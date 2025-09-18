Coming to the realization that, unbeknownst to you, all of the seemingly separate projects you've been working on all coalesce into a singular application—a singular compelling mission—as if your life is being steered by a hidden hand... it is a surreal and daunting experience. I know, because that has been my experience over the past several years, and it is coming to a head right here, right now. There is a great sense of relief in this, as this is the point where I am able to start getting out of the way of a work that it ultimately about humanity. This is the point at which others—hopefully many, many others—collectively take the reins.

My job here is no easy task: I hope to succinctly summarize the foundation of knowledge and research for what is to be this new movement for unity, peace, and prosperity, but this foundation—comprising spiritual, empirical, and psychological aspects—is laid out in an hour-long documentary, a 200-plus page book, and two fairly lengthy articles. I can make assurances that this foundation is rock-solid in terms of its ability to support such a movement, but I realize, of course, that I am not considered an objective source. And rather than just refer you to the collective work in full, I also know that we are being ever more tightly squeezed by controlling forces—our attention, our attention spans, and our time and energy are all being deliberately stolen.

So here I will lay it all out, as best as I can, following which I will take the first official step in launching the new movement (it's more like a pre-launch, but we'll get to that shortly), which will include sharing its working mission and vision statements. The foundational material is contained in these four works, the third of which is unique among them in that it is currently not freely available, but that will soon change as the movement progresses:

The first and last items on that list are articles that forward the same ideology, which is an epistemological approach to truth-seeking that accounts for our psychological makeup in a crucial way. This is the "foundation of the foundation" of the proposed movement. The other two works are similarly linked, and form the spiritually unifying heart of the movement (although this is packaged in the most empirical way possible). We turn now to the former.

The Foundation of the Foundation

It is difficult to get a sense of the response to my work, as I have documented its massive, aggressive suppression on multiple platforms, but I imagine that this particular aspect of it might generally make people quite uncomfortable. The reason why I suspect that is because it represents such an obvious, critical awareness that we all need to have, yet it is almost completely absent from every arena of public discourse. As for the reason for the discomfort, I suspect it is due to its in-depth discussion of what some research suggests is humankind's greatest fear: the fear of the unknown. Furthermore, it discusses the ego at length, which I suspect may, in-and-of-itself, trigger the ego's defensiveness. With that "disclaimer" at hand, I ask that you step into your most honest and objective shoes to consider the following points that outline this foundational approach:

We exist in what I refer to as a "vast sea of unknowingness"—this includes our (almost?) sheer lack of knowledge about what comes after death (and before birth), our lack of knowledge about the immediate future and the distant past, including the very genesis of our universe, our lack of knowledge of the nature of the universe(s?) at the macro scale, or its nature at the Planck scale and tens of orders of magnitude just above it, and our lack of knowledge about who we are and why we're here, or in other words, the ultimate nature of reality. There are other factors to consider, but these are the crux of the existential, epistemological crisis we find ourselves in. We are essentially blind, yet hardly anyone is willing to admit it.

The fear of the unknown, if not the greatest fear, is a highly substantial one. Due to the all-encompassing nature of the unknowingness that surrounds us, this fear largely manifests subconsciously, with ripples of anxiety that breach the surface of our consciousness from time to time like the crests of waves. It creates an irrational and sometimes insatiable thirst for confidence and certainty, making us vulnerable to deception from both inside and outside of ourselves.

Egoic identification is the strong tendency to identify with one's beliefs and other factors like race and nationality. This is strongly tied to the above two points, which we especially see with regard to the ego's often puffed-up confidence and utter certainty. It is, in large part, borne of not knowing the answer to such existential questions like "who am I?" Understand that most of the things people egoically identify with are temporal, and are thus incompatible with the common belief in an eternal soul. Most people don't consider it thoroughly, but compared to eternity, any finite amount of time is actually infinitesimal, or in other words... it's essentially meaningless.

There is a spectrum that comes into play here, one that extends between the mindsets of cynicism at one end, marked by blind distrust and rejection, and gullibility at the other end, marked by blind trust and acceptance. Both of these reproachable, unbalanced extremes make unwarranted claims to knowledge and certainty, and both are brought on by the factors described above. They can be both general mindsets, or they can swing back and forth for a given individual based on a specific subject.

All of this rationally leads to the adoption of a balanced approach—one that blends healthy amounts of skepticism and open-mindedness. Such an approach strives for a certain level of comfort in uncertainty, and takes an honest account of what one does not know. It is aware of the psychological pitfalls brought on by egoic identification and the fear of the unknown.

The ego, as most of us well know, is a fragile, volatile thing. What many do not realize, however, is that the ego—the "little me" as some refer to it—sees the potential loss of an identifying factor like death itself. This can range from the political beliefs one identifies with to even one's position in a relatively meaningless argument. One of the symptoms of the "ego death," which is really just an irrational fear of embarrassment, is cognitive dissonance. This is when the mind literally just shuts down rational thought, and grasps at illogical, even fantastical straws—all at the behest of the fragile ego. Given this, rationality alone cannot be expected to save us from what is a leading cause of disunity. This basic psychology needs to be taught at a very early age, and reinforced throughout our development, both in school and at home. It also needs to be brought to the forefront in public discourse. If that is not enough to wrest some degree of control from this—our stubborn, innate, toddler-like mentality—then I would definitely suggest the widespread use of psychadelics in controlled, nurturing settings.

The Spiritual Heart

As you can see, there is very much a sort of existential reckoning happening here, and that only continues as we move forward into the combined work that forms the spiritual heart of this soon-to-be-birthed movement. There is nothing in this work that directly contradicts any belief or ideology, save for, perhaps, atheism (and on the contrary, works to generally support theistic beliefs), although I imagine that even most who subscribe to atheism would appreciate the rational, follow-the-evidence means by which this subject has been explored. Plus, at the end of the day, there are no ultimate knowledge claims being made from this work. But again, this is the in-a-nutshell version of it, or at least as best as I can manage, so please suspend full judgement for the full work.

I am honestly still trying to come to grips with the bigger picture here, for when I was working on The 60 Pattern, I had little to no knowledge of the meaning and import of the Flower of Life—a crucial missing puzzle piece. Taking a step back and seeing both works as a whole, one aspect that stands out is how well-known much of this had to have been (at least in certain circles) for it to be so deeply embedded in our history, traditions, and culture. I will thus stress that the picture that seems to form from all of the various pieces of evidence I have put together points not to some novel theory, but to the fragments of an age-old belief system. Thus, looking at this from the perspective of a historical pursuit, which in many respects it is anyway, is recommended for those whose cages may be more easily rattled. And this is poised to be earth shattering.

The essence of the picture that takes shape from a broader perspective is one of a definitive meaning and purpose to existence, which features conscious experience—especially involving human conscious experience—at the forefront. Everything seems to point to this: from the nature of mathematics and geometry, to the specifics of our little spot here on the third rock from the Sun, to even the laws of physics themselves. Those who understand the cosmological problem of the fine-tuned universe, for which there is broad agreement among scientists that the universe is, indeed, fine-tuned for the building blocks of life, know that our options for interpreting this are rather limited. We basically have either multiple universes on one hand, or... something else. This strongly implies something else—that the universe was essentially, primordially conscious from its inception.

In The 60 Pattern, while the number 60 was the thread I pulled that initially unraveled the entire thing for me, understand that it only goes so far in describing the nature of the underlying pattern. It might, perhaps, have been more fitting to call it the "2, 3 ,5 Pattern" or the "Torus Pattern," as those prime numbers and that geometrical shape (a torus is a doughnut shape) are essential aspects of the theory, as I will soon explain. But let us start somewhere different than where I began this investigation in the original documentary—the Book of Genesis in the Bible.

One of the potential hallmarks of truth that I especially enjoy is when something that was formerly cryptic suddenly makes sense—like flipping on the light switch in a dark room. This is how I felt about certain passages from Genesis in light of my investigation. Understand firstly that human morphology is one of the crucial linchpins to The 60 Pattern. As such, the ears perk up when reading such relevant passages in Genesis as 1:27, where it states: “So God created man in his own image, in the image of God he created him; male and female he created them.” As for the most cryptic passage dealing with human morphology, we have Genesis 2:21: “And the LORD God caused a deep sleep to fall upon Adam, and he slept: and he took one of his ribs...” Humans have 12 ribs on each side, for a total of 24, which is almost completely unique in the animal kingdom. Chimpanzees and gorillas both have a total of 26, while orangutans are the one exception I have found that share the same number of ribs as humans. We will return to this shortly. The final reference to the human form in Genesis is more indirect. In Genesis 3:7, after Adam and Eve eat the forbidden fruit from the tree of knowledge of good and evil, it reads, “And the eyes of them both were opened, and they knew that they WERE naked, and they sewed fig leaves together, and made themselves aprons.” So what can we make of all of this?

Like many other books, Genesis is common to both the Christian and the Hebrew versions of the Bible, and Judaism is loaded with clues for how to interpret these passages in Genesis. Most notably, the name of God in Hebrew is a special word with four letters called the Tetragrammaton. The letters are Yod, Heh, Vau, and Heh, and in the Hebrew system of gematria, each letter has a numerical value. Respectively, those values are 10, 5, 6, and 5. It has long been known that when the Tetragrammaton is written vertically, it creates an anthropomorphic form. In doing so, not only does Genesis 1:27 take on added meaning, but those numbers line up precisely with the numerical essences of the numbers of ribs, fingers, and toes on the human body. By “numerical essences,” I am referring to such mathematical processes as simplification and factoring. So for example, the ratio of the total numbers of ribs to that of fingers and toes on the human body is 24:20, which is equivalent to 6:5. The location of the human body where these numbers occur is also highly significant: the prime numbers 2 and 3, with 6 being their least common multiple, occur at the center of the human form, the torso, while the prime number 5 is abundantly present at the extremities. Let me pause to say that I know that each of these little puzzle pieces don't look like anything yet, but I assure you that they are all highly significant to the bigger picture, so please bear with me.

Adding to the overall context here is the forbidden fruit and the tree of life. In the Jewish mystical tradition of the Kabbalah, the Tree of Life is a form built from 10 points or Sephirot, which are connected by 22 paths that each correspond to a letter of the Hebrew alphabet. The Tree of Life maps precisely to points of intersection on the Flower of Life, the latter of which also has deep ties to Judaism. In multiple ways, the Flower of Life encodes toroidal geometry, which is also the basic geometry of numerous kinds of fruit. This is where it all starts to really come together.

You see, humans have many morphological aspects that are toroidal—our hearts' magnetic fields and our red blood cells are pertinent examples. Separating humans from animals is the degree to which certain other bodily features loosely but unmistakably resemble a toroidal shape. I can't draw it out for you, but I'm referring to some of those features that were covered with fig leaves in the previously referenced Bible passage. I made light of this somewhat in my documentary, but this is an important point we need to retain a respectable degree of scientific objectivity over. We can further contextualize this by noting that tori are generally observed in nature in contexts relating to reproduction, with the numerous kinds of seed-bearing fruit being an obvious example. It's not just about reproduction though. Ultimately, this natural, cyclic propagation seems to be very much a consciousness feedback loop, which is precisely why humans—with our levels of consciousness far outclassing any other species—are being revealed to be the critical end-hub of this loop. There is yet another aspect of the human-torus relationship that I have been saving for last to discuss, but I have already set the stage for it.

The aforementioned 6-to-5, center-to-extremity layout of the human body mimics the overall form of a torus. A key to understanding this lies with the fact that the ratio 6:5, whose decimal equivalent is 1.2, is closely approximated by the amazing equation π:φ² (“pi-to-phi-squared;” ≈ 1.19998). The torus, with its multiple nested circular aspects, is obviously defined by pi (π ≈ 3.14) in multiple ways. Less understood is what it has to do with the golden ratio or phi (φ ≈ 1.618). For turning, vorticular motion, such as the growth of plants, the ideal space-filling capacity is defined by the golden ratio. A well-known example is the arrangement of seeds on a sunflower head. This also applies to what are known as “winding numbers,” which have been studied in conjunction with vorticular motion, and bear in mind that the central part of a torus has a vorticular shape. So putting this all together, golden ratio based winding numbers define maximally covered and thus stabilized vortices, which leads to the theory that such vortices would be the most common kind found in nature.

From the microscopic to the macroscopic levels, toroidal geometry is writ large within the framework of human morphology. So let us consider what that might mean in light of Genesis 1:27, “God created man in his own image.” As Arthur Young, philosopher, author, and pioneering inventor, pointed out, “The torus is the only way you can get an identifiable something in the middle of itself. It's consubstantial with its surroundings—it's made of the same stuff as its surroundings.” So if we grant that, as some beliefs state, there existed an eternal, pregnant void at the beginning of creation, holding all potential, then it might follow that the first form that could possibly emerge from such a space would be the torus. If we subsequently grant that, then we have a shape that, once again, is defined by pi and phi—two infinite, non-repeating decimal numbers. Such numbers could theoretically encode all possible information—all literature, all poetry, all music that's ever been written and ever will be written—for all of eternity. I will further note that that golden ratio happens to be the most mathematically irrational number possible, which seems fitting considering it may have originally lain (or still lay) at the threshold of a gaping, incomprehensible void.

Perhaps the most significant consideration of all is this: could this hypothetical torus possess a primordial form of consciousness? This is not as far-fetched as it might seem. Consciousness is very much a feedback loop, and one of its most defining characteristics is self-awareness, or reflecting upon oneself internally. Similarly, a torus is also a loop (and in more than one way), and its overall round shape encloses multiple circular aspects within it. So perhaps form would correspond to function in this case, as it does in countless others. Furthermore, consciousness, which is not well understood in science, would be revealed to be a fractal iteration like so many other phenomena in nature.

This gets ever more profound and compelling once we consider what the ancients seemed to know about all this, as well as what that apparent knowledge reveals. For their part, the Kabbalists assigned the ring-shaped letter Samekh to the gematria value of 60. The late Stan Tenen, a modern-day Jewish scholar and Kabbalist, made a more direct association to toroidal geometry (particularly via the phrase “smoke ring”) by drawing upon a possible connection between Hebrew and English, which have a surprising number of linguistic links. This Kabbalistic association between Samekh, the torus, and the number 60 seems to reveal many fitting and pertinent details about the apparent pattern we are dealing with, including its connection to such concepts as art, expression, and temperance. For its part, the number 60 is one of only three numbers between 1 and 100 to have only the three prime factors 2, 3, and 5 (and one of only 17 such numbers between 1 and 1,000). These three prime numbers themselves may be understood as forming a sort of loop, as the numbers 2 and 5 share quite a few interesting connections. Understand, too, that the aforementioned 6:5 ratio is build from these three prime factors. Where this goes from here is absolutely mind blowing, as we consider what the number 60 meant to the ancient Sumerians, along with where it shows up using their system of measurement.

The first thing you need to know is that the Sumerians equated Anu—who was no less than their supreme deity—with the number 60. Additionally, they had a base-60 or sexagesimal numeral system. With that in mind, consider the following, which are ALL GREATER THAN 99% ACCURATE values for the measurements given:

60,000 kuš/s – orbital speed of the Earth

600,000,000 kuš/s – speed of light

600,000,000,000 kuš – average orbital disc diameter of Earth

6,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000 double manas – weight of the Earth

Know that the Sumerian measure of the double-kuš was almost precisely 1 meter in length, and that they used the double-kuš pendulum, which would beat at almost precisely 1-second intervals, for measurement and timekeeping purposes. With all that being said, note that for this to be a coincidence, we must grapple with compounding probabilities—the odds would certainly be gargantuan. But were it not a coincidence, how do we even begin to interpret it? It goes beyond whether certain of the Sumerians knew one or more of the values for these measurements, which seems like they did. It does really start to seem like this whole Earth environment in which we live may have been designed with intent. And as mentioned at the outset (as we can also see the speed of light is implicated here), this may extend to the laws of physics themselves.

The Flower of Life

My original intent in studying this sacred geometrical form was to merely test one claim made by Nassim Haramein with respect to a 3D extrapolation of it. Little did I know, I was about to open up a huge can of worms. There is a tremendous amount of historical information, intrigue, and even controversy surrounding the Flower of Life, but as it concerns us here, my research into it both aligns with the above findings and serves as a key factor in supporting the soon-to-be-burgeoned unification movement.

A horn torus clearly depicted with the preexisting lines of the Flower of Life. Any two circles on the Flower of Life may represent the cross-sectional view of a torus.

I will, once again, bring up the fact that the Flower of Life is jam-packed with aspects of toroidal geometry, some of which are quite explicit. Another highly notable fact has to do with what is considered the namesake Flower of Life. Now there is quite a bit amiss about the current naming conventions of the Flower of Life, which I won't get into here save to say that I was initially quite puzzled as to why the simpler versions of the form that more clearly showcase a six-petal flower design were not also referred to by the more well-known name "Flower of Life." The reason why may be because the namesake form uniquely and squarely points to the π:φ² ratio (closely approximating 6:5) highlighted earlier. Pi is already fundamentally implicit in the core construction of the Flower of Life, as it is an overlapping circles design. What will require a little more explanation, however, is how the aspect of φ² is encoded in the form. So the namesake Flower of Life has 19 overlapping circles, each of which is “complete” with the total number of arcs/petal shapes formed from adjacent circles. So besides the 19 complete circles, there are 36 additional arcs, or partially obscured circles, from the next two "rings" of expansion. This equals 55, which you may recognize as a Fibonacci number. The next most obvious thing to count would be the spaces or shapes within the form, which come in two varieties: the petal shape and the concave Reuleaux triangle shape. The numbers of these are, respectively, 90 and 54, which makes a total of 144 shapes in the namesake Flower of Life form. Not only is this another Fibonacci number, but it skips a Fibonacci number in between (89), which means that the ratio between the two Fibonacci numbers, 144:55, closely approximates φ² (both are approximately equal to 2.618). It was this fact alone that I felt compelled enough to share in advance of the book's release, which I did so in the form of the infographic below.

The Flower of Life thus fuses with what is altogether a profound and elaborate theory of human-divine order and connection, one that implicates all of humanity and provides perhaps the strongest ever empirical basis for the belief in a spiritual existence. Yet it is not this reason alone that the Flower of Life will serve as a central symbol for the upcoming unification movement. You see, the Flower of Life has been intimately tied to human culture for millennia—as far back as the eye can see. Its complex, deeply woven history directly involves almost all major religions, as well as multitudes of cultures—both major and minor—throughout the world. Its presence is evidenced in Babylonian, Egyptian, Greek, Roman, Persian, Indian, Chinese, Slavic, Celtic, and many other cultures. It is carved or otherwise painstakingly depicted in numerous palaces, temples, and sacred sites around the world, and has many direct ties to Judaism, Christianity, Buddhism, and Hinduism. For the Abrahamic traditions, which have a long history of contention, know that the Flower of Life is indirectly referenced in the Book of Kings in both the Hebrew Bible and the Old Testament of Christianity as the “lily work” adorning the pillars in Solomon's temple. In those and many other religions, including many Pagan religions, the Flower of Life was intimately tied to funerary traditions, even up to the colonial period in America. In Christianity, the Flower of Life actually served as a direct substitute for the cross in medieval churches in the British isles, and was seen as a powerful apotropaic symbol there and throughout Europe—carved prolifically in churches, houses, and on many other items and structures. While I cannot directly evidence the presence of the Flower of Life in the Islamic tradition, its depiction would seem to fundamentally align with Islamic beliefs, particularly the prohibition against idolatry that results in Islam's extensive use of floral and geometrical patterns in their religious designs and architecture. Today, there are millions of people of diverse beliefs—especially including New Age beliefs or what might better be described as generalized, nonaligned spiritual beliefs—who feel a deep reverence for the Flower of Life, as evidenced by innumerable works of art—paintings, tattoos, crafts, and digital designs—as well as countless writings dedicated to the subject.

The immense unifying power of shared religious beliefs is surpassed perhaps only by their divisive potential, as numerous wars and conflicts throughout history and up to the present day will attest. The Flower of Life, with its established archaeological ties to several major religions, along with its connective, comprehensive meaning and import to humanity (as briefly described above and as expanded upon in much more detail in The Flower of Life Revealed), is ideally suited as a symbol for the new unification movement whose name is yet to be revealed. This organization will go further than the mere adoption of the symbol: one of its tasks will be to meet with religious leaders around the globe, opening a dialogue about potential partnerships and even the possible reintegration of the symbol in those belief systems where it once found a welcoming home.

Launching a New Human Unification Movement

There are no other organizations dedicated to the mission of uniting humanity and fostering peace and prosperity that lay anything like the spiritual foundation that has been laid here. Spirituality is, I firmly believe, the ultimate foundation for such a movement, and this foundation is further bolstered by a large amount of empirical, scholarly research, abundant archaeological and historical evidence, and a fundamental psychological awareness about ourselves.

The first step in building this movement lies before you: the forwarding of its foundational ideas. From here, I hope to build a community around these and other related ideas that are foundational to the goals of this movement: unity, peace, and everything they naturally bring—prosperity, freedom, order, and justice. Through this community, we will generate discussion and interest, inspire new ideas and involvement, and form lasting allies and partnerships for the likely long and winding road ahead. It is also the goal to reach out to existing organizations dedicated to unity and peace—of which there are many—to network and form partnerships.

This brings up one of the most puzzling things I have encountered so far on this mission. Why are there so many separate, independent unity organizations? Why have they seemingly not endeavored, or at least not succeeded, in uniting amongst themselves? It cannot be that they are afraid of losing their own sovereignty and self-determination, because unity need not take that away. One would think that the very first place one would go, if the goal is unity, is to those who share that same goal. Obviously, if we all partnered and worked together, we would be a much more united front, and can pool our valuable ideas, passions, and efforts to constitute a far more powerful force for change. The simple reason for this may just be because no one thought to make the "unity of unity organizations" a part of their mission. In any regard, I firmly believe that the foundational ideas set forth for this burgeoning organization have the breadth and strength to support the role of a sort of umbrella organization—and perhaps much more.

After building a community and succeeding in raising enough funds from a pre-launch donation drive, the next step is to establish a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. This is not the end goal, however. It is envisioned that a sister organization, a 501(c)(4) organization, will soon be needed to work in tandem. After establishing ourselves first in the US, we subsequently see ourselves as expanding to become a worldwide NGO. Another goal of this movement is to help push for and facilitate the building of a separate organization—a worldwide, publicly funded, social media platform called The World Square, which is necessarily both decentralized and entirely transparent in its algorithms and operations.

That brings up another crucial point: an indispensable part of facilitating unity is being completely honest and candid about the those who facilitate and feed off of divisiveness and disunity. So pervasive and long-standing has societal top-down corruption been—the tendency and facilitation of sociopaths rising to power, generational wealth accumulation and its twisted power machinations, the age-old, tried-and-true agenda of divide and conquer—that it is baked into our institutions, corporations, and the very fabric of our society at levels that fester just under the surface of our everyday perception, but bubbling up from time to time quite unmistakably. This is what we are up against. Furthermore, I stress that due to the vast, exponential wealth accumulation in the last five years especially, our mission is ever more pressing. For while the mouthpieces of wealth and power (along with certain opaque agencies at their behest) are evidenced as increasingly engineering divisiveness and disunity, the wealthy and powerful themselves, along with the vast swath of industries and institutions they largely control, are seemingly ever more united in their goal of what can only be described as absolute tyranny.

As promised, here are the working mission and vision statements for this nascent organization, which are also featured on its new, temporary website:

Mission Statement: Our mission is to awaken humanity to its inherent unity through the dissemination, discussion, and continuation of foundational research that ranges from exploring our spiritual connection to elucidating our psychological shortcomings. We envision a world where this realized unity naturally leads lasting peace, along with liberty, justice, cooperation, and prosperity. Not naive to the forces who thrive on division and would wish to thwart this mission, we believe it is necessary to help facilitate the building of a new, transparent, and decentralized digital commons—"The World Square"—where truth and knowledge are shared freely and community is built authentically.

Vision Statement: We envision a global civilization thriving in harmony, empowered by self-awareness and our inherent connection, and free from the corrupt systems that perpetuate deceit and disunity.

In closing, there are a couple of other points I want to mention. One is that I do have a wonderful name in mind for this organization, but in the interest of keeping it from being co-opted until proper legal protections can be put in place, which will likely include trademarking the name as other non-profit organizations like the Red Cross have done, it will not yet be revealed. Another point I want to make is that I initially didn't know how to proceed, having even batted around the idea of starting a new religion. While I feel that the path I've set forth here is the best way forward, know that I set no limits nor have any rigid expectations as to where this could lead us. I do envision this widening into broader sort of spiritual movement, and I have high hopes that it will one day even result in a paradigm-shifting zeitgeist.

Let us marvel again at our—humanity’s—unique role in this experience, and find fearlessness and comfort in the gaze of each other’s eyes—knowing better who we are and why we’re here.

Together, as one—godspeed, we’ve begun…