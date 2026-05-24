You are not what you do, and you are not what you believe. You are much, much more than that.

Introductory Disclaimers

1. The following is a product of my own “flesh-and-blood, sweat, and tears,” not the product of AI.

2. Let me say at the outset that this is not prescriptivism. These are, of course, extremely common language constructs that are useful and valid in many contexts. What I am doing here is inviting our strong conscious awareness about how we use them, what is understood by them, and what their implications are. Make no mistake, statements like “I am a...” or “She/He is a...” can be extremely potent psychologically, and leave many of us extremely vulnerable to manipulation. The general trend of their use and manipulation has led us more towards divisiveness, whereas the conscious change that I am suggesting here will not only lead us much more towards unification, it will serve to clarify our meaning and to be consistent with our very own beliefs, or for most of us anyway. This is “radical” in the sense that the general language construct at issue is so common, and also because the implications of its change could be far-reaching and potentially even help spark a massive shift in consciousness. And that’s exactly what this world needs at this very moment--in this dire state of affairs that we find ourselves in. And in another sense, this proposal represents just a tiny asterisk in our thinking, one that at the bare minimum can be justified by its quality of being more clear and logically consistent.

The Simple Basis, Explained

Of the world population, it is estimated that over 80 percent of people believe that we each possess an eternal soul. Among those with religious/spiritual beliefs, that estimate climbs up to over 90 percent. Yet of these literally billions of people, it seems that extremely few have actually contemplated what that actually means, even in part, and specifically in terms of identity. Identity labels based on temporal phenomena are essentially meaningless in the context of eternity.

Take, for example, the statement, “I am a Roman.” Imagine, for the sake of argument, that a person with psychic abilities picked up on this statement today from the spirit of a long-dead individual. Already we can see that the statement is a bit silly and meaningless in the current context, for the Roman empire is no more. But imagine how meaningless it would be billions of years from now, when the Sun has used up all of its fuel and the Earth has been swallowed up by the expanding supergiant. Imagine, as best you can, how meaningless that statement would seem at a time in the future that is, in years, expressed by a number with trillions of digits. Read that again. I’m not talking about trillions of years, I’m talking about an unfathomable number with trillions of digits. But even such an ungodly amount of time, compared to eternity, will “eventually” seem infinitely small. People don’t tend to analyze and appreciate the enormity of the meaning of the word “eternity,” and treat it far too shallowly and casually. Its fuller understanding and appreciation, however, are crucial here.

Besides being constructs that work to literally define identity, statements such as “I am...” or “He/She is...” or “They are...” etc. communicate important information about people’s lives. They are quick, easy-to-say statements that don’t necessarily have to be understood as defining us, but they nonetheless usually sink their hooks deep into our egoic self-identity.

That is the issue. The ego is a defensive, fragile, temporal, and essentially false sense of self, borne out of fear (especially that of the unknown), that clings to identity labels like a drowning person in the ocean would cling to any little strip of sand. And thus we become little islands to each other, forgetting that we are also the ocean—the waves—that exists between us. Eternal, or at least as 8 out of 10 of us say we believe.

In a way, strong egoic self-identity really betrays the nominally stated or inferred belief in an eternal soul, which usually stems from broader religious/spiritual belief systems. I mean, if we’re being completely honest, we have to admit that we don’t actually know what will happen after death, at least not the over 99% of us who have not had a near-death experience (some of whose accounts, by the way, are certainly relevant to this overall discussion here, and are definitely worth studying [even if some are fabrications]).

We are putting aside a considerable amount of information—geometrical, mathematical, philosophical, and phenomenological (note: not mentioning scripture)—that I think actually supports the idea that we each possess an eternal soul. A lot of that information and analysis comes from my own work, and it’s fair to say that I believe in an eternal soul. And for the record, I use “belief” a bit more like “lean towards.” In other words, I tend to stay away from absolutisms, and I definitely do in this case as well.

But again, that’s an aside, because I just want to point out here at the outset that we can just tweak our language a little bit—our inner and outer dialogues—to at the very least be consistent with our stated or implied beliefs (the latter often being through the broader belief system). So to our previous example, assuming that our friend from Rome believes that he or she possesses an eternal soul, the statement could simply say “I [live/once lived] within the Roman empire.” This is simple, but profound, especially when you consider all of the repercussions—the labeling, the sometimes branding or tar and feathering—all of that ceases to influence us once we identify more spiritually.

For a broader understanding about our relationship with egoic self-identity, please see the following publications of mine, which also happen to be cornerstones of my work: The 60 Pattern documentary (2024), A Balanced Approach to Truth-Seeking in a Post-Truth World article (2023), and A Balanced Mindset article (2025).

Some Pertinent Questions, Answered

So what about those who believe in atheism? (Note that I didn’t ask, “So what about atheists?”). That’s an interesting question, and in the future, I would like to personally host and/or take part in debates and discussions with those who hold such beliefs about topics like this. But I do acknowledge a gap with regard to how this would apply to them, and I can understand why they would tend to be more comfortable with identifying language constructs. However, I describe this language change as being, on the base level, about logical consistency among the majority who believe in an eternal soul. Anyone with rational tendencies can appreciate that.

Is this political? You could very well say that if this campaign took off, it would spell the end for so-called identity politics. Now this is a broad and loaded term, and while I think that the core motive behind “ID-pol” is positive—to seek equality for all—I think that it has been grossly twisted to serve, whether as an active or passive agenda, to divide and distract us. Labels are weaponized in a sort of information warfare, and I’m showing us the door out of this theater of madness. The funny thing is, the way out is far more likely to lead us to the original “goal” of equality anyway.

But not to sidestep the question directly, I will answer that yes, this is political. Much of what we do is political—at the bare minimum, even thinking to oneself or talking to another individual about the state of affairs in the world and how we are acting and responding… that is political. But the basis for this campaign is certainly not political in any way that can be closely identified with either of the two major political ideologies in the country where I reside, the United States. This is certainly not “right” nor “left” in any conventional way of thinking. If anything, it simply seeks a middle ground where the vast majority of people reside—those with normal functioning empathy, morality, and common sense; those who just want peace, freedom balanced with law and order, true equality, and an end to rampant war and corruption.

So what about those who have faced and are facing oppression and injustice? Doesn’t a personal declaration of a marginalized or once-marginalized quality serve as a celebration or a rightful reclaiming that should be respected? To that I would say of course: shout it from the rooftops. I fully respect that. This is one example that the asterisk in the infographic is pointing to. But note that another “asterisk” (in a manner of thinking) would arise with regard to such identity statements, one which seeks to clarify and contextualize their temporal nature with the supposed eternal identity—the Soul.

Is this just another attachment that the ego clings to/feeds off of? Being identified as an Eternal Soul? A Spiritual Being? That is a fair question, and I would counter that the “identity” here is paradoxically an “unidentity.” That is to say, it is not so much a unique and active identification with something particular, but rather a passive acceptance of being a central part of the unparticular—of simply What Is. Now I want to pause here, because this is not to say that it is not amazing where we sit in all of this. From this point of consciousness within the void, essentially, we are perfectly balanced between expression and experience. There’s a certain spiritual viewpoint that says or implies that to be without ego is to be essentially self-deprecating. And this is somewhat true in regards to the central proposal here, in that no one can claim to be “better” than anyone else, so for the prideful and arrogant, it is refreshingly self-deprecating. But I also want to acknowledge here the aspect of ourselves that is more than worthy of love and awe: the eternal consciousness of endless potential. That is unfortunately missing from many so-called “spiritual” outlooks. All things considered, this approach is basically a balance.

Why do people have such a strong urge to identify? I think I said it best when I made the metaphor of desperately clutching for land after being stranded at sea. The ocean largely represents the unknown, and there is much we don’t know even of ourselves. And I’m sorry if you’ve been keeping really busy trying subconsciously to forget about that uncomfortable fact—how we’re sitting on this space rock hurling through an unfathomable void around a giant fireball, and of the little knowledge we have, one very veritable piece is that we all stare down an imminent death. It’s like we were blindfolded, kidnapped, force-fed an amnesia drug, and brought here to face a very uncertain future. No one honestly knowing where it’s all going or where it ultimately came from. So bits of knowledge that we can verify and hang on to seem comforting. But there’s more to it than that.

The strong urge to identify is partly drawn by natural grouping mechanisms that are utilitarian--it’s part of survival and civilization building. It’s a natural instinct that is wired into our DNA. Regional and professional contacts blossom into communities, and an identity within that nexus is like a signed and sealed pledge of membership. An identity label is like a claim or a pass, leading to acceptance and privileges within a group. It can do the opposite though, leading to almost instant rejection. It all depends on the one “wearing” the label, and the one “reading” it. But I often think, to the relative nature of this sort of tribalism, that if it were one day unequivocally proven that intelligent extraterrestrial life exists, and especially if they and we began interacting on some regular basis, that seemingly overnight all of the racial and national identities we’ve forged on this planet would be melted and smelted into this ironclad NEW identity: Earthling. But what if we just take that a step further and dissolve tribalism altogether--we are not “Earthlings” so much as we are all eternal, Spiritual Beings.

The One Truth Is the Ultimate Connection.

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Namaste,

Maat