The 60 Pattern documentary debuts today, and perhaps synchronistically on the very first day of the Chinese new year. I was not aware of this prior to today, well after I had reset the release date. Originally, I had planned to release the documentary on January 1st of this year, but it was set back for various reasons. The first day of a new year or cycle seems to be an apt time to release something new, and I do like to play around with such ideas that relate to numerology. Let me stress, however, that The 60 Pattern is definitely not numerology (more below).

Watch here:

So what is the 60 Pattern? It’s a geometric and mathematical pattern that pinpoints Earth, life, and ultimately humanity. The number 60 serves as a good encapsulation of the basic essence of the pattern, but there’s definitely more to it than that. The interplay between pi and phi, toroidal and tetrahedral geometry, and the 2-3-5 prime factorization pattern all play crucial roles. What the pattern seems to suggest, compellingly, is that humanity is. . . special. That’s the simple way of saying it, but more to the point would be to say that we are the end product of universal unfoldment—part and parcel of an originating, source consciousness defined as such, in the beginning at least, in the most primitive way possible—as the self-reflective, self-sustaining, self-referential nature inherent in phi and toroidal geometry. It’s difficult to state this here without the backing of the enormous context presented in the documentary, but there it is. This explanation, as mind-blowing as it it, actually makes the most sense of all of the data presented.

There’s a lot of information to digest in the video, and I will continue to refine my ways of processing and presenting the information in the best way possible. My first presentation of The 60 Pattern on my show, Mind Blown, was over 2 hours long. At only 60 minutes, this documentary is far more digestible. Here, in this short article, I have basically packed it in a gelcap. However, there is much more information pertinent to this investigation that was either left unsaid or that lies in wait for us to discover or simply connect to the overall pattern.

Ultimately, the basic findings presented here seem poised to revolutionize and unite many different sociological constructs. As most would agree, objective truth is singular in nature, yet so many disparate religions, philosophies, and worldviews exist, including the scientific worldview, and these are usually as odds with each other in very significant ways. I will make a bold suggestion: The 60 Pattern provides the impetus and the space by which all of these separate institutions may, to varying degrees, break down and coalesce. Are people ready for that? Does it suck the mystery out of life? Or does it provide the framework by which we can truly, finally unite in peace and harmony and usher in a new renaissance on planet Earth?

CORRECTIONS



(1) The Hebrew letter Heh (ה) incorrectly appears as Chet (ח) in the video. Thank you youtube.com/@bencooperneshariym2116 for pointing out the error!

(2) At 16:15 it should say “with the least amount of gap and no overlap.”



