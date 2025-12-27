So just what the heck is “The Great ‘Germ of Life’ Bot Campaign of 2025?” Let me tell you the story, or at least as it unfolded before my eyes. We will ultimately never know what was truly going on here under the surface, but there is quite a bit that we can speculate about, based on the evidence.

Here is a quick rundown: this event unfolded on Facebook in the 1.4-million-member group, Sacred Geometry, and was precipitated by numerous apparent bot accounts that posted the same basic content, with slight variations, over a time period that roughly begins in February, 2025, and abruptly ends in October of the same year. This amounts to an astroturfing campaign, which is inherently deceptive, and the deeper agenda(s) for this deception will hereby be explored.

Having realized long ago that under its friendly mask, social media (especially Meta platforms) is a manipulative monster—full of agendas, gatekeeping, propaganda, inequity, and fraudulence—I got into the habit of documenting suspected shadiness with quick screenshots (that habit is just as often used for valuable gems that I find too, by the way). What I have collected here are actual screenshots from several dozen accounts who all posted variations of the same essential graphic. We will get into the curious aspects of the graphic shortly, but as you can decipher from the title, I believe it has much to do with pushing the specific nomenclature, “Germ of Life.” Anyway, I also captured screenshots of each of the profiles sharing these graphics. Here are the first two amazing facts that I want to highlight in terms of the number of people who follow these accounts:

Total followers for 33 documented accounts: 327,600

Average followers per account: 9,900

A collage of screenshots of Sacred Geometry group posts from this campaign.

Closeup from the above image; some of these screenshots were taken soon after the images were posted (bottom two), and some were taken just recently for this article. The latter (top two images) show just how well these posts ultimately did in terms of positive reactions and shares, despite the chance that people had already seen the same or similar post (and perhaps on more than one occasion) during the campaign. I personally tend to not react after seeing something for the second or more times.

These are not “normal” accounts. With a combined following of well over a quarter of a million, these are what—at least on the surface—appear to be highly popular and influential accounts. In actuality, I am almost certain that this is a façade, and that each account’s “following” is comprised of a network of bot accounts. Many of these accounts “follow” thousands of other pages and profiles, which would be extreme for most people. What is more, half of these accounts clearly appear “fake,” with predominantly non-human profile pictures that often include AI-generated ones. The other half appear like “normal” accounts, but therein lies the contradiction—they have nothing in their feeds that would seem to justify such large followings: everyday pictures with little-to-no mass appeal, unoriginal content, etc.

Here is another fact that ties all of this together:

The campaign abruptly starts and ends at the same time—running from February to October of this year (2025)

Besides just two outlier posts that both occurred in 2023, the rest of the campaign, as far as I have documented, adheres strictly to this timeline. There was even a comprehensive shift during the last month, whereby the posts all became of the variety pictured on the bottom right of the main poster I shared (there are three pictured, but I documented a couple more instances of these).

Folks, this is deception.

I want to highlight, stress, emphasize, etc. that point: this is fundamentally deceptive and wrong. This is regardless of the content/message which, even if good, becomes damaged and tainted by what amounts to an illegitimate astroturfing campaign. Perhaps that is the point, or perhaps there is more to it. Just keep in mind as we move forward—focusing on the content itself and the possible motive(s) at play—that everything is already contaminated. The individual(s) behind this have abused—perhaps even weaponized—our trust. It might even reveal a profound contempt for the audience. The bottom line is that this is an act of bad faith.

We can mostly rule out a few possible motives to begin with. For example, consider the idea that this is a tactic by these accounts to build their following/audiences. This idea does not hold water. I know firsthand that sharing boatloads of original and even groundbreaking new content, as well as having a professional, scholarly body of work under one’s belt, does very little to build a following. Years of grinding and grinding in this way has personally garnered me little more that a few hundred followers. Sharing a cookie-cutter post is hardly going to do anything, especially in light of the fact that they can apparently just open a pipeline from a bot farm and receive a massive influx of thousands of followers.

So what else can we rule out? There is nothing that is being outwardly monetized here. There’s no affiliate marketing taking place; no discernible services or products appear in the post or in any subsequent comments made by the posting accounts (in fact, I have not documented a single instance in which the original poster engages in the comment section, which reinforces the notion that these are all bot accounts). There are some loose ties to some shops, including an Arizona-based New Age gift shop whose watermark faintly appears at the center of some of the white-background images, but you can’t see it unless you really zoom in. Also, the Facebook account for the Thailand-based “8sacred8,” an online gift shop where the two listed administrators for the 1.4-million-member Sacred Geometry group work, was apparently the first to post the image (the yellow-blue-background version) back in February of 2023.

The Agenda - Contemporary Context

So what is the agenda here? If you want to know my theory, then you need to know a bit of historical background and contemporary context. While I openly state and caution that what follows is speculation, know that it is speculation backed by a large body of evidence. While I do not discuss this bot campaign in my book, The Flower of Life Revealed, I do lay the contextual and historical foundation for what follows. I’m only going to give a short summary here, but if you want all of the details, please refer to my book.

One of the foremost things you need to know is that there currently exists a cult that is dedicated to smearing and attacking the Flower of Life and its related forms. It seems like this is their main goal, because while the cult has its own belief system and geometric symbolism, I have rarely seen this ideology forwarded on its own. It almost always comes in tandem with an attack, or at least on social media. Furthermore, its symbolism appears ahistorical and highly derivative. As for their belief system as a whole, I find it to be extremely dense and convoluted, with many aspects that are contradictory and/or completely fantastical (such as claiming that the “seeding of humanity” was earlier than “250 Billion years ago, in Gaia in Dimension 7,” which is nearly 20× older than the theorized age of the universe). Perhaps in an attempt to remain in the shadows, the group does not outwardly provide an official name, but I have come to refer to them as the “Kryst cult” or the “Kathara cult” after some of their frequently used terms.

An example of Kathara cult propaganda, pushed by the plagiarizing and AI-driven account, Seth Record . Notice the high number of positive reactions and shares, which is not only extraordinary for this group, but it also occurred despite the errors, fantastical claims, and clear dogmatism in the infographic. This post was likely artificially pushed by a network of bot accounts.

There are a few other things that I want to point out about this cult. One is that its history may have deeper roots than what it seems. Many people trace it back to a contemporary figure named Ashayana Deane who was an active spiritual teacher for several decades beginning, I believe, in the 1980s, but I have found some threads that seem to trace it back even further. That is, it seems to have loose ties to a sect of what is known as “esoteric neo-N*zism.” A second point I want to make about this cult is that they appear widespread and well-funded. There are numerous sleek and professional websites that I have found that tie in to their ideology. One of them, the so-called “Ascension Glossary,” has entries that sometimes go into exorbitant detail for such topics as:

Mind control

Infiltrating the New Age movement

Disinformation

Psychological manipulation

Information warfare

Weaponization of the New Age

Controlled opposition

Psychological warfare

Again, the level of detail in these articles is overwhelming. The above alone reflects well over an hour of solid reading. I am reminded of a the quote, “The lady doth protest too much, methinks.” In other words, they seem to have went way overboard here, revealing what reads like intimate insider knowledge. On that note, another saying comes to mind: “every accusation is a confession.”

We need not rest such suppositions on sayings alone, however. The “Galactic Federation of Light” is primarily a clothing brand with exorbitantly priced products—we’re talking $396 for one of their hooded sweatshirts! Their website also features a blog where Kathara cult propaganda is forwarded. While the blog also has a seemingly glowing article about the Flower of Life, do not be confused. They do not feature any products with the form, and rather do with respect to the “rival” form called the “Lotus of Life” that they end the Flower of Life article by mentioning in comparison. But with potential regard to “infiltrating the New Age movement” mentioned above, note the dozens and dozens of. . . how to say. . . “spiritual influencers” they feature in the “About Us” section under both “#LightworkerProject” and “Spiritual Support.” After all, nothing says “Lightworker” like having that very word emblazoned on a cultish, overpriced clothing brand. Seriously though, this absolutely reeks of status, affluence, and performative spirituality, and beyond that, there seems to be something lurking deeper that honestly creeps me out.

Historical Background

What does any of that have to do with the subject at hand though—the “Great ‘Germ of Life’ Bot Campaign” of 2025? Again, I wanted to build some contemporary and historical context, and having touched the former, let us turn now to the latter.

There are a few main points to keep in mind in this regard:

The archaeological record is far denser with examples of the Flower of Life than long known or acknowledged, stretching back over three and a half millennia if not longer (see Manninen, Marko; Artifacts of the Flower of Life [2015]).

The Flower of Life connects East and West, and its history is infused with nearly every major religion—past and present.

Despite the above facts, the form is rarely the subject of scholarly studies, and the hundreds of articles on the it that you can find on spiritual blogs and the like will usually get pertinent facts wrong, as well as make fantastic, unsubstantiated claims.

Despite its objectively incredible importance to myriad ancient cultures around the world, the Flower of Life arrived in the present day in the West with no name attached to it.

What this means is that what amounts to an “anti-Flower of Life campaign” has seemingly had a very long history—continuing to this day. A big part of that has to do the final point above, which I suspect to have been a deliberate, long-running historical effort to dename the form. That would constitute a form of propaganda and historical/cultural erasure. Today, the both highly flawed and highly popular online encyclopedia Wikipedia still refuses to give the Flower of Life its own entry. Instead, it is split up over two pages: the general category of “overlapping circles grid” and the far more specific “hexafoil.” It is difficult not to see this as a continuation of the historical denaming campaign, and the split entries furthermore serve to dilute the Flower of Life’s meaning and historical import.

The Suspected Agenda, Explained

That is where the supposed “Germ of Life” campaign comes in, and not only because it fits this pattern of categorically separating the Flower of Life against all logic, common sense, and historical precedent. But let’s focus on this point for a moment to really drive it home. You see, the “Germ of Life” is really the Flower of Life—this is not only true historically and geometrically, but it is also just visually obvious (see the “Naming the Flower of Life” meme below). In fact, if anything should be called the -- singular -- “Flower” of Life, then it should be this form. As far as what is currently considered the namesake “Flower of Life,” Marko Manninen correctly points out that it is more like “a field of lillies.”

That aside, consider the effect of this separation. Again, and I stress, it dilutes the Flower of Life’s historical import and obfuscates its meaning. Imagine if a paleontologist, when considering the behavior and population over time of a certain extinct species, only considered intact fossil evidence and categorically separated and perhaps even disregarded fossil evidence of the same species whereby only the skull was found.

There’s more though. There are, in fact, several different terms used for the six-petal, circumscribed form at the center of this controversy. But unlike “Flower of Life,” some of these terms actually do have historical precedent; they include: “six-petal rosette,” “daisy wheel,” “witch’s mark,” and “hexafoil.” Again, “hexafoil” is the term chosen by Wikipedia editors, whereas “six-petal rosette” is the term most used in scientific journals and professional discourse. “Germ of Life” just seems to have come out of nowhere. I never encountered it once in my year-long research into the Flower of Life. So why was it, rather than far more well-known and oft-used terms, chosen to be hammered into our collective consciousness via this bot campaign?

While “germ” makes sense from a botanical perspective—being that it is the smaller part contained within a seed—its use in this context is detrimental to our collective knowledge about what is almost undisputedly the most important sacred geometrical framework. Thus, it contributes to our profound and continuing ignorance thereof. The question is, is that the intent here?

There’s something else that bothers me about “Germ of Life,” which you probably picked up on. What’s the first thing you think of when you hear the word “germ?” Many of us as kids learn about germs when we first learn about the importance of hand washing. Thus, the first definition that usually comes to mind—that which is listed first in many dictionaries including this Cambridge entry (which is an acknowledgement of its primary definition)—is “a very small organism that causes disease.” So it can very much be considered to have a negative connotation.

So again I ask: is that the intent? Keep in mind that the form already has a history of negative labels, as the term “witch’s mark” was surely almost exclusively applied in a derogatory manner. And while the term “hexafoil” has innocuous roots (it means “six leaves”), it may have contributed to the etymology of “hex” as in its meaning of “curse.” Bear in mind, the Flower of Life has no known historical association with malediction (uttering curses). It is, however, well known (in more recent centuries) as an apotropaic (protection) mark, and far lesser known, but well evidenced, as representing the connection between the mortal and the divine realms in the centuries surrounding the start of the Common Era (CE).

There’s a final circumstantial piece of evidence that I would like to point out here: regarding the dozens of accounts I have documented that push Kathara cult beliefs while simultaneously attacking the Flower of Life, most of them appear like bot accounts that have the same characteristics as the aforementioned accounts above—heavy AI use, an abundance of non-human profile pictures, and almost always averaging many thousands of followers despite there being little to no apparent reason why that should be the case. It’s important to keep in mind the crucial context that this establishes: it is quite demonstrably a layer of deception that we are initially confronted with—before we even start to break down the wild and unsubstantiated Kathara cult claims.

Final Notes

The “Naming the Flower of Life” meme that I shared above was the closest thing I ever had to something going “viral” on social media. I point this out to demonstrate that people really resonate with the simple, logical, and common sense naming schema that it lays out. It was actually from the relatively much smaller group “sacred geometry” on Facebook (distinguished in name only by the lowercase spelling) that the post went “viral,” by which I am judging by the criteria of 365 shares and 1.3K positive reactions. I actually think that this post slipped through the cracks, as I have documented abundant evidence to support what I see as the aggressive suppression of my work across most of the social media landscape. In the (capitalized) Sacred Geometry group, for instance, I have documented many apparent instances of gatekeeping and censorship.

I will leave off with a disclaimer of extreme caution: there is what essentially what amounts to “spiritual warfare” that definitely involves, if not centers on, the subject of Sacred Geometry. I know many in the spiritual community are of the “positive vibes only” persuasion and unfortunately don’t want to hear nor acknowledge this, but the fact remains (I would go further to caution that such a mentality is ironically negative, as it essentially allows negativity to fester by refusing to shine a light on it). With this in mind, we have to be vigilant to this context, which leads to much in the way of manipulation, deception, and propaganda. My best advice is to remain unidentified with your beliefs, be honest and courageous about what you don’t know (which is a ton), and strive for an appropriate, healthy balance of skepticism and open-mindedness. This is a recipe for truth-seeking, which is rare indeed in this post-truth world.