it through AI and posted it as his own. He was apparently working behind the scenes at the popular Facebook group (not his own) called “Sacred Geometry Natureofflowers,” and he stole my post while it was still pending approval. Not only was this a deliberate act of intellectual theft, but what was most offensive to me was how he corrupted the message. A close look at the details (see saved screenshot, below) reveals how convoluted it became under his manipulation (and the worst part in that regard was the textual body of the post, which I don’t think I saved).

I ended up getting the post completely removed by Facebook after filing a copyright claim, and I also notified the head administrator of Natureofflowers, Quentin Carpenter, who assured me that he had “regained control of his group” (thus, the meme I shared with Quentin below, who got a chuckle out of it). I’m not sure what happened—whether Seth wormed his way into Quentin’s graces, or somehow managed to hack into the group. Regardless, I raised hell when this happened. After the fact, Seth Ricord blocked me, so I can’t tell if he’s still stealing my posts or not, or if he’s still posting exclusively AI slop and the occasional piece of Kathara cult propaganda.

To wrap this up, I would like to share one final image. Even though it is not an infographic, it is fitting in that it brings us around full circle. It is a collage of screenshots from The 60 Pattern, and if you recall, the first infographic (“We Are Sacred Geometry”) ties to that documentary as well, just not as directly.

All of these particular screenshots were selected for their relevance to the subject of Sacred Geometry, although understand that The 60 Pattern touches on a wide variety of subjects (watch The 60 Pattern, for free, here).

